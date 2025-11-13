Irish Whiskey Destillerien begrüßten mehr als 1 Million Besucher

Wie der Verband der irischen Whiskey-Produzenten, die Irish Whiskey Association (IWA), heute bekannt gab, konnten die Brennereien im vergangenen Jahr über eine Million Besucher begrüßen. Laut einer Umfrage unter den IWA-Mitgliedsbrennereien wurden im Zeitraum von zwölf Monaten bis Juni 2025 insgesamt 1.010.261 Besucher gezählt. Dies entspricht einem Anstieg von 23 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr, und den höchsten Besucherzahlen seit Beginn der Covid-19-Pandemie.

Durchschnittlich gaben die Besucher pro Person in den Whiskey-Brennereien 41,24 € aus. Den lokalen Gemeinschaften bescherten sie somit einen direkten wirtschaftlichen Nutzen von 41,6 Millionen €. In einem ansonsten schwierigen Jahr für den irischen Tourismus zeigt sich der irische Whiskey-Tourismus robust. Jüngste Zahlen des irischen Statistikamts (CSO) deuten aktuell allerdings auf ein schwächeres Tourismusjahr als 2024 hin.

Die IWA-Umfrage zeigt, dass die Besucherzahlen von fünf Kernmärkten USA, Großbritannien, Deutschland, Frankreich und Irland getragen werden. Die größte Teil der Besucher ist zwischen 34 und 45 Jahre alt, gefolgt von den 45- bis 54-Jährigen, wobei das Geschlechterverhältnis ausgewogen ist.

Die Top 5 der irischen Whiskey-Brennereien mit den besten Besucherzahlen im Zeitraum von 12 Monaten bis Juni 2025 sind:

Jameson Distillery Bow St. – Dublin Bushmills Distillery – Co. Antrim Teeling Whiskey Distillery – Dublin Midleton Distillery Experience – Co. Cork The Shed Distillery – Co. Leitrim

Den höchsten Zuwachs gab es in diesen Destillerien:

Dingle Distillery – Co. Kerry Micil Distillery – Co. Galway Ahascragh Distillery – Co. Galway Skellig Six18 Distillery – Co. Kerry The Shed Distillery – Co. Leitrim

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung der Irish Whiskey Association:

Irish Whiskey distilleries welcome more than 1 million visitors

November 13, 2025 | The Irish Whiskey Association (IWA), the representative voice of Irish Whiskey producers, has today announced that over one million visitors have toured Irish Whiskey distilleries in the past year, marking a 23% increase on last year and the strongest visitor numbers since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Survey responses from IWA member distilleries recorded a total of 1,010,261 visitors for the 12-month period up to June 2025. The average onsite spend in whiskey distilleries was €41.24 per person, generating €41.6 million in direct economic benefit to local communities.

Irish Whiskey tourism is proving to be a standout success in an otherwise challenging year for Irish tourism. Recent figures from CSO point to a softer year for tourism than 2024, while Ibec’s ‘Experience Economy’ survey reported falling business confidence. Against this backdrop, Irish Whiskey distilleries continue to draw strong international and domestic interest as tourists increasingly seek premium and immersive cultural experiences.

Eoin Ó Catháin, Director of the IWA, said:

“Irish Whiskey has long been one of Ireland’s most compelling cultural exports, and these remarkable results show that our distillery experiences are now flagship tourism attractions. It is particularly great to see thousands of tourists visiting our rural distilleries as well as our urban experiences. “While the wider tourism landscape faces challenges, our distilleries are thriving, welcoming visitors from around the world and driving regional growth. The continued rise in visitor numbers shows how deeply Irish Whiskey resonates with global travellers. But to sustain this momentum, the sector needs targeted Government support and investment.”

The IWA survey shows that whiskey distilleries are supported by five core markets: the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France and Ireland. The most frequent visitors are aged 34-45, followed by 45-54, with a strong gender balance.

Irish Whiskey tourism is a vital part of Ireland’s experience economy, supporting thousands of jobs, especially in rural towns and villages where distilleries often act as anchor attractions.

Alice Mansergh, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said:

“Congratulations to the Irish Whiskey Association on its latest survey results, which show that more than 1 million visitors attended distillery experiences over the past year, with the majority of those coming from overseas. “Island-wide, distillery experiences tell the 700+ year old story of whiskey on these shores. It’s a story touching on history, people, flavours and local ingredients, with distilleries welcoming visitors from Bushmills to Kilbeggan, from the mountains of Mourne to the Skellig Coast. At Tourism Ireland, we share cultural distillery experiences with relevant audiences across 14 markets, all with a view to encouraging overseas visitors to our island across regions and seasons.”

The IWA is preparing to launch its Irish Whiskey Way tourism initiative this month. The Irish Whiskey Way is a celebration of Ireland’s food and drink trails, showcasing our unique craftsmanship, culture and the value that Irish Whiskey brings to regional tourism.

Irish Whiskey sales exceeded 15 million cases in 2023 and surpassed €1 billion in export value in 2024. As the Irish Whiskey sector continues to navigate a period of significant trade uncertainty, diversifying its growth through tourism and visitor experiences has never been more important for the hotels, restaurants and tour operators that also benefit from this major driver of international visitors.

The IWA will continue working with the Government and our tourism partners to sustain this growth and ensure Irish Whiskey remains a cornerstone of Ireland’s tourism economy.

The top 5 Irish Whiskey distillery visitor experiences for the 12-month period up to June 2025.

Jameson Distillery Bow St. – Dublin Bushmills Distillery – Co Antrim Teeling Whiskey Distillery – Dublin Midleton Distillery Experience – Co Cork The Shed Distillery – Co Leitrim

The top 5 Irish Whiskey distillery visitor experiences that showed most growth for the 12-month period up to June 2025.