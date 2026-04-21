Serge verkostet: Eine neue Whisky-Weltreise

Nach der Whisky-Weltreise in der vergangenen Woche startet Serge Valentin heute bereits die nächste. Auch sie beginnt wie gewohnt in Frankreich, es folgen Stopps in Italien, Deutschland, der Schweiz und in Korea, sowie in den Niederlanden, Taiwan und Wales.
Hier unsere Tabelle:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Warenghem 2019/2026 ‘Silvae’ (46%, Version Française, LMDW)
|80
|TER 5 yo ‘Lignum’ (40%, OB, Italy, triple wood cask aged, 2025)
|56
|Beverbach ‘Tequila Cask Finish’ (43%, OB, Germany, +/-2024)
|78
|La Roja ‘Melquiades Lot #2’ (44.6%, OB, Switzerland, +/- 2025)
|79
|Ki One 2021/2025 (57 .1%, OB, The Whisky Exchange Whisky Show exclusive, Korea, new American oak, cask #21-0200, 243 bottles)
|85
|Millstone 11 yo 2014/2025 (51.1%, Decadent Drams, Netherlands, 1st fill ex-bodega PX sherry hogshead, 320 bottles)
|88
|Taichung 2013/2023 ‘Sorghum’ (55.5%, OB, Taiwan, bourbon, cask # 12131328, 92 bottles)
|82
|Nantou 6 yo 2018/2025 (57.6%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society, Taiwan, ‘Thrills, gills and skills with grills’, 1st fill bourbon barrel, #138.28, 180 bottles)
|87
|Penderyn 20 yo 2004/2024 (59%, OB, LMDW Foundations, Wales, bourbon barrel, cask #37, 115 bottles)
|84