Irish Whisky Association nimmt Wachstum in Mexiko ins Visier

Von den Schwierigkeiten, die sich im internationalen Whiskygeschäft momentan präsentieren, ist Irland durch die starken Bindungen an den US-Markt besonders betroffen. Kein Wunder, dass sich die irische Whiskeyindustrie durch den Blick auf neue Märkte besser und breiter aufstellen will – und zum Beispiel auf den Wachstumsmarkt Mexiko äugt.

Als fünfzehntgrößte Wirtschaft der Welt und einem enormen Wachstumspotential scheint das Land ein vielversprechender Markt für irischen Whiskey zu sein. Und in der Tat hat man in den letzten vier Jahren den Umsatz dort verfielfacht.

Die Irisch Whiskey Association ist diese Woche in Mexico City unterwegs, um dort irischen Whiskey zu promoten. Dazu hat man uns die nachfolgende Presseaussendung geschickt, die vom Event in der irischen Botschaft in der mexikanischen Hauptstadt berichtet:

Irish Whiskey Association targets growth in Mexico’s emerging market

Irish Whiskey and Mexican Tequila celebrate a shared heritage and protected status in the ‘Cocktail Capital of the World’

Mexico City, 14th October for immediate release – The Irish Whiskey Association (IWA), the representative voice of Irish Whiskey producers working to promote, protect and represent the Irish Whiskey category globally, is in Mexico this week to promote links between Ireland and the 15th largest economy of the world.

Mexico has been considered the Cocktail Capital of the World ever since Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy was named the World’s Best Bar in 2024.

The IWA took the opportunity this week to promote Irish Whiskey in this market, showcasing Clonakilty Whiskey, Jameson Irish Whiskey and Bushmills Whiskey at an exclusive whiskey tasting hosted at the Residence of the Irish Ambassador to Mexico, targeted at leading bar owners, cocktail-makers, importers/distributors and members of the Irish community in Mexico.

Director of the IWA, Eoin Ó Catháin, spoke last week to the biennial conference of oriGIn, the representative organisation of Geographical Indications (GIs) worldwide. Ireland currently has three drink GIs – Irish Whiskey, Irish Cream and Irish Poitín – while Mexico has enjoyed this recognition for its national spirit drink, Tequila, since 1977.

Speaking in the city of Morelia during the oriGIn conference, Ó Catháin noted:

“The importance of a Geographical Indication for Irish Whiskey and our other spirit GIs cannot be underestimated. This recognition means that our drinks adhere to the highest of qualities, our consumers are assured that they are enjoying a premium product, and that our connection to the island of Ireland remains as strong as ever. “Of course, this importance is shared in Mexico, where products such as Tequila, Mezcal and other spirits are proud to bear this indication also. This shared history and experience makes Mexico perfect partners in strengthening GIs around the world and in promoting spirits drinks.”

Irish Whiskey, like other Irish drinks, depends greatly on their export strength for global success. As trading relations with the US, traditionally the biggest market for Irish drinks, go through a period of tension and tariffs, many Irish producers are looking at new and emerging markets to ensure continued success. Mexico offers a bright opportunity – a population of 130 million with a growing middle class, a strong and proud spirits tradition among its consumers and a natural affinity and friendship with Ireland.

Ó Catháin continued:

“There is incredible scope for growth in our drinks exports to Mexico. In fact, our export value has increased four-fold in the last four years, albeit from a very low base. The IWSR, which tracks alcohol sales and trends worldwide, has identified Mexico as among the markets with the greatest potential. “Our greatest challenge is increasing awareness for Irish Whiskey in this competitive marketplace, but occasions such as the GI conference in Morelia, and our Irish Whiskey tasting event in Mexico City, offer the perfect opportunity to do this.”

On 13th October 2025, the IWA hosted a first-of-its-kind event with the Embassy of Ireland to Mexico and the British Embassy to Mexico. Here, brands such as Jameson, Bushmills and Clonakilty Whiskey showcased the variety of Irish Whiskey currently available in Mexico and highlighted the all-island nature of this premium product. This is the first time the Irish Whiskey Association has worked with both the British and Irish Embassies in a target market to promote Irish Whiskey.

The Embassy of Ireland to Mexico is this year celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and Mexico, and Ambassador Ruairí de Burca was the guest of honour at the GI conference’s gala dinner last week, alongside the Governor of the State of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla. At this event, Ambassador de Burca spoke to the shared history of Ireland and Mexico, and the links that bring Ireland and Mexico together, before offering a toast of Irish Whiskey.