Penderyn bringt Icon of Wales #14 „The Village“ und einen Penderyn 25yo aus dem Fass No. 1

Die walisischen Penderyn Distillery wird am 7. März 2026 die 14. Ausgabe der Serie „Icon of Wales“ veröffentlichen – den Icon of Wales #14 „The Village“, eine Verbeugung vor der Architektur des Ortes Portmeirion, der von Sir Clough Williams‑Ellis 1926 gestaltet wurde und einigen unter uns noch als die Kulisse der Kult-TV Serie „The Prisioner“ aus den 60ern bekannt ist.

Ab sofort sind auch die Vorbestellungen für den ersten Penderyn mit Altersangabe erhältlich – eine neue Linie, die über die Zeit Whiskys im Alter von 12, 21 und 25 Jahren präsentieren wird. Beginnen wird man mit dem Penderyn 25yo, der aus dem Fass No.1 stammt (einem Sherryfass) und auf 400 Flaschen limitiert ist. Er kostet 1200 Pfund und ist ab sofort auf der Webseite von Penderyn vorbestellbar.

Hier die Pressemitteilung dazu, die auch über ein erfolgreiches Jahr für Penderyn berichtet:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Penderyn Distillery comes of age and Marks St David’s Day 2026 with release of Cask No. 1, Landmark Aged Whiskies and ‘The Village’ Launch

Cask No. 1 plus a new Icons of Wales No. 14 bottling, and nationwide events from Portmeirion to Mayfair, London

As Wales celebrates St. David’s Day, 1 March, Penderyn ushers in bold new era for Welsh whisky with the release of landmark aged statements. Penderyn Distillery, the driving force behind the Welsh whisky renaissance after a 100 year hiatus, is redefining the category in 2026 with a series of landmark releases and celebrations timed around St David’s Day.

Now having notched 25 years on its belt, Penderyn is unveiling a new chapter in Welsh whisky: the launch of its first official Aged Statement whiskies – and also the debut of Icons of Wales No. 14 – The Village, honouring “The Village” of Portmeirion’s 100th anniversary, and a national programme of tastings and events during Wales Week London.

Formal Launch of Penderyn Aged Statements

From February 2026, Penderyn will open exclusive online pre‑orders for its first formal aged releases, beginning with Penderyn Barrel No. 1 – a limited bottling of 420 bottles drawn from an original cask matured in a sherry butt and priced at £1200 per bottle.

The range marks Penderyn’s formal entrance into fully matured age statements, which will follow in stages at 12, 21, and 25 Years with the 25 year old being released for preorder in February and the others for pre order in May.

This milestone builds on momentum created by Icons of Wales No. 13: Bad Wolf, which in 2025 introduced Penderyn’s first 10‑year‑old whisky, aged in Port barrels to mark Bad Wolf’s tenth anniversary. The release, which is now close to sold out, demonstrating global demand for older Welsh single malts and providing the foundation for a broader aged‑statement strategy.

Stephen Davies, CEO of Penderyn Distillery, said:

“When Penderyn started 25 years ago, our ambition was clear: to bring back Welsh whisky and give it a voice on the world stage. We now have the depth of stock and maturity to do that with confidence. Our new Aged Statements are not about nostalgia – they’re about progression, patience, and pride.”

The Village and our aged whiskies together represent Welsh imagination and independence at their finest. 2026 isn’t just another milestone year – it’s the moment Welsh whisky truly comes of age“.

The Village Icons of Wales No.14 launches in early March 2026 and is also available for pre order immediately.

The Village celebrates Portmeirion’s centenary – the architectural wonder designed by Sir Clough Williams‑Ellis in 1926, now one of Wales’s most recognisable cultural landmarks.

The whisky takes creative inspiration from the inspirational architecture, natural environment as well as ‘The Prisoner’, the cult 1960s television series filmed in Portmeirion, whose surreal imagery and defiant spirit made “The Village” a global symbol of individuality.

The release – a rich, complex single malt finished in an Amarone cask – continues Penderyn’s award‑winning Icons of Wales tradition, in which each bottling celebrates a defining moment or personality in Welsh culture. Previous Icons of Wales bottlings have paid tribute to Dylan Thomas, Owain Glyndŵr, and Bryn Terfel.

Coinciding with Wales’s national celebrations, Penderyn will host dual events for The Village and its Aged Statements: one amid the iconic backdrop of Portmeirion Village in North Wales, and another at The Whisky Shop, Piccadilly as part of Wales Week London.

Penderyn’s Year of Growth and Recognition

Penderyn enters 2026 on the back of record expansion and international acclaim. The company now operates three distilleries across Wales – in Brecon Beacons (Bannau Brycheiniog) National Park (Penderyn), Llandudno, and Swansea Copperworks – with a combined capacity of 900,000 litres of alcohol per year.

Penderyn is well distributed in the UK with all the key multiple supermarkets and quality independent shops and exports to more than 50 countries, including the USA, Canada, France, Germany, China, Taiwan, and Japan.

Its portfolio regularly earns global recognition, with more than 150 international awards to date – including multiple Gold Medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, The Spirits Business, IWSC, and World Whiskies Awards.

Penderyn also remains a cornerstone of Welsh tourism: its visitor centres attract over 100,000 guests annually, making Welsh whisky one of the country’s most engaging cultural exports.

“Penderyn is proof that Welsh whisky has staying power,” added Davies. “We’ve evolved from a curiosity to a global brand rooted in quality and storytelling. As we celebrate St David’s Day, there’s never been a better time to raise a glass to what Wales can achieve.”

Celebrating Wales Across Portmeirion and London as part of Wales Week London 2026, Penderyn will showcase its new whiskies in select venues across Picadilly, Soho, and the City, with curated tastings, cocktail menus, and cultural tie‑ins highlighting Welsh craftsmanship and creativity.

Meanwhile, Portmeirion will host a weekend of festivities honouring the village’s centenary and The Village bottling, blending architecture, performance, and whisky in a celebration of Welsh identity and independence – themes long interwoven with both Penderyn’s story and The Prisoner’s legacy.

Welsh Whisky Comes of Age

Penderyn’s progress over the past two decades has shaped a recognisable movement within the UK spirits landscape. The distillery’s bespoke Faraday still system, developed exclusively for Penderyn, produces an exceptionally smooth and light spirit, defining the brand’s flavour profile and setting Welsh single malt apart from its Scottish and Irish counterparts.

Established in 2000 and officially first tasted by King Charles, then HRH The Prince of Wales in 2004, Penderyn revived a tradition dormant for over a century, demonstrating that Wales’s natural resources, craft heritage, and storytelling culture could translate into a distinctive whisky identity.

Now, after 25 years of dedication, Penderyn’s aged whiskies represent not just time passed but a promise fulfilled – a testament to Welsh persistence and precision.