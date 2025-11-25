The Glenlivet präsentiert Eternal Collection, Second Edition, 56 Year Old

Anfang des Monats stellten wir Ihnen The Glenlivet Eternal Collection, Second Edition, 56 Year Old, 1 of 1 vor. Diese Abfüllung konnte bis zum 20. November 2025 im Rahmen der Auktion „Finest & Rarest Whisky“ von Sotheby’s ersteigert werden, und erzielte dort einen Zuschlagspreis von £50.000 (£75.000 inkl. MwSt. und Gebühren). Der gesamte Erlös kommt dem National Trust for Scotland zugute, wie wir auch berichteten.

Wer bei dieser Versteigerung nicht erfolgreich war, hat nun nochmals die Gelegenheit. Denn Glenlivet präsentiert heute The Glenlivet Eternal Collection, Second Edition, 56 Year Old. Weltweit sind ab heute nur 60 Flaschen erhältlich, der Preis liegt bei 52.500 €.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

THE GLENLIVET UNVEILS ULTRA-RARE 56 YEAR OLD SINGLE MALT AS THE SECOND EDITION IN THE ETERNAL COLLECTION

[25 November 2025] The Glenlivet, the definitive Speyside single malt, has unveiled the highly anticipated release of the Second Edition in the Eternal Collection, the 56 Year Old. Just 60 bottles are available worldwide from today.

The Glenlivet Eternal Collection is a series of ultra-luxury, high-aged single malts. Each new limited edition released will increase in age and will be accompanied by an original artform crafted by a visionary artist. For the eagerly awaited second chapter of the Eternal Collection, The Glenlivet has collaborated with pioneering design studio Fredrikson Stallard. Renowned for their audacious, avant-garde creations, they have curated a bespoke sculpture in homage to the Speyside terroir that not only accompanies the decanter, but transforms the presentation of this exceptional single malt whisky into a work of art.

The innovative sculpture design is inspired by the rugged beauty of Speyside, The Glenlivet’s home. A testament to the whisky’s complexity and the dramatic elegance of the Scottish landscape, it powerfully depicts scorched, raw heather branches. The precious single malt is then preserved within a spherical glass decanter, carefully enthroned upon a patinated brass-plated base in the form of a ‘cairn’. This represents the chimney shaped stacks of rocks originally left before battle by ancient Highland clans as a memorial to fellow warriors and the passing of time. The decanter is finished with a 24k gold plated neck and cap, which is further embellished with a layer of coloured faceted glass in The Glenlivet’s emblematic teal on the bottle closure.

The Glenlivet Eternal Collection, Second Edition, 56 Year Old embodies an unwavering pursuit of Scotch perfection, meticulously nurtured and matured for over five decades. Such a distinguished single malt demands unparalleled attention to every flavour detail. This inspired The Glenlivet’s team of cask experts to craft a singular bespoke sherry cask – seasoned with a unique blend of Oloroso, Pedro Ximenez, and Palo Cortado to perfectly complement The Glenlivet Eternal Collection.

One bespoke cask with this one-of-a kind-sherry was built in Spain before finishing The Glenlivet 56 Year Old in Scotland for over three years, resulting in an exquisite single malt offering an elegant and rich palate of flavours. The nose presents inviting aromas of red apples, stewed plums, orange zest, dark chocolate, and sticky toffee pudding, complemented by heather honey and roasted hazelnuts. On the palate, apricot and spiced apples lead, unfolding into velvety vanilla, toasted oak, raisins, and a subtle touch of fresh ginger. The finish is rich, incredibly smooth and enduringly complex.

Priced at €52,500, this masterpiece is poised to become a coveted addition to the world’s most discerning whisky collections following its global release today. Its introduction further cements The Glenlivet’s status at the pinnacle of single malt Scotch whisky.

Kevin Balmforth, The Glenlivet Cask Master commented:

„Crafting a single malt whisky of this age and complexity is a profound privilege. The 56 Year Old is a true testament to the dedication behind every stage of our process. Through our collaboration with Fredrikson Stallard, we crafted a design that powerfully narrates the liquid’s story to ensure this coveted release achieved its ultimate artistic expression. Together, we have created an incredible visual interpretation of the whisky’s roots and our Speyside home, a true masterpiece for any collector.”

Patrik Fredrikson of Fredrikson Stallard commented:

“For The Glenlivet Eternal Collection, Second Edition, 56 Year Old, we sought to capture the raw, untamed spirit of Speyside and the profound age of this whisky within our sculpture. The scorched heather branches emerging from ancient rock symbolise both nature’s enduring strength and the delicate, complex beauty that time and terroir create. It’s an honour to contribute our vision to ‚The Eternal Collection‘ alongside such an exceptional spirit.“

This release follows on from the unveiling of The Glenlivet Eternal Collection, Second Edition, 56 Year Old, 1 of 1 earlier this month; a one-off creation crafted specifically for the Sotheby’s Finest & Rarest Whisky auction. On November 20th, the magnificent bottle and sculpture was sold for £75,000, underscoring The Glenlivet’s continuous pursuit of excellence in the world of prestige single malt Scotch whisky.

The Eternal Collection debuted in 2024 with its inaugural release, The Glenlivet 55 Year Old, a collaboration with computational architect Michael Hansmeyer. The collection sets a new standard for ultra-luxury, high-aged single malts, inviting connoisseurs to build a collection to cherish and witness the evolving legacy of The Glenlivet.

The Glenlivet Eternal Collection, Second Edition, 56 Year Old, in collaboration with Fredrikson Stallard is available from https://www.theglenlivet.com/en/whisky/56-year-old/. Please visit www.theglenlivet.com or @theglenlivet to discover more.