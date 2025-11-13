The GlenAllachie veröffentlicht The Year of the Fire Horse Edition

Die GlenAllachie Distillers Company Limited präsentiert auch in diesem Jahr zum kommenden chinesischen Neujahr 2026, das am 17. Februar beginnt, einen limitierten Single Malt. Nach der The Year of the Snake Edition erscheint nun die The GlenAllachie Year of the Fire Horse Edition. Der 13 Jahre alte Whisky reifte in Pedro Ximénez, Oloroso Sherry und Virgin Oak Casks, mit 48 % Vol. abgefüllt, und ab November bei ausgewählten Fachhändlern in Taiwan, Südkorea, Singapur, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, Thailand, Japan und Hongkong erhältlich. Die unverbindliche Preisempfehlung liegt bei ca. £78,99. Eine limitierte Anzahl Flaschen ist allerdings auch im Januar im Rahmen der Feierlichkeiten zum chinesischen Neujahr auch direkt bei der GlenAllachie Distillery und in ihrem Online-Shop erhältlich.

Mehr zur The GlenAllachie Year of the Fire Horse Edition inklusive Verkostungsnotizen in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

THE GLENALLACHIE MARKS THE YEAR OF THE FIRE HORSE WITH LIMITED-EDITION SINGLE MALT

Independent Speyside distillery unveils special release to celebrate Lunar New Year across Asia

November 2025 | The GlenAllachie Distillers Company Limited, today, Thursday 13th November, unveils its limited edition single malt to celebrate the Year of the Fire Horse. The second instalment of the Lunar New Year series, this festive 13-year-old expression is matured in a combination of Pedro Ximénez Sherry, Oloroso Sherry and Virgin Oak casks.

Lunar New Year 2026, beginning on February 17th, heralds the Year of the Fire Horse – a fusion of independence, vitality and fiery passion. It promises a year of energy, innovation and bold ambition, reflecting the values of The GlenAllachie and its expert team of whisky makers.

Created by industry legend Billy Walker, this special edition captures the spirit of celebration, offering a truly memorable whisky for Lunar New Year 2026. Each cask was personally selected by Walker, combining his passion for sherry-cask matured whiskies with the unexpected boldness of high-charred Appalachian virgin oak.

The deep charring of the casks echoes the Fire element of the zodiac, imparting layers of warmth, intensity and complexity. The whisky embodies The GlenAllachie’s signature sherry-forward character, enriched by the virgin oak’s toasty sweetness and subtle spice – a harmonious balance of richness and intrigue, perfect for toasting the arrival of Lunar New Year.

The Pedro Ximénez sherry casks impart rich notes of brown sugar, maraschino cherries, sweet sultanas and warming spices such as nutmeg and cinnamon. Oloroso sherry adds depth with dark chocolate, mocha, dates, and figs, while the virgin oak contributes layers of butterscotch, vanilla, coconut and subtle spices.

Remarking on the celebratory expression, Walker comments:

„Over the years I’ve taken many incredible trips across Asia, where I’ve had the privilege of meeting so many whisky lovers and GlenAllachie fans who share our passion. The warmth and enthusiasm I’ve experienced there left a lasting impression and inspired us to create something worthy of celebration.

“For the second instalment of the Lunar New Year series, the team and I wanted to craft a whisky that captures both the spirit of festivity and the depth of The GlenAllachie’s character. Every cask was chosen with care and every detail considered to mark this special moment. It’s a dram made to be shared in good company and good fortune.

“As we raise a glass to the Year of the Fire Horse, we send our wishes to our friends across Asia for a joyful and prosperous New Year.”

For this release, The GlenAllachie partnered with key retailers across Asia, inviting them to taste the whisky before bottling and share their input on age, cask and flavour profile. Their feedback helped shape an expression finely tuned to local palates, while also guiding the packaging design to ensure it felt culturally resonant, visually striking and reflective of the region’s refined whisky culture. This co-creation affirms the Year of the Fire Horse edition is a celebration crafted with the region’s communities in mind.

Reflecting this collaboration, The GlenAllachie has unveiled limited-edition packaging that captures the energy of the Fire Horse. The design features a vibrant, fiery-red palette with hand-drawn illustrations by Scottish artist Kayley Barbour. The horse’s flowing mane and tail evoke multi-tonal flames, enhanced by foil and lacquer detailing for a luxurious finish. A horseshoe charm, symbolising good fortune, adorns each pack – making it both a keepsake and a striking gift. Each bottle is accompanied by a coordinated gift bag echoing the same intricate design.

This is the second edition in The GlenAllachie’s continuing Lunar New Year series, following the highly acclaimed Year of the Snake 2025 release – an 11-year-old Pedro Ximénez, Oloroso Sherry and Virgin Oak matured whisky that captivated collectors and connoisseurs alike.

The GlenAllachie Year of the Fire Horse Edition: 13-year-old Pedro Ximénez, Oloroso Sherry and Virgin Oak Cask Matured will be available from November in select specialist retailers across Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, Thailand, Japan and Hong Kong, priced at approximately UK RRSP £78.99. A limited number of bottles will also be available from The GlenAllachie Distillery and its online shop in January in conjunction with the holiday celebration.

For more information, visit www.theglenallachie.com.

The GlenAllachie 13-year-old Pedro Ximénez, Oloroso Sherry & Virgin Oak Cask Matured, Year of the Horse – 48%

RRP (UK): £78.99

Natural colour and non-chill filtered

Tasting notes

Colour: Polished Mahogany.

Nose: Orange zest, mocha, and warmed molasses, intertwined with hints of butterscotch, rich cocoa, and cinnamon sticks.

Palate: Toasted almonds, honeycomb, and maraschino cherries, followed by candied ginger, Black Forest gâteau, baking spices, and blood orange, culminating in a truly celebratory dram.