Neu und exklusiv im Global Travel Retail: The Glenlivet Cask Master’s Collection

Die Speyside-Brennerei The Glenlivet stellt heute ihre neue The Glenlivet Cask Master’s Collection vor, die ab sofort exklusiv im weltweiten Reiseeinzelhandel erhältlich ist. Diese Kollektion umfasst die drei Bottlings:

The Glenlivet 14 Year Old, gereift in amerikanischer und europäischer Eiche, $85

The Glenlivet 16 Year Old, ausschließlich in 100 % amerikanischen Eichenfässern gereift, $120

The Glenlivet 19 Year Old, mit einem selektivem Finish in Scottish Oak, $140

The Glenlivet Cask Master’s Collection erscheint im neuen Design der Marke. Die überarbeitete Verpackung enthält ein neues Markenmonogramm sowie Wellengrafiken auf der Verpackung, die die Bedeutung von The Glenlivet („Das Tal des Sanft Fließenden“) widerspiegeln, wie es in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung heißt, die Sie nun im Anschluss mit weiteren Details finden:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

THE GLENLIVET CASK MASTER’S COLLECTION, A NEW ERA OF SPEYSIDE SMOOTHNESS

27th October 2025 – The Glenlivet, the definitive Speyside single malt, is proud to launch The Glenlivet Cask Master’s Collection, a new aged range of 14, 16, and 19 Year Old expressions. This collection celebrates the mastery and vision of Cask Master Kevin Balmforth, showcasing The Glenlivet’s iconic smooth style. This new collection of aged single malts are exclusively available in Global Travel Retail (GTR), offering shoppers with passion for adventure the opportunity to discover something new.

Drawing on over 200 years of whisky making expertise passed down through generations of cask masters, Kevin Balmforth has meticulously selected the finest casks to create a trio of beautifully rounded, well-balanced whiskies with an abundance of fruity notes that capture the very essence of Speyside, the heart of Single Malt Scotch whisky.

The Glenlivet Cask Master’s Collection features three distinct expressions:

The Glenlivet 14 Year Old: Matured in American and European Oak, this expression offers a harmonious balance of flavour, with notes of baked apple and citrus zest, delivering a smooth and complex experience. The crystal waters of the Livet are reflected in the pack’s crystalline blue colour gradient.

Matured in American and European Oak, this expression offers a harmonious balance of flavour, with notes of baked apple and citrus zest, delivering a smooth and complex experience. The crystal waters of the Livet are reflected in the pack’s crystalline blue colour gradient. The Glenlivet 16 Year Old: Aged exclusively in 100% American Oak casks, The Glenlivet 16 Year Old is a perfect pairing of whisky and cask, resulting in a sweet and creamy profile with notes of creamy toffee and ripe plum. The Speyside sunset inspires the pack’s bold red gradient.

Aged exclusively in 100% American Oak casks, The Glenlivet 16 Year Old is a perfect pairing of whisky and cask, resulting in a sweet and creamy profile with notes of creamy toffee and ripe plum. The Speyside sunset inspires the pack’s bold red gradient. The Glenlivet 19 Year Old: The pinnacle of the three and marking a first for the brand, The Glenlivet 19 Year Old features a selective finish in Scottish Oak, paying tribute to The Glenlivet’s terroir. Alongside maturation in American and European Oak, the Scottish Oak finish brings notes of stewed apples and blackcurrant spice, for a rich yet smooth drinking experience. Scottish Oak trees grow slowly due to the local climate, reaching maturation between 120 and 150 years. This not only makes Scottish Oak very rare, but it also means the grain is tight and porous, contributing to the rich spice flavours in the whisky. The pack design is inspired by the changing hues of the forests of Scotland, where the Scottish Oak resides.

Kevin Balmforth, The Glenlivet Cask Master commented:

„With these three distinctive expressions, we have concentrated on what makes our Single Malt Scotch Whiskies stand out: the mastery of the makers, the character of our stills, and above all, the smoothness of our liquid. By honouring our heritage while continuing to push the boundaries of flavour with carefully selected casks, we’ve curated a collection that is a quality expression of Speyside whiskies.”

The Glenlivet Cask Master’s Collection also marks the reveal of an elevated and distinctive evolved contemporary design for The Glenlivet. The refreshed packaging includes a new brand monogram together with on-pack wave graphics, reflecting the meaning of The Glenlivet (‘The Valley of the Smooth Flowing one’). The new look honours The Glenlivet’s rich legacy, drawing inspiration from the flowing waters of the River Livet, the source of its exceptional character.

The Glenlivet Cask Master’s Collection is now available exclusively in Global Travel Retail locations worldwide.