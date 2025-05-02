Sotheby’s versteigert einzigartigen Bowmore ARC-54: Iridos Edition

Wem der „normale“ Bowmore ARC-54 (wir berichteten gestern über seinen Launch in Deutschland) noch nicht exklusiv genug ist, dem sei die vom 15. bis 29. Mai 2025 laufende Auktion bei Sotheby’s ans Herz gelegt: Dort versteigert man nämlich ein Unikat, den Bowmore ARC-54: Iridos Edition. Man schätzt, bei der Auktion einen Preis zwischen 140.000 und 220.000 Pfund erzielen zu können.

Warum? Die Whiskykaraffe verfügt im Gegensatz zur Standardkaraffe ARC-54 über einen schillernden Titandeckel. Dieser wird nach dem gleichen Verfahren hergestellt, das auch für die Abgasanlage des Aston Martin Valkyrie verwendet wird. Damit würde er sich in der Sammlung nahtlos an den Bowmore Arc-52: The Mokume Edition anschließen, dessen Kappe in der speziellen japanischen „‘mokume-gane“-Technik hergestellt wurde, und der 2023 einen Preis von 225.000 Pfund erzielte.

Reich wird vom Erlös der Auktion niemand, aber viele werden wohl glücklich: Auch in der aktuellen Auktion gehen die Einnahmen zur Gänze an die Gemeinden in Schottland, die die Destillerien von Suntory Global Spirits beheimaten.

Hier die Presseaussendung dazu:

Sotheby’s to Offer Bowmore ARC-54: The ‘Iridos Edition’, A Unique Decanter Designed by Aston Martin Featuring an Equally Unique 54-Year-Old Whisky from the Bowmore Distillery

This spring, Sotheby’s will present at auction Bowmore ARC-54: Iridos Edition, a unique decanter designed by Aston Martin housing an equally unique 54-Year-Old whisky from Bowmore Distillery on Islay, Scotland. The offering marks Sotheby’s latest partnership with Bowmore following the sale of the Iridos Edition’s predecessor – the one-of-a-kind Bowmore ARC-52 Mokume Edition – in 2023.

Crafted from some of Bowmore’s oldest vintages from the 1960s by Calum Fraser, Chief Blender, the bespoke single malt was drawn from two cask types: a 1967 European oak butt, a 1968 Sherry butt and a 1968 American oak hogshead. The mid to late 1960s at Bowmore is considered a golden era, a period during which the famed Black Bowmore was distilled. The vintages produced have gone on to become highly sought after by collectors.

Bowmore ARC-54 Iridos Edition will be offered by Sotheby’s London in an online auction of Finest Whisky, open for bidding from 15 to 29 May, with an estimate of £140,000-220,000 ($180,000-300,000). Proceeds from the auction will benefit the communities which support Suntory Global Spirit’s distilleries in Scotland. This follows on from the donation of the proceeds from the auction of Bowmore ARC-52 Mokume Edition to the Islay community.

This one-off release calls on the world of automotive engineering from Aston Martin Valkyrie for its distinctly complex design. The striking shape of the handblown decanter takes inspiration from the F1-inspired aerodynamic exterior of the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar, as well as the full-length venturi tunnels that contribute to in the region of 1,100 kg of downforce, and the natural fluid forms of the terroir of Islay.

Taking its name from the Latin origin of the word combining ‘rainbow’ and ‘iridescent’, the titanium top of the decanter has been created using the same process applied to the Aston Martin Valkyrie’s exhaust system. Milled from a single billet of titanium which, like the exhaust of the Valkyrie, was then subjected to extreme changes in temperature, both hot and cold, to create a unique iridescent bluing patternation on the metal. The finish achieved is visually and technically stunning, with multi-layered facets of colours emerging from every angle.

Jonny Fowle, Sotheby’s Global Head of Whisky & Spirits, said:

“This marks the second partnership between Sotheby’s and Bowmore to offer at auction a completely unique version of their Aston Martin ARC collaboration. The ARC-54 Iridos not only features its distinctive iridescent lid, complimenting the aerodynamic Aston Martin design, but within the bottle itself is an individual whisky so rare that only one bottle has been made available for sale. In the last few years, Bowmore have consistently achieved the highest results for unique bottles combining age, rarity, vintage specificity and stunning design, so it’s a special moment for us to be entrusted once again with their latest creation.”

Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer comments:

“This remarkable one-off creation is testament to the cutting edge, technology-based collaboration between two exceptional brands that are steeped in heritage and tradition. ARC-54 Iridos embodies the innovative thinking that we apply to Valkyrie and Valhalla, our mid-engined sports cars. Both of these cars push the boundaries of technology through materials, aerodynamics and performance. In creating the ARC-54 decanter, similar principles of materiality and fluid dynamics are employed, replacing air flow for liquid movement to create a uniquely formed shape generated by the pure movement of Bowmore whisky. A truly creative collaboration.”

Calum Fraser, Chief Blender at Bowmore, said:

“This is a whisky which tells a rich and captivating story, beginning in the definitive era of Bowmore and taking shape over more than half a century. In bringing together some of our oldest and rarest whiskies, we showcase not only the infinite layers of flavour achievable in Bowmore but the sheer excellence of just how our spirit excels in cask over time. The intensity of the tropical fruits together with indulgently rich sweetness is truly enticing and makes for the most intriguing and inspired partner for this incredible decanter.”