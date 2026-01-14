Ab 23. Januar: Lochlea enthüllt mit dem 7yo die bislang älteste Abfüllung

Angekündigt haben wir ihn im November, am Freitag in einer Woche veröffentlicht die Lowland-Destillerie Lochlea nun tatsächlich ihren bislang ältesten Whisky: der Lochlea 7yo ist aus sieben ausgewählten Bourbon-Fässern entstanden (eine Liste dazu finden Sie unten), die allesamt im Jahr 2018 destilliert wurden. Abgefüllt ist der Lochlea 7yo mit 50% vol. Alkoholstärke.

In Deutschland wird die Abfüllung über Kirsch Import den Handel erreichen – wenn es dann soweit ist, werden wir Sie natürlich gesondert informieren:

Lochlea Unveils Their Oldest Single Estate Single Malt So Far… Available 23rd January 2026

Grown, Distilled and Matured by Lochlea Distillery, an independent, Single Estate, family run Distillery in Ayrshire, Scotland. This limited 7 Year Old Single Malt represents the next milestone in Lochlea’s journey. Matured exclusively in 7 Hand-selected First-fill Bourbon Casks filled in 2018 this release reflects the distillery’s unwavering commitment to provenance, quality and full on-site maturation.

As Lochlea’s oldest whisky release to date, the 7 Year Old showcases the natural evolution of their spirit: richer, deeper and more expressive, while retaining the signature Lochlea fruit character. Each of the 7 casks contributes its own nuance, from tropical fruit and peaches to vanilla custard, sweet pineapple tarts and creamy cereal notes. Carefully married to create a beautifully balanced whisky.

Lochlea invites whisky lovers to enjoy this rare release, crafted with patience, precision and the unique character of their Single Estate Single Malt.

“Reaching seven years of maturation is a huge moment for us as a young distillery. These casks have been quietly resting in our warehouses since 2018, and the transformation over time has been incredible to watch. Our 7 Year Old is the richest, creamiest and most complex age statement we’ve released so far, yet it still carries that unmistakable Lochlea fruitiness.”

“Each of the 7 Hand-selected First-fill Bourbon Casks bring something different, from tropical fruits to buttery pastry notes, and marrying them together has created a whisky that feels both indulgent and beautifully balanced. We’re incredibly proud of thisrelease, and we can’t wait for people to taste how our spirit continues to mature and evolve.” Distillery Manager Darren McCormick

This special release is Non-chill Filtered & Natural Colour preserving its natural character. Bottled at 50% ABV, it offers a rich, layered profile that reflects both the quality of the casks and the purity of Lochlea’s Single Estate Spirit.

Tasting Notes

Nose: Beautifully creamy with fruity stewed apple notes

Palate: Rich and creamy, tropical fruit notes, a touch of apple, fresh oak

Finish: Buttery pastry, cereal notes, warming spice, tart green apple slices

Product Breakdown

50% ABV. Non-chill Filtered. Natural colour.

Cask No. 99 – First-fill Bourbon: Sweet pineapple tarts

Sweet pineapple tarts Cask No. 103 – First-fill Bourbon: Sweet, creamy, fruity

Sweet, creamy, fruity Cask No. 104 – First-fill Bourbon: Juicy, tropical fruits

Juicy, tropical fruits Cask No. 105 – First-fill Bourbon: Icing sugar, oak, pear

Icing sugar, oak, pear Cask No. 107 – First-fill Bourbon: Oak, vanilla, custard

Oak, vanilla, custard Cask No. 108 – First-fill Bourbon: Peaches, cereal, oak

Peaches, cereal, oak Cask No. 10G – First-fill Bourbon: Apple, cereal, cream

Available from 23rd January 2026 RRP: £90 per 70cl bottle.

Stockists include whisky specialists and independent retailers across the UK and International Markets.

For more information, please visit: www.lochleadistillery.com