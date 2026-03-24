The GlenAllachie präsentiert The GlenAllachie 1990 / 35-year-old Cask Strength

Mit Stolz gibt die The GlenAllachie Distillers Company Ltd. die Veröffentlichung des The GlenAllachie 1990 / 35-Year-Old Cask Strength bekannt, ein Single Malt Whisky, der vom Master Blender Billy Walker mit größter Sorgfalt kreiert wurde. Er vereinte hierfür die vier Fasstypen Mizunara Virgin Oak, American Virgin Oak, Oloroso Sherry und Pedro Ximénez Sherry.

Das Herzstück bildet hierbei Mizunara Virgin Oak. Diese seltene japanische Eiche verleiht dem Whisky unverwechselbare Noten von Kokosnuss, Ananas, Sandelholz und den subtilen Duft japanischen Weihrauchs. Durch die Verbindung von Mizunara mit der Fülle von Oloroso, der Opulenz von Pedro Ximénez und der Wärme amerikanischer Eiche hat Walker, wie es in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung heißt, eine Symphonie der Aromen geschaffen, die Zeit, Geduld und unvergleichliche Meisterschaft zelebriert.

The GlenAllachie 1990 / 35-year-old Cask Strength, abgefüllt in Fassstärke (50,2 % Vol.), ist ab heute zum empfohlenen Verkaufspreis von £1,512.99 (dies wären in etwa 1.750 €) bei The GlenAllachie Distillery, online unter www.theglenallachie.com und bei ausgewählten Händlern in Großbritannien erhältlich. Weltweit wird er in den kommenden Wochen verfügbar sein, und folglich dann auch bei uns.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

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The GlenAllachie unveils a marvel of time with 35-year-old single malt

The GlenAllachie Distillers Company Ltd. has proudly announced the release of The GlenAllachie 1990 / 35-year-old Cask Strength, a marvel of time meticulously crafted by legendary Master Blender, Billy Walker.

Three and a half decades in the making, this Speyside Single Malt represents the pinnacle of Walker’s artistry – shaped by more than half a century of expertise in cask selection and blending. It brings together four distinguished cask types in perfect harmony: Mizunara virgin oak, American virgin oak, Oloroso sherry, and Pedro Ximénez sherry.

At the heart of The GlenAllachie 1990 / 35-year-old Cask Strength is Mizunara virgin oak. This elusive Japanese oak, sourced from 200-year-old trees and renowned for its delicate balance and remarkable complexity, imparts distinctive notes of coconut, pineapple, sandalwood, and the subtle fragrance of Japanese incense. Revered yet notoriously challenging to work with due to its porous nature and tendency to leak, Mizunara remains one of the most sought-after and character-defining influences in whisky-making.

By marrying Mizunara with the richness of Oloroso, the opulence of Pedro Ximénez, and the warmth of American oak, Walker has created a symphony of flavour that celebrates time, patience and unparalleled mastery.

On the nose, mocha, crystalised cinnamon and treacle tart evolve into cocoa, toasted hazelnuts, pineapple, ginger and heather honey, whilst the palate is laden with cocoa, baking spices and chocolate-coated raisins, complemented by coconut, brandied orchard fruits, sandalwood, vanilla, dried red fruits and honeycomb.

Commenting on the release, Billy Walker said:

“This 35-year-old embodies everything I have learnt over the last five decades – masterful cask selection and management, patience, and sensory instinct. By uniting these four extraordinary cask types, particularly the Mizunara which requires a superlative level of skill to work with, we’re extremely proud to have created a whisky that is as complex as it is harmonious. It is truly a marvel of time and a project that has challenged us in the very best way.”

Bottled at cask strength (ABV 50.2%), The GlenAllachie 1990 / 35-year-old offers an experience as close as it gets to sampling straight from the cask – pure, uncompromising and extraordinary. Non-chill filtered and free from added colouring, it stands as a testament to The GlenAllachie’s uncompromising quality and craft it is celebrated for.

Developed in-house by Scottish designer, Kayley Barbour, the bottling is presented in a striking Valchromat box, housed within a bespoke wooden case inspired by Kumiko – the traditional Japanese woodworking art of assembling intricate patterns without nails. Each side of the box is adorned with four unique motifs, representing the quartet of casks that shaped the whisky’s remarkable character. The bottle has a broad shoulder that tapers down proudly, finished with foil and no label to showcase the intensely rich mahogany colour of the liquid. The inner box pays homage to The GlenAllachie namesake – meaning “valley of the rocks” in Scots Gaelic – with stone and slate textures that evoke the rugged Scottish landscape. An enclosed booklet offers insight into the whisky, its inspiration, cask types, and tasting notes, while a foil-stamped signature from Billy Walker serves as a distinguished seal of approval.

With a UK RRSP of £1,512.99, The GlenAllachie 1990 / 35-year-old Cask Strength is available from The GlenAllachie Distillery, online at www.theglenallachie.com and via select retailers within the UK from today. It will become increasingly available globally in the coming weeks. For more information, visit www.theglenallachie.com.