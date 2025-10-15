Neu in den USA: Glenlivet 12yo Jamaica Edition „Treasure Beach“

Die Destillerie Glenlivet hat soeben die US-Markteinführung der 12-jährigen Jamaica Edition „Treasure Beach“ bekanntgegeben (wir hatten diese Edition bereits im Januar in der TTB-Datenbank gefunden). Diese Neuerscheinung, die erste Abfüllung der „Beyond Speyside“-Reihe, wird in Fässern gereift, in denen zuvor Jamaica Rum lagerte. Dadurch erhält sie tropische Geschmacksnoten von Kokosnuss, saftiger Ananas und samtigem Karamell.

Der neue Glenlivet 12yo Jamaica Edition „Treasure Beach“ wird in der nachfolgenden Presseinfo genauer vorgestellt, unter anderem auch mit den Tasting Notes. Über eine Markteinführung in Deutschland ist uns allerdings nichts bekannt, sodass man das Bottling sich bei Interesse in den USA besorgen müsste.

THE GLENLIVET EMBARKS ON A TROPICAL ADVENTURE WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS 12 YEAR OLD JAMAICA EDITION, TREASURE BEACH

15th October 2025: The Glenlivet, the definitive Speyside single malt, announces the launch of The Glenlivet 12 Year Old Jamaica Edition, Treasure Beach. This is the first release in the ‚Beyond Speyside’ series, which captures the essence of distinctive destinations around the world. This innovative expression combines the signature smoothness of The Glenlivet with the vibrant, sun-soaked flavours of Jamaica, offering whisky enthusiasts a unique and adventurous tasting experience.

Inspired by Treasure Beach, a hidden gem on Jamaica’s south coast, this 12 Year Old single malt scotch whisky is selectively finished in casks that previously held Jamaica Rum, imparting tropical flavour notes of coconut, juicy pineapple, and velvety caramel for a fruity and smooth finish. These qualities authentically encapsulate the vibrancy and warmth of Jamaica’s beautiful coastline, creating a truly distinctive whisky experience.

„We’re constantly looking for ways to push boundaries in single malts. The Glenlivet 12 Year Old Jamaica Edition, Treasure Beach, demonstrates our commitment to innovation and giving whisky drinkers new flavour experiences. By embracing distinctive cask finishes, we’re offering whisky lovers a truly unique and memorable experience, taking The Glenlivet from Speyside to the shores of Jamaica.” Kevin Balmforth, The Glenlivet Cask Expert

The Glenlivet 12 Year Old Jamaica Edition, Treasure Beach, is presented in a bold and modern bottle and carton design that reflects the vibrant spirit of Jamaica. The release will be available exclusively in the US at select retailers for a retail price of $54.99.

THE GLENLIVET 12 YEAR OLD JAMAICA EDITION, TREASURE BEACH TASTING NOTES:

NOSE: Vibrant tropical aromas of fresh mango and pineapple, with hints of coconut, beautifully balanced with a burst of green apple

PALATE: Fruity sweet notes of juicy pineapple, complemented by rich vanilla and toffee

FINISH: Velvety caramel with a smooth finish