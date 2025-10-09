Neu: Penderyn’s Icons of Wales No.13 – Bad Wolf (mit Video)

Die dreizehnte Ausgabe der Icon of Wales-Serie der walisischen Penderyn Distillery ist gleichzeitig die Ausgabe zum 10. Geburtstag der Kreativschmiede Bad Wolf, die in Cardiff als Produktionsfirma für audiovisuelle Formate agiert und den internationalen Markt bedient.

Bad Wolf Chief Executive Officer Jane Trante hat die Fässer für diese Ausgabe selbst bei Penderyn ausgesucht – und rein von den Eckdaten hat sie dabei ein gutes Händchen bewiesen: Der zehnjährige Whisky stammt zur Gänze aus alten Tawny Port Fässern, die davor zumindest 60 Jahre lang für Portwein verwendet wurden.

Der Penderyn Bad Wolf ist ab Samstag in den drei Destillerien von Penderyn (Penderyn/Llandudno/Swansea) erhältlich, und ab Montag, den 13. Oktober dann auich im Online-Shop.

Hier die Infos, ein kurzes Video und die Tasting Notes zur neuesten Ausgabe der Icons of Wales:

PENDERYN BAD WOLF

Penderyn ‘Bad Wolf’, number 13 in Penderyn’s Icons of Wales series, is a brand new bottling and celebration of contemporary modern arts in Wales and a collaboration with leading production company Bad Wolf in Cardiff.

Penderyn is delighted to be able to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Bad Wolf with the release of this 10-year-old bottle of single malt Welsh whisky.

The companies have collaborated to produce a premium bottling, and the whisky was personally chosen from the Penderyn warehouse by Bad Wolf Chief Executive Officer Jane Tranter and her team. Long-term Penderyn collaborator Lauren Tutssel designed the bottle presentation, and it is the first time the iconic Bad Wolf is seen howling.

Penderyn Bad Wolf, Icons of Wales #13, is a 10-year-old whisky fully matured in old Tawny Port pipes, which have previously held port wine for around 60 years.

This latest edition joins the Penderyn Icons of Wales #1 – #12 range that has celebrated iconic people’s milestones, or Welsh events, including highly collectable sold-out bottlings ‘Bryn Terfel’, ‘Dylan Thomas’, ‘Rhiannon’, and many more.

Jane Tranter, CEO and Co-Founder of Bad Wolf Studios, said:

“There is something characteristically badass and unexpected in marking our 10th year of Bad Wolf by having a whisky in our name. I love the idea that while we have been producing hundreds of hours of drama in Wolf Studios Wales, in parallel this ten-year-old whisky has been quietly biding its time, maturing until ready to be appreciated. Great things come to those who wait.“

Stephen Davies, Penderyn CEO, said:

“This is one of the most exciting bottlings we have ever done. Bad Wolf has brought huge creativity to Wales and to the capital city of Cardiff, and through the medium of contemporary arts has been telling fantastic stories over the last 10 years. It seems fitting to dedicate a 10-year single malt to the company’s 10-year anniversary and raise a toast to many more years of success to come.”

Philip Pullman’s iconic quote from The Amber Spyglass (above) reflects both Bad Wolf’s and Penderyn’s mission to tell stories that resonate, engage, and entertain our audiences, and makes for a truly compelling bottling in the ‘Icons of Wales’ series.

BAD WOLF

Bad Wolf was founded in 2015 to create ambitious, imaginative, and relevant drama for the global TV marketplace. From their headquarters in South Wales, they have built up an international reputation as one of the foremost independent production companies in the UK, producing 117 hours (as at April 2025) of high-end drama for broadcasters and networks including HBO, BBC, AMC, and Sky.

Since launching, shows including The Night Of (HBO), His Dark Materials (HBO/BBC), A Discovery Of Witches (Sky/AMC Networks), Industry (HBO/BBC), I Hate Suzie (Sky/HBO Max), The Winter King (ITV), Red Eye (ITV) and Doctor Who (BBC/Disney) have all gone on to achieve global recognition and win multiple awards at the BAFTA, BAFTA Cymru, RTS, Emmy and Golden Globe Awards.

In 2025, their latest show Dope Girls hit screens worldwide, and they have just wrapped on filming The Other Bennet Sister and Industry 4. Find out more here: www.bad-wolf.com.

BAD WOLF CARTON

„Tell them stories. They need the truth. You must tell them true stories and everything will be well. Just tell them stories.” Philip Pullman

From TV studios in the beating heart of Cardiff, entire worlds have been imagined, conjured, and brought to life for audiences around the world. For a decade now, the storytellers of Bad Wolf have committed to strengthening the creative sector in Wales – where timeless tales are told for all generations. In celebration of this bold creative spirit, Penderyn has crafted this special edition whisky. Matured in our Brecon Distillery, it captures the same sense of drama, depth, and imagination that flows through every frame produced by Bad Wolf. A toast to the tales that shape us all.

Aista Phillips, the Penderyn Master Blender, provides the tasting notes.

Nose: Delicate floral tones drift in first — orange blossom and soft rose petals — followed by the warm, spiced richness of fruitcake. A medley of red and golden raisins, fig jam, and fresh red berries — ripe strawberries and tangy raspberries — add both brightness and depth.

Palate: A luscious blend of stewed dark fruits and lighter orchard notes opens the palate with richness and grace. Sweet and saline dance in harmony, revealing layers of toffee, marzipan, and bittersweet marmalade. There’s a remarkable balance here — depth without heaviness, lifted by gentle oak and subtle spice, a veritable pack of flavours.

Finish: The finish unfolds slowly, long and evolving. Dried apricot and salted caramel linger with a dusting of nutmeg. It begins sweet and generous, tapering to a dry, elegant close, that will leave you howling at the moon.

Penderyn Bad Wolf will be available for purchase from Saturday, 11th October, from the Penderyn distilleries (Penderyn/Llandudno/Swansea) and online shop from Monday, 13th October.