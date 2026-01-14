The Glenlivet Small Batch Collection kehrt mit drei neuen Abfüllungen zurück

Die Glenlivet Snall Batch Collection ist zurück, mit drei Abfüllungen im Alter von 17, 19 und 20 Jahren, die ab sofort weltweit bei Fachhändlern zu finden sein werden. Der Glenlivet Cask Master, Kevin Balmforth, hat mit seinem Team drei Bottlings zusammengestellt, die im Namen schon ihren Geschmack tragen: The Glenlivet 17 Year Old Wildflower Honey, The Glenlivet 19 Year Old Indulgent Chocolate und der The Glenlivet 20 Year Old Orchard Fruitiness. Die UVPs liegen zwischen 154 und 300 Euro.

Anbei die genaueren Infos zu den Abfüllungen, wie zum Beispiel die jeweiligen detaillierten Tasting Notes:

THE GLENLIVET SMALL BATCH COLLECTION IS BACK – WITH THREE NEW EXCEPTIONAL AGED SINGLE MALTS

[London, United Kingdom] – [14th January 2026]– The Glenlivet, the definitive Speyside single malt whisky, announces the return of its Small Batch Collection with three new, exceptionally crafted, aged expressions. A testament to authentic whisky craftsmanship, the new collection invites whisky enthusiasts and collectors to delve deeper into the nuanced art of flavour, showcasing the remarkable diversity achieved when combining different casks.

This limited collection features the same three distinct aged statements as the inaugural Small Batch Collection – a 17 Year Old, a 19 Year Old, and a 20 Year Old – but showcases new and exclusive flavour profiles. Under the guardianship of The Glenlivet Cask Master, Kevin Balmforth, and his team, these meticulously crafted single malt whiskies dial up specific flavours while maintaining classic craft cues; each expression is cask strength, non-chilled filtered to preserve their purity and intensify the flavour profile.

At the heart of The Glenlivet Small Batch Collection is a masterful combination of hand-selected casks that shape each expression’s distinct character and are named accordingly. The Glenlivet 17 Year Old Wildflower Honey is exclusively matured in 1st fill American oak; The Glenlivet 19 Year Old Indulgent Chocolate is a rich tapestry of 1st fill American oak, 1st fill Sherry, and 2nd fill ex-Scotch barrels; and The Glenlivet 20 Year Old Orchard Fruitiness is a harmonious blend of 1st fill American oak, 2nd fill ex-Scotch, and 2nd fill American oak hogsheads.

“The Glenlivet Small Batch Collection is a celebration of discovery, inviting whisky appreciators and collectors to explore the extraordinary spectrum of flavours that can be achieved through the meticulous cask combination process. The 17 Year Old opens with bright apple and citrus notes that develop into a sweet, floral complexity. The 19 Year Old brings rich dark fruits and spices, culminating in a sweet, aromatic finish and finally, the 20 Year Old delivers luscious orchard fruits and warming spices, creating an incredibly syrupy and fruity experience. Together, this collection offers a masterful progression of flavour, allowing specific notes to shine while retaining the inherent character of The Glenlivet.” Kevin Balmforth, The Glenlivet Cask Master

The new Small Batch Collection is available to purchase globally at exclusive retailers and The Home of The Glenlivet in Speyside, with an RRP of €154 for the 17 Year Old, €220 for the 19 Year Old and €300 for the 20 Year Old.

The 2025 Small Batch Collection includes:

The Glenlivet 17 Year Old 2.1 Wildflower Honey: Limited to 9,900 bottles. RRP: €154.

Tasting notes:

Nose: Apple rings, boiled lime confectionery, freshly baked shortbread, vanilla pods, marzipan cream with notes of Highland heather and honeysuckle.

Palate: Baked Granny Smith apples, honeydew melon, lemon drizzle cake, orange marmalade, toasted almonds and ginger spice.

Finish: Sweet, floral and complex.

The Glenlivet 19 Year Old 2.2 Indulgent Chocolate: Limited to 3,936 bottles. RRP: €220

Tasting notes:

Nose: Blackcurrant coulis, fresh figs, chocolate-covered raisins, treacle tart, dark toffee with spice of cloves and cinnamon.

Palate: Juicy sultanas, orange zest, chocolate hazelnut cream, ginger snap biscuits, red liquorice, candied walnuts and cinnamon bon bons.

Finish: Rich, spicy and sweet.

The Glenlivet 20 Year Old 2.3 Orchard Fruitiness: Limited to 2,736 bottles. RRP: €300

Tasting notes:

Nose: Juicy ripe pears, crisp red apples, sweet cherries, treacle sponge, golden syrup with a hint of clove and sweet toasted oak.

Palate: Spiced apple slices, caramelised figs, ripe plums, fresh nectarines, toffee sauce followed by warming baking spices, namely cinnamon.

Finish: Incredibly fruity and syrupy.