Lochlea präsentiert das letzte Kapitel der Zusammenarbeit mit der Overtone Brewery

Im letzten Jahr stellte die Lochlea Distillery mit Lochlea Stout Cask Finish ihre Abfüllung vor, die in Kollaboration mit der Glasgower Overtone Brewery entstand (wir berichteten). Diese Zusammenarbeit findet jetzt mit der neuen Abfüllung Lochlea Over & Stout ein Ende.

Diese zweite und letzte exklusive britische Overtone-Abfüllung umfasst insgesamt nur fünf Fässer: drei Stout-Fässer (zwei Bourbon-Fässer, ein STR-Barrique), ein First-Fill-Bourbon-Fass und ein ex-peated Bourbon barrel. Das Ergebnis laut Lochlea Distillery ist ein Whisky, der ein weiteres Jahr älter ist und dadurch den erdigen, schokoladigen Charakter des Stouts vertieft, während gleichzeitig süße Vanille und ein Hauch von Rauch hervorgehoben werden.

Wie bereits die erste Overtone-Abfüllung ist auch Lochlea Over & Stout eine nur in Großbritannien erhältliche Abfüllung. Sie ist ab dem 4. Dezember bei Whisky-Fachhändlern und unabhängigen Einzelhändlern in ganz Großbritannien erhältlich, die UVP liegt bei £59.99.

Hier die englischsprachige Presseaussendung:

Lochlea Unveils the Final Chapter in their UK Exclusive Overtone Collaboration.

Over & Stout – Available 04.12.25

Grown, Distilled and Matured by Lochlea Distillery, an independent, single estate, family-run operation in Ayrshire, Scotland, this whisky reflects their commitment to local ingredients, sustainable practices, and full on-site maturation.

The distillery’s collaboration with Overtone Brewery, a Glasgow-based craft brewer, began with shared casks used to mature stout before being returned to Lochlea for whisky finishing. This second and final UK Exclusive Overtone release comprises just five casks in total: three stout-seasoned (two Bourbon barrels, one STR barrique), one first fill Bourbon barrel, and one ex-peated Bourbon barrel.

The result is a whisky that is another year older which deepens the stout’s earthy, chocolatey character while enhancing sweet vanilla and gentle smoke. Carefully married to harmonise the flavours, this release offers a familiar yet distinctive profile. Lochlea invites whisky lovers to enjoy this final chapter in the Overtone collaboration, crafted with passion and precision.

Trade Sales Manager Emma Kirk Said:

“As you all know, last year we collaborated with Glasgow based craft brewery, Overtone, as they were on the hunt for some whisky casks to mature their first ever double mash stout in, and we kindly obliged. We released three of these casks (olo, bbn, str) last year, for our inaugural Overtone Stout release which was a massive success! This left us with 3 remaining stout casks maturing in our onsite warehouse”

Emma Continued:

“This year, we have brought these 3 remaining casks together, which have had a whopping extra 12 months maturation time, compared to their sister casks that we bottled last year. The result? A richer & fruiter dram, with even more of that stouty goodness imparting on our Lochlea spirit. This bottling draws collaboration to a close, for now, and this is why we have amply named this release Over & Stout. I hope you enjoy this dram as much as we do. It’s the perfect dram to enjoy with your nearest and dearest this Christmas”

This special edition whisky is non-chill filtered with no added colour, preserving its natural character. Bottled at 52% ABV. The flavour profile is rich and layered, with a nose of sweet stout beer, light smoke, and oak. The palate delivers creamy vanilla, cinder toffee, and BBQ smoke, while the finish lingers with warming spice, green oak, rye bread, and cereal notes.

A closer look at Lochlea Overtone Over & Stout

Tasting Notes

Nose: Rich, big notes of sweet, stouty beer, light smoke, oaky

Palate: Vanilla, cinder toffee, rich BBQ smoke, creamy

Finish: Oak, warming spice, green oak notes, rye bread and cereals

52% ABV. Non-chill filtered. Natural colour.

Available from 4th December 2025, RRP: £59.99 per 70cl bottle. Stockists include whisky specialists and independent retailers across the UK.

For more information, please visit: www.lochleadistillery.com