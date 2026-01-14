Ab 23. Januar: Lochlea enthüllt mit dem 7yo die bislang älteste Abfüllung

Angekündigt haben wir ihn im November, am Freitag in einer Woche veröffentlicht die Lowland-Destillerie Lochlea nun tatsächlich ihren bislang ältesten Whisky: der Lochlea 7yo ist aus sieben ausgewählten Bourbon-Fässern entstanden (eine Liste dazu finden Sie unten), die allesamt im Jahr 2018 destilliert wurden. Abgefüllt ist der Lochlea 7yo mit 50% vol. Alkoholstärke.
In Deutschland wird die Abfüllung über Kirsch Import den Handel erreichen – wenn es dann soweit ist, werden wir Sie natürlich gesondert informieren:
Lochlea Unveils Their Oldest Single Estate Single Malt So Far… Available 23rd January 2026
Grown, Distilled and Matured by Lochlea Distillery, an independent, Single Estate, family run Distillery in Ayrshire, Scotland. This limited 7 Year Old Single Malt represents the next milestone in Lochlea’s journey. Matured exclusively in 7 Hand-selected First-fill Bourbon Casks filled in 2018 this release reflects the distillery’s unwavering commitment to provenance, quality and full on-site maturation.
As Lochlea’s oldest whisky release to date, the 7 Year Old showcases the natural evolution of their spirit: richer, deeper and more expressive, while retaining the signature Lochlea fruit character. Each of the 7 casks contributes its own nuance, from tropical fruit and peaches to vanilla custard, sweet pineapple tarts and creamy cereal notes. Carefully married to create a beautifully balanced whisky.
Lochlea invites whisky lovers to enjoy this rare release, crafted with patience, precision and the unique character of their Single Estate Single Malt.
This special release is Non-chill Filtered & Natural Colour preserving its natural character. Bottled at 50% ABV, it offers a rich, layered profile that reflects both the quality of the casks and the purity of Lochlea’s Single Estate Spirit.
Tasting Notes
Nose: Beautifully creamy with fruity stewed apple notes
Palate: Rich and creamy, tropical fruit notes, a touch of apple, fresh oak
Finish: Buttery pastry, cereal notes, warming spice, tart green apple slices
Product Breakdown
50% ABV. Non-chill Filtered. Natural colour.
- Cask No. 99 – First-fill Bourbon: Sweet pineapple tarts
- Cask No. 103 – First-fill Bourbon: Sweet, creamy, fruity
- Cask No. 104 – First-fill Bourbon: Juicy, tropical fruits
- Cask No. 105 – First-fill Bourbon: Icing sugar, oak, pear
- Cask No. 107 – First-fill Bourbon: Oak, vanilla, custard
- Cask No. 108 – First-fill Bourbon: Peaches, cereal, oak
- Cask No. 10G – First-fill Bourbon: Apple, cereal, cream
Available from 23rd January 2026 RRP: £90 per 70cl bottle.
Stockists include whisky specialists and independent retailers across the UK and International Markets.
For more information, please visit: www.lochleadistillery.com