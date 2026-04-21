The GlenAllachie erweitert die Sherry-Serie um Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish

Mit ihrer im April 2024 vorgestellten Sherry Series stellte The GlenAllachie den Einfluss unterschiedlicher Nachreifungen in Sherryfässern auf Whiskys mit derselben Fassgeschichte vor. Bei ihrer Einführung umfasste diese Kollektion die drei Bottlings The GlenAllachie 9 yo Fino Sherry Cask Finish, The GlenAllachie 9 yo Amontillado Sherry Cask Finish und The GlenAllachie 9 yo Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish. Heute stellt die Speysdie-Brennerei die vierte Abfüllung der Reihe vor. The GlenAllachie 11 yo Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Matured ist ab sofort bei The GlenAllachie Distillery und online unter www.glenallachie.com erhältlich (UVP £62,99). In den kommenden Wochen wird die Abfüllung weltweit verfügbar sein.

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The GlenAllachie adds to Sherry Series with rare Palo Cortado matured single malt

Building on the success of a trio of initial releases, The GlenAllachie has today, April 21, unveiled the fourth chapter in its celebrated Sherry Series: the new 11-year-old Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Matured Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

First launched in April 2024, the Sherry Series explores the influence different secondary Sherry cask maturations can have on whisky of the same cask history, with this latest expression finished in one of rarest and most intriguing styles of sherry – Palo Cortado – showcasing the distillery’s commitment to exceptional wood management.

This new 11-year-old expression enjoyed a period of secondary maturation in Palo Cortado sherry casks and delivers a beautifully layered flavour experience with notes of ripe plums, dark mocha and warming cinnamon spice, balanced with refined dryness and depth.

Originally born of a happy accident in the mid 19th Century and now revered by connoisseurs, Palo Cortado is the rarest and most enigmatic sherry style. It begins as a young Fino (the driest and palest sherry style) before being refortified to 17.5-18% ABV, which causes the protective flor yeast to dissipate and triggers oxidative aging.

This unique process gives it a signature balance – the flavour profile sits between Amontillado and Oloroso, combining the aromatic finesse of the former with the structure, body and richness of the latter.

Master Distiller at The GlenAllachie, Billy Walker, commented:

“With the Sherry Series, we set out to create expressions that spark curiosity and invite deeper conversation. The extended secondary maturation allows the spectacular nuances and variations of each sherry style to reveal themselves completely, taking centre stage in a way that’s both bold and refined. In this bottling, we have combined The GlenAllachie’s signature heather honey character with Palo Cortado’s deeply complex, sweet and nutty aromas – creating a whisky with a remarkable spectrum of flavour that has surpassed our expectations.”

Each cask in The Sherry Series begins its journey in the renowned sherry-producing region of Cádiz, where premium casks are sourced from the distillery’s trusted bodega partners before being transported to Speyside. Each expression is initially matured in American oak ex-Bourbon barrels before undergoing secondary maturation in a single, expertly selected sherry cask type, allowing the distinct characteristics of the wood to shine through.

Bottled at a robust 48% ABV, this latest expression is presented at natural colour and without chill filtration, ensuring the whisky retains its full character and complexity.

With this latest release, The GlenAllachie continues to push the boundaries of cask maturation, offering whisky enthusiasts a rare opportunity to experience the nuanced influence of Palo Cortado sherry on Speyside single malt.

The GlenAllachie 11-year-old Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Matured Single Malt Scotch Whisky release is available now from The GlenAllachie Distillery and online at www.glenallachie.com with a UK RRP of £62.99. It will become available globally in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit www.theglenallachie.com.