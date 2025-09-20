Penderyn ist der schnellstwachsende „World Whisky“ – National Welsh Whisky Day am 22. September

Penderyn, der walisische Whisky mit drei Standorten, hat nach eigenen Angaben einen bedeutenden Meilenstein erreicht: man ist nun die schnellstwachsende Whiskymarke im Segment „World Whisky“, dem alle Whiskys aus den nicht-klassischen Whiskyländern angehören. Zudem hat die Nielsen Holding, ein Marktforscher und Datenanalyst, ermittelt, dass Penderyn die bekannteste Whiskymarke in diesem Segment aus UK ist.

Am 22. September wird es übrigens erstmals den National Welsh Whisky Day geben, ein Tag, an dem die Whiskyproduktion von Wales im Mittelpunkt steht. Zu diesem Anlass wird es in ganz Wales Whisky-Tastings, offene Tage der Brennereien und Food Pairings mit walisischem Whisky geben. Penderyn ist hier natürlich prominent vertreten.

Die Presseaussendung, die uns Penderyn für Sie gesendet hat, detailliert alle Punkte, die wir hier nur anschneiden konnten:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Penderyn becomes the World’s Fastest-Growing World Whisky – Proud to Stand Behind Inaugural National Welsh Whisky Day, 22 Sep 2025

Penderyn Distillery, Wales’ iconic whisky maker, has achieved a remarkable milestone—now confirmed as the fastest-growing whisky brand in the global “World Whisky” category. According to Nielsen data, Penderyn is also the most recognised World Whisky brand in the UK, outpacing Japanese, Indian, and American rivals. In an era when whisky exports are worth more than £6.2 billion annually to the UK economy, Penderyn increasingly represents the “soft power of Wales” on the world stage: a cultural ambassador with a bottle on every continent.

Penderyn is now raising its glass to the future by proudly supporting the inaugural National Welsh Whisky Day on 22 September 2025, a day dedicated to celebrating whisky-making excellence in Cymru and elevating Wales on the global spirits map.

A Global Success Story from Wales

Founded in 2000 in the Brecon Beacons, Penderyn has grown from a single stillhouse producing small batches of malt whisky to an international force with three distilleries in Penderyn, Llandudno, and Swansea, and distribution reaching more than 50 countries. Penderyn whiskies are now stocked in every major UK supermarket chain including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, and Morrisons, as well as pouring in premium bars across New York, Tokyo, Paris, and Sydney.

Export now represents more than 40% of sales, with particularly strong growth in the United States (up 36% year-on-year), Germany (up 28%) and France (up 22%).

Penderyn has collected over 100 international awards, including repeated “Gold” at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and numerous “Best in Category” wins at the World Whiskies Awards.

A Celebrity Following

Penderyn has attracted a loyal and ever-growing celebrity following. Devotees include Welsh icons such as Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Sheen, Ruth Jones from Gavin and Stacey and Katherine Jenkins, alongside sporting heroes from Wales’ Six Nations rugby squads. Penderyn has also appeared in backstage riders for Kylie Minogue, while internationally Penderyn is rumoured to have been enjoyed by Hollywood A-lister and Penderyn Ambassador, Matthew Rhys.

This crossover appeal—embraced by musicians, chefs, actors, and athletes—has made Penderyn not just a whisky brand, but a cultural statement of Welsh confidence and quality.

A Distinctive Range of Products

Penderyn produces one of the world’s most diverse World Whisky portfolios, reflecting innovation matched with traditional skill:

The Dragon Range – entry-level collection including Legend, Myth and Celt editions, widely available in UK supermarkets.

The Gold Collection – premium bottlings matured in Madeira, Portwood, Sherrywood, Rich Oak, and Peated casks.

Serpent’s Tears by Penderyn – the first peated whisky from Wales in 125 years, from the Llandudno, North Wales distillery.

Icons of Wales Series – limited editions celebrating Welsh history and culture, such as “Rhiannon” and “Independence,” prized by collectors worldwide, which includes Copperopolis, YMA O HYD and The Headliner.

Breacon Beacon’s Gin, Brecon FIVE Vodka and Siddiqui Rum – diversifying into spirits beyond whisky, available across retail and travel retail.

Each bottle is crafted using Penderyn’s patented Faraday single-pot stills, producing a spirit at 92% ABV that is renowned for its smooth, light, and fruity character, often called the “Welsh style.”

Nielsen-Backed Growth

According to Nielsen data, Penderyn is now also in the top 10 most recognised whisky brands in UK retail as a whole. With whisky consumption rising among younger drinkers, women, and global cocktail audiences, Penderyn is appealing to an incredibly broad consumer base.

National Welsh Whisky Day

Penderyn is particularly proud to support the launch of National Welsh Whisky Day on 22 September 2025, a new annual celebration recognising Wales’ rise as a whisky nation alongside Scotland, Ireland, Japan, and the US. Events will include masterclasses across Wales, distillery open-days, global tastings, and pairings with Welsh cuisine.

Stephen Davies, CEO of Penderyn Distillery, said:

“Penderyn has always been about putting Wales on the whisky map. Now as the fastest-growing world whisky, we are thrilled to champion National Welsh Whisky Day and bring global attention to what Welsh whisky stands for—quality, innovation, and identity.”

Penderyn as ‘Soft Power of Wales’

Penderyn is increasingly recognised by politicians, diplomats, and cultural figures as the “soft power of Wales”—a product that opens doors, builds cultural pride, and symbolises national achievement abroad. Bottles of Penderyn have been presented by Welsh Government officials at trade missions, cultural exchanges, and diplomatic gatherings.

Looking Ahead

Penderyn continues to drive forward with plans for further expansion and additional releases in its Icons of Wales Series, and expanded production.

For collectors, Penderyn’s award-winning limited editions have become some of the most sought-after in the World Whisky category, with auction prices rising by over 20% year-on-year.

As it celebrates its 25th year of distilling in 2025, Penderyn is poised to shape the global whisky narrative, cementing its position not just as Wales’ whisky, but one of the world’s leading spirits.