Neues von Penderyn: 25 Jahre Whisky aus Wales und erster getorfter Whisky aus Llandudno am 17. Juli

Eine recht umfangreiche Pressemitteilung der Penderyn-Destillerie hat uns für heute erreicht – in ihr spricht die Brennerei über die ersten 25 Jahre der Brennerei, neue Releases in diesem Jahr und den ersten nordwalisischen rauchigen Whisky, der von der Destillerie in Llandudno am 17. Juli vorgestellt wird.

Leider haben wir mit der Pressemitteilung zum neuen Whisky Serpent’s Tears kein Bildmaterial erhalten (man hat aber versprochen, es zeitnah nachzureichen; dann fügen wir es natürlich ein) – hier alle Infos und Bilder, die uns übermittelt wurden:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

The Relentless Rise of Penderyn: The Welsh Workers Who Revived Welsh Whisky and Conquered the World – Launch of first peated Welshy Whisky in 100 Years From Llandudno, North Wales, 17 Jul

Move over, Scotch – Welsh whisky is taking the world by storm, and at the heart of this revolution is the indomitable Penderyn Distillery. In a year packed with milestones, Penderyn is proving once again why it’s not just a leader, but a legend.

25 Years, 140 Awards, 50+ Countries: Penderyn’s Meteoric Ascent

Penderyn Distillery, born in the Brecon Beacons in 2000, is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025 – a quarter-century since it resurrected Welsh whisky from the ashes of a tragic past. In 1910, exactly 115 years ago, the once-thriving Welsh whisky industry was “liquidated” as the Temperance movement swept across Wales, shutting down distilleries and silencing a proud tradition for more than a century. Penderyn’s revival has been nothing short of miraculous, raking in a staggering 140 international awards and now exporting its liquid gold to over 50 countries, from the US to the Far East.

Penderyn’s vision has catapulted the brand into the global elite. Penderyn’s Asian sales have skyrocketed tenfold since 2021, with the Dragon series, especially Penderyn Legend, becoming a cult favourite in China and Taiwan. India, the world’s third-largest single malt market, is now firmly in Penderyn’s sights, thanks to a strategic partnership with Dhall Foods & Beverages, opening the doors to a $18.38 billion market.

Award-Winning Leadership: IoD Wales Director of the Year – Again!

Stephen Davies. Picture Mandy Jones

It’s not just the whisky that’s winning awards. The CEO of Penderyn, Stephen Davies, from Port Talbot, has himself scooped the Institute of Directors Wales Director of the Year Award multiple times, outshining a fiercely competitive field of business titans. Judges praised his “vision, integrity, and impact” – qualities that have defined Penderyn’s relentless march forward.

2025: A Year of Blockbuster Launches and Star-Studded Celebrations

This year, Penderyn is pulling out all the stops. On June 18, Welsh superstar Katherine Jenkins brought her Cygnet Gin literally under the Penderyn umbrella, hosting a glitzy midsummer soirée at the historic Copperworks Distillery in Swansea, where Cygnet Gin now has a home. The event, attended by Welsh luminaries and celebrities, showcased the best of Welsh spirits and cuisine, cementing Penderyn’s status as a cultural as well as a distilling powerhouse.

The Copperworks site also saw the launch of Penderyn’s Icons of Wales No. 12: Copperopolis, a whisky that pays homage to Swansea’s industrial past. Matured in sweet red wine casks and bottled at 46% ABV, Copperopolis is a tribute to the city once known as the world’s copper capital.

And the innovation doesn’t stop there. On July 17, Penderyn’s Llandudno Distillery will release its first ever bottling after four years of maturation: Serpents Tears, promising to be another collector’s sensation.

From the Brink of Oblivion to Global Glory

Let’s not forget: 115 years ago, in 1910, the Welsh whisky industry was wiped out by the sweeping force of Temperance, leaving Wales without a single whisky distillery for generations. Penderyn’s first single malt, launched on St David’s Day 2004, marked the rebirth of a lost tradition.

Penderyn is not just a survivor—it’s a global juggernaut, proudly flying the Welsh flag on every continent.

The Verdict: Davies and Penderyn – Unstoppable

As Penderyn marks 25 years of excellence, the numbers speak for themselves: 140+ awards, 50+ countries, explosive growth in Asia and India, and a leader who keeps rewriting the rulebook.

In a world of corporate hype, Penderyn Distillery are the real deal – and 2025 is their year to shine brighter than ever.

Penderyn Unveils First North Wales Whisky: Serpent’s Tears, a Smoky Fruit Single Malt – Thurs, 17th July 2025

Penderyn Distillery, the home of Welsh whisky, has announced the launch of Serpent’s Tears – the first single malt peated whisky to be crafted at its landmark North Wales distillery in Llandudno, inspired by Llandudno’s landscape of the Great Orme headland. This is a 46% abv bottle and a ‘first release’. This highly anticipated release marks a new chapter for Penderyn and for the Welsh whisky renaissance, offering enthusiasts a unique smoky, fruity profile that reflects the spirit of the region. This will be the “first of its kind” peated whisky to be made in Wales since Fron Goch Distillery closed over 100 years ago.

