House of Hazelwood bringt 60 Jahre alten Grain Whisky – will 100 Jahre alten Grain veröffentlichen (mit Video + Galerie)

Eine neue Serie von Grain Whiskys von House of Hazelwood startet mit dem heuitigen Datum mit einem Girvan 60yo – und soll im Jahr 2065 mit einer 100 Jahre alten Abfüllung aus dem Gründungsjahr von Girvan 1964 ihren finalen Höhepunkt finden. Möglich wird das, weil House of Hazelwood auf die Privatbestände der Besitzerfamilie Grant zugreifen kann. Die Serie heißt bezeichnenderweise „One For The Next“.

Vom Girvan 60yo werden 25 Flaschen abgefüllt, die aus verschiedenen Fässern stammen, die 1964 unter der Ägide von Charles Gordon abgefüllt wurden. Der Rest aus den Fässern wird in extra gefertigte Hogsheads aus europäischer Eiche umgefüllt und dann in Abständen von 10 Jahren als 70, 80, 90 und letztlich 100 Jahre alte Abfüllungen veröffentlicht.

Die Erstausgabe der Serie, wie gesagt in einer Auflage von 25 Flaschen, wird 10.000 Pfund pro Flasche kosten. Mehr dazu lesen Sie hier in der Presseaussendung, die man uns für unsere Leser übermittelt hat:

HOUSE OF HAZELWOOD SETS OUT AMBITION TO CREATE THE WORLD’S FIRST 100-YEAR-OLD SINGLE GRAIN WHISKY

House of Hazelwood is today unveiling a new grain whisky series, which is intended to culminate in the World’s first ever 100-Year-Old Single Grain Whisky. It is hoped to be amongst the oldest grain whisky of its kind, matured in casks dating back to the very first full year of production at Girvan distillery under the watchful eye of industry pioneer, Charles Gordon.

The new collectable five bottle series will be launched with the introduction of an exceptional 60-Year-Old Single Grain Scotch Whisky to mark Girvan Distillery’s 60th Anniversary. The ambition is to release further releases every decade through until 2065 to create a set of five whiskies aged 60YO, 70YO, 80YO, 90YO & 100YO. Aptly named One For The Next – this rare grain whisky collection celebrates the Gordon family’s long tradition of laying down stocks for future generations to enjoy and is designed to be shared as a family heirloom and enjoyed through the generations.

Several casks filled at the Girvan grain distillery in 1964 – each tracing their roots back to Charles Gordon – will be combined for this remarkable project. From this vatting just 25 bottles of the 60-Year-Old whisky will be filled. The remainder of the 60-Year-Old blend will be filled into custom made European oak hogsheads commissioned by Charles Gordon’s niece Kirsten Grant Meikle and designed specifically to support long-term maturation into the distant future.

The Gordons built much of their success on the creation of Girvan Distillery, so it should come as no surprise that Charles Gordon and others saw fit to lay down favoured casks of exceptional grain whisky for their own private collection. These casks, destined to lay for decades at a time and intended for personal consumption would eventually form part of the House of Hazelwood collection as it is today.

Commenting on One For The Next, Kirsten Grant Meikle, said:

“To be part of our family is to have whisky in your DNA and it’s an honour to be carrying on the family tradition of laying down whiskies for the next generation, of innovating and of course, to be working with grain whisky first laid down by my uncle himself makes this extra special. “Our family has been doing this forever – laying whisky down, protecting it, nurturing it in the full knowledge that it’s not something that we will personally enjoy – it’s for those that come next. This is our family story, and it always has been. And for whoever gets to open and enjoy these bottles in the future it truly is an incredible opportunity to witness and taste the evolution of a grain whisky through the decades.”

Just 25 bottles of the 60-Year-Old-Single Grain Scotch Whisky will be released, forming the first part of the series of five collectable whiskies. Those who have bought the 60-Year-Old whisky will be granted first refusal of the opportunity to purchase future bottles released in the series. For those buying the collection it will come displayed in a custom-built display cabinet, crafted from wood harvested directly from the garden of Hazelwood House, the Gordon family’s Speyside home.

Commenting on One For The Next, House of Hazelwood Director, Jonathan Gibson, said:

“In recent years, there has been a trend towards speculation in the Scotch market – with some investors looking to buy hard to find bottles and sell them quickly for financial gain. We’re fortunate that those who buy House of Hazelwood releases typically buy for different reasons – understanding greatly aged Scotch whisky for everything it represents; liquid character, the story behind the flavour and the time and care that has gone into its creation. This is something for them – an opportunity to become a part of this whisky’s story and to build on the pioneering work of Charles Gordon himself. The ambition to take this whisky through to 100 is also a fascinating technical challenge and for those who join us on the journey it will certainly be a rewarding one.”

Purchasers of One For The Next will be invited to a private microsite which will keep them informed about the Collection including annual updates on how the whisky is maturing. They will be given a certificate of ownership, invitations to private owner’s events, samples and details on how ownership can be transferred to future generations.

One For The Next is available exclusively to order from House of Hazelwood and WG&S Distillers Libraries priced at RRSP £10,000.

https://www.houseofhazelwood.com/pages/one-for-the-next

The 60-Year-Old Single Grain Scotch Whisky, 25 bottles worldwide, RRSP £10,000

Tasting Notes

Already a piece of Scottish distilling history, this 60-year-old Single Grain from the first full year of production at Girvan is a showcase for the delicate complexity that only a greatly aged grain whisky can bring. An initial barley sugar sweetness on the nose progresses to currants, candied fruit and toasted almonds that recall traditional celebration cakes. On the palate there is a light vibrancy with a pleasing citrus tang and the satisfying ‘bite’ of green Granny Smith apples. Perfectly poised, sweet yet delicate – a joy to drink and a treasure to preserve.