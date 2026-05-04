Tamdhu 21 yo zum Gesamtsieger der Spirit of Speyside Whisky Awards 2026 gekürt

Bei den „Spirit of Speyside Whisky Awards 2026“ wurde die Tamdhu Distillery mit höchsten Ehren ausgezeichnet, und erhielt drei Goldmedaillen: in der Kategorie „Non-Age Statement“ für ihre Bottling Tamdhu Distinction III, in der Kategorie „18 Jahre und älter“ gewann Tamdhu 21 yo, zusätzlich wurde dieser Whisky auch zum Gesamtsieger der Spirit of Speyside Whisky Awards 2026 gekürt.

Sandy McIntyre, Distillery Manager, und Gordon Dundas, International Brand Ambassador des Tamdhu-Eigentümers Ian Macleod Distillers, nahmen stellvertretend für die Destillerie und das gesamt Tamdhu-Team diese Auszeichnungen an.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Tamdhu 21 Year Old Named Overall Winner at Spirit of Speyside

Tamdhu has been recognised with top honours at the 2026 Spirit of Speyside Whisky Awards, receiving three Gold awards, including the evening’s highest accolade, Overall Winner, for Tamdhu 21 Year Old.

Held as part of the annual Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, the awards celebrate excellence across Scotch whisky styles and age statements, judged by an independent panel of industry experts.

Tamdhu 21 Year Old was awarded Gold in the 18 Years & Over category before being named Overall Winner, standing out for its balance, depth and clarity of character. The whisky is matured exclusively in European oak sherry casks, selected and married with a focus on patience and consistency of style.

The recognition was subsequently highlighted by Forbes, which praised the whisky’s composure and refinement, reinforcing its position as one of the distillery’s most accomplished expressions.

Further success came for Tamdhu Distinction III, which received Gold in the Non‑Age Statement category. The award reflects the quality achievable through careful cask selection and marrying, demonstrating that age is just one element in creating a well‑balanced and characterful single malt.

Photo: Paul Campbell Photography

The awards were collected on behalf of the distillery by Sandy McIntyre, Distillery Manager, and Gordon Dundas, and represent a proud moment for the Tamdhu team.

Together, the awards highlight Tamdhu’s continued commitment to its founding philosophy, focusing on sherry cask maturation alone, without compromise, and reinforce its growing reputation for quality across both age‑statement and non‑age‑statement expressions.