A Milestone for Welsh Whisky

Penderyn’s Llandudno distillery has stood as a symbol of innovation and ambition in North Wales. Now, after meticulous distillation and maturation, the team is ready to unveil its inaugural whisky from the site. Serpent’s Tears is a peated single malt, embodying the delicate balance of smoke and fruitiness that has become a hallmark of Penderyn’s craftsmanship.

LLandudno Distillery

Stephen Davies, Chief Executive of Penderyn Distillery, commented:

“In July this year, we will release our very first whisky from our Llandudno distillery – Serpent’s Tears – and it will be a smoky, fruity peated single malt. This is a proud moment for our team and for Welsh whisky as a whole.”

The Llandudno facility, situated in the heart of the Victorian seaside town, leverages a unique production process, including distillation on the Faraday Still at an industry-high 92% ABV. This approach yields a delicate spirit that forms the foundation for the Serpent’s Tears complex character.

The Serpent’s Tears has evolved from Llandudno’s Great Orme:

“From the Viking Longships, the brooding North Wales headland emerging from the fog and mist resembled a terrible and fearsome beast. The Great Orme, derived from the Old Norse meaning ‘Great Serpent’ had survived volcanic eruptions, dinosaurs, and the Ice Age, so no wonder it created dread in the minds of these sea-farers, many of who foundered in the tears of the Serpent. Nestling in the shadow of The Great Orme, Penderyn Llandudno Lloyd Street distillery has crafted and matured this lightly peated whisky, reminding us of the adventurous spirit of past explorers and the natural beauty of our home.”

Aista Phillips, the Master Blender, revealed that

“Serpent’s Tears has the nose of an autumnal day in a glass. Dry leaves, orchard fruits, wood smoke – dry logs on the crackling open fire. Some creamy notes in the background and heavy toasted bread. On the palate, sweet peat, soft vanilla cream, sugared pancake with burnt edges. Baking apples with the hint of malt and a touch of peppery spice and clove, and a finish of warming soft peat that lingers in the mouth with a barley sweetness.”

Expanding the Penderyn Portfolio

The distillery is set to introduce two new bottlings in 2025 to showcase the breadth of Welsh whisky innovation. The launch of Serpent’s Tears, following on from the successful release of Icons of Wales #12 – Copperopolis – which pays tribute to Swansea’s rich industrial heritage as the world’s copper capital and celebrates Penderyn’s distillery in the historic Hafod Morfa copperworks powerhouse.

Aista Phillips

Aista Phillips, the Master Blender, stated that

“Copperopolis is matured in sweet red wine casks, and presents a vibrant bouquet of floral and fruity aromas – orange blossom, peaches, cherries, and orange peel – layered with sweet vanilla, honey, and a gentle spice of dried fruits. The palate delivers a luscious mouthfeel, rich sweetness of caramel and honey, and a bouquet of dried fruits – raisins, figs – culminating in a finish of dry oak, citrus sweetness, and a dusting of cocoa.”

A Year of Growth and Collaboration

Penderyn’s momentum extends beyond new product launches. The company was recently recognised as one of the fastest-growing food and drink producers in Wales by Wales Business Insider magazine, reflecting its expanding footprint both at home and in over 50 international markets.



Despite ongoing challenges in the drinks industry, Penderyn remains committed to aligning production with market demand.

“The drinks industry is very challenging at the moment and we expect that to continue for the rest of this year,” Davies noted. “We are looking to keep production in line with sales, so we’ll keep a close eye on market performance.”

Innovation also extends to partnerships. Penderyn is collaborating with renowned Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins and her husband, Andrew Levitas, to establish the Swansea Copperworks distillery as the home of premium Cygnet Gin – a move that brings together two of Wales’s most celebrated brands and underscores the distillery’s role as a hub of craft spirits and Welsh heritage.

atherine Jenkins OBE, Roy Noble OBE, Lucy Owen Midsummer Soiree – Copperworks Distillery Swansea 18.06.25

A New Era for Welsh Whisky

Penderyn’s pioneering spirit has been central to the resurgence of Welsh whisky over the past 25 years. With the launch of Serpent’s Tears, the distillery not only cements its presence in North Wales, but also reaffirms its commitment to innovation, quality, and the celebration of Welsh culture on the global stage.



As the world raises a glass to Serpent’s Tears and the stories behind Copperopolis, Penderyn invites whisky lovers everywhere to experience the evolving landscape of Welsh spirits – a journey defined by bold flavours, rich history, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

