Neu: Octomore 16.4 (mit Video)

Die 16er-Serie von Octomore ist jetzt komplett: Die Islay-Brennerei Bruichladdich hat den neuen Octomore 16.4 veröffentlicht, der ab sofort direkt in der Brennerei oder im Onlineshop um 175 Pfund pro Flasche verfügbar ist.

Der Octomore 16.4 wurde 2019 destilliert, mit 100% auf Islay gewachsener Concerto-Gerste der Ernte 2018. Die Gerste wurde stark getorft, der Torfgrad wurde mit 189,5PPM (parts per million) gemessen, wahrscheinlich direkt nach der Trocknung über dem Torfrauch. Gereift ist der Octomore 16.4 in Bourbonfässern und französischen Virgin Oak Fässern, er wurde mit 62,2% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt.

Tasting Notes:

Nose: Intense smoke gives way to the rich, caramelised sweetness of toasted virgin French oak. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove intertwine with baked apples and pears drizzled with honey. Peat remains a constant and powerful presence, winding its way through the oak and spice.

Palate: Toasted oak, roasted coffee beans, dark chocolate, and a hint of sweet smoke. Stewed apples and pears balance the oak’s richness. The barley evokes a subtle, earthy undercurrent, the scent of rain-soaked earth, whilst smoke underscores the other flavours without overwhelming them.

Finish: Exceptionally long finish with sweet, toasted wood, baking spices, and a whisper of smoke. A final hint of fruit and a touch of sea-salt settle on the palate.

Mehr zur 16. Ausgabe des Octomore erklärt Master Distiller Adam Hannet im nachfolgenden, vier Minuten langen Video:

BARLEY PROVENANCE: 100% Concerto barley, Islay

MALTING: Super Heavily Peated

DISTILLATION: Distilled in 2019 from the 2018 harvest

AGE: 5 Aged Years

MATURATION PROFILE: Bourbon, French Virgin Oak

PHENOL LEVEL: 189.5 parts per million (PPM)

STRENGTH: 62.6% ABV