Neu im Global Travel Retail: Glengoyne 12 Year Old First Fill Edition und Tamdhu Gran Reserva Batch 5

Sommerzeit ist Reisezeit und wer vom Whiskyvirus befallen ist, der wirft natürlich auch immer wieder einen Blick in die Angebote auf diversen Flughäfen. Nun gibt es wieder zwei Neuheiten zu vermelden, beide aus Destillerien der Ian Macleod Distillers, und beide exklusiv für den Global Travel Retail: Glengoyne 12 Year Old First Fill Edition und Tamdhu Gran Reserva Batch 5.

Glengoyne 12 Year Old First Fill Edition ersetzt dem 10 Jahre alten Glengoyne in der Spirit of Time Collection. Er reifte in first-fill oloroso sherry und American oak bourbon casks, ist mit 43% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt und kostet 93 Dollar.

Etwas kostspieliger ist mit 269 Dollar der Tamdhu Gran Reserva Batch 5. Er reift ausschließlich in European oak first-fill oloroso sherry casks, und zwar in den Dunnage Warehouses von Ian Macleod Distillers in der Speyside. Er wurde mit höheren 46% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt und kommt in einer goldfarbenen Geschenkbox.

Ian Macleod Distillers Head of Global Travel Retail William Ovens sagte zu den beiden Bottlings:

“We are delighted to introduce the Glengoyne 12 Year Old First Fill Edition. It is a new core expression for our most popular single malt, crafted using only first-fill casks, delivering maximum flavour. The release offers a unique proposition for travel retail.

“Tamdhu Gran Reserva hand-selected casks are the best of the best and the pinnacle of sherry cask maturation, appealing to sherry cask whisky connoisseurs. Gran Reserva is becoming one of the most iconic and sought-after expressions in our travel retail line-up.”