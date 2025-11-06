Chivas Brothers präsentiert The Glenlivet Eternal Collection, Second Edition, 56 Year Old, 1 of 1

Im vergangenen Jahr präsentierte Chivas Brothers mit The Glenlivet Eternal Collection 55 yo die zu diesem Zeitpunkt älteste Originalabfüllung der Destillerie. Und stellte diese Abfüllung zugleich als Beginn einer neuen Kollektion mit weiteren jährlich erscheinenden Bottlings vor. Nun wird diese Reihe The Glenlivet Eternal Collection, Second Edition, 56 Year Old, 1 of 1 ergänzen. Diese Abfüllung wird in einer Partnerschaft mit dem Auktionshaus Sotheby’s vom 6. bis 20. November 2025 im Rahmen der Auktion „Finest & Rarest Whisky“ angeboten. Der Erlös kommt den Ausgrabungsarbeiten des National Trust for Scotland in den Cairngorms zugute als Teil einer fünfjährigen Partnerschaft zwischen The Glenlivet und dem Trust auf.

Ein (vermutlich der abschließende) Teil der Reifung des The Glenlivet Eternal Collection, Second Edition, 56 Year Old, 1 of 1, erfolgte in ein speziell in Zusammenarbeit mit Sherry-Lieferanten in Spanien entwickelten Fass, hier lagerte der Malt über vier Jahre lang. Präsentiert wird dieser exklusive Single-Malt in einer kugelförmigen, 24-karätig vergoldeten Glaskaraffe, die mit goldenen Heidekraut-Gravuren verziert ist. Er wird von einem eigens angefertigten, skulpturalen Sockel begleitet, der von den renommierten Künstlern Fredrikson Stallard gestaltet wurde.

Mehr Details zu The Glenlivet Eternal Collection, Second Edition, 56 Year Old, 1 of 1 sowie einige Bilder dieser spektakulären Abfüllung finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Chivas Brothers unveils The Glenlivet Eternal Collection, Second Edition, 56 Year Old, 1 of 1 — a one-of-a-kind auction release in partnership with Sotheby’s

London, 6 November 2025 – Chivas Brothers, the Pernod Ricard business dedicated to Scotch whisky and makers of The Glenlivet and Aberlour, today reveals the second release in its landmark partnership with Sotheby’s to bring never-before-released whiskies to discerning collectors.

The Glenlivet Eternal Collection, Second Edition, 56 Year Old, 1 of 1 represents the pinnacle of more than five decades of craftsmanship, innovation and maturation expertise. Master Blender Kevin Balmforth collaborated with sherry suppliers in Spain to craft a bespoke seasoning blend — combining Oloroso, Pedro Ximénez and Palo Cortado — which seasoned a new Spanish Oak cask before the whisky was laid down over four years ago. The ageing journey was a combination of this bespoke sherry butt and American oak barrel, adding layers of vanilla and toffee to complement The Glenlivet’s hallmark orchard fruit and honeyed richness. The combined result of these two casks is a singular, exceptionally aged single malt offering extraordinary depth, shaped by a finishing process unlike anything in the brand’s history, one that exemplifies Chivas Brothers’ craft of truly one-of-a-kind whiskies defined by rarity, provenance and masterful artistry.

This exclusive single malt lot is presented in a 24 carat gold-plated spherical glass decanter, adorned with gold engravings of heather branches. Its bespoke bar top features an exceptional 137.73 carat lab-grown Paraiba Tourmaline simulant. The whisky is accompanied by a bespoke sculptural plinth crafted by acclaimed artists Fredrikson Stallard, featuring 3D-printed heather branches plated in 24 carat gold that rise from a base of Guatemalan green marble. Inspired by Speyside’s dramatic terrain, the design echoes the whisky’s complexity and the rugged beauty of its Scottish homeland.

The Glenlivet Eternal Collection, Second Edition, 56 Year Old, 1 of 1 will be offered solely through Sotheby’s Finest & Rarest Whisky auction, running from 6–20 November 2025. Proceeds will support the National Trust for Scotland’s excavation work within the Cairngorms, where erosion threatens archaeological remains that could unlock new understanding of prehistoric life in the region. The initiative builds upon a five-year partnership between The Glenlivet and the Trust.

This announcement follows the recent record-breaking Distillers One of One® Charity Auction, held with Sotheby’s on 10 October 2025, where The Glenlivet SPIRA 60 Year Old 1965 achieved a record selling price of £650,000 — the highest bid ever recorded for the brand at auction and highest ever single bottle lot record at The Distillers One of One auctions to date. As Scotch cements its position as the world’s leading status spirit, Chivas Brothers’ diverse portfolio of high-end and exceptionally rare whiskies is perfectly positioned to meet the demand for rare, investment-grade and prestigious Scotch.

Jacques-Henri Brive, Global Head of Luxury Development at Chivas Brothers, said:

„Through our partnership with Sotheby’s, we are unlocking exclusive access to previously unseen rare Scotch from the archives of Chivas Brothers — broadening the horizons for luxury spirits collectors around the world. The Glenlivet Eternal Collection, Second Edition, 56 Year Old, 1 of 1 reflects our legacy of creating the world’s finest high-aged Scotch, giving the most discerning collectors an opportunity to own their own slice of Scotch whisky heritage.”

Jonny Fowle, Global Head of Spirits at Sotheby’s, said:

“It’s a real honour to continue our partnership with Chivas Brothers, offering collectors exclusive access to some of the rarest Scotch whiskies in existence. Even as the auction market steadies for fine and rare whisky, demand for truly exceptional liquid remains unwavering — and Chivas Brothers is uniquely positioned to meet that appetite with whiskies that are defined by scarcity, provenance and artistry. With The Glenlivet Eternal Collection, Second Edition 56 Year Old, 1 of 1, we are once again bringing an extraordinary expression of luxury Scotch to the global stage.”

The Glenlivet Eternal Collection, Second Edition, 56 Year Old, 1 of 1 carries an estimate of £35,000-£70,000. Bottled at 42.7%, this expression offers notes of poached plums, sticky dates and luscious dark chocolate ganache on the nose, with a taste of fresh blackberries, ripe banana and cherry compote and a velvety sweet, complex finish with enduring notes of dark chocolate.

* Early interest in the auction can be registered at https://www.sothebys.com/en/buy/auction/2025/finest-whisky-l25724?locale=en