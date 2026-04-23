House of Hazelwood bringt die 2026 Charles Gordon Collection

2024, zum Erscheinen der damaligen Charles Gordon Collection von House of Hazelwood, haben wir diese mit folgendem Satz angekündigt:

House of Hazelwood ist bekannt für ihre bestens kuratierten Abfüllungen aus Beständen der Familie Gordon, Besitzer des Unternehmens William Grant & Sons

Daran hat sich nichts geändert. Auch die 2026 Charles Gordon Collection besteht aus außergewöhnlichen Abfüllungen, die Whiskyliebhabern alleine schon mit ihren Eckdaten erfreuen: Ein Single Grain aus 1977, Blended Malts mit 45 und 46 Jahren und ein Blended Scotch, der 47 Jahre reifen konnte.

Von jeder dieser Abfüllungen gibt es weniger als 300 Flaschen, und man muss für sie verständlicherweise schon etwas tiefer in die Tasche greifen: Zwischen 3200 und 4000 Pfund kosten sie, und sind unter www.houseofhazelwood.com erhältlich.

Lesen Sie hier mehr über die vier neuen Abfüllungen, und wenn Sie mehr über House of Hazelwood erfahren wollen, können Sie hier unser Interview mit Andy Bell, dem Privatkundenbetreuer des Abfüllers, sehen…

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

HOUSE OF HAZELWOOD REVEALS THE 2026 CHARLES GORDON COLLECTION – FOUR RARE WHISKIES BORN OF VISION AND TIME

House of Hazelwood continues its legacy of rarity and refinement with the release of the latest Charles Gordon Collection – four remarkable whiskies, each giving a window into a different chapter of Scotch whisky history. Introducing an extremely rare 1977 Single Grain from the pioneering days of Girvan to the collection’s very first peaty blended Scotch, these limited expressions honour the enduring philosophy of Charles Gordon, whose belief that whisky is “ready when it’s ready” continues to guide the House today.

Following exceptional global demand for the first three collections – with eight of our acclaimed bottlings including Blended at Birth, The First Drop, A Singular Blend and The Unknown now sold out – the 2026 release continues the momentum with four, new highly limited expressions drawn from the Gordon family’s inventory.

The new collection includes A Different World (1977 Single Grain), The Silent Partner (47-Year-Old Blended Scotch), A Fond Farewell (46-Year-Old Blended Malt) and An Organised Whole (45-Year-Old Blended Malt) — each telling a story of rarity, heritage, and quiet mastery.

A Different World – 1977 Single Grain Scotch Whisky – tells the story of a different era when Girvan was still using maize and distilling on traditional apparatus, leading to the emergence of remarkable flavours that are no longer seen from grain whiskies today. Distilled on Girvan’s original ‘one apps’ still this remarkable Single Grain reveals a distinctive thyme character unlike anything we have ever seen before derived from an unusual off-take point. After 48 years in a first-fill sherry butt, its pronounced green notes have matured into an elegant, herbaceous complexity that is as unexpected as it is rewarding.

Tasting Notes:

The nose is greeted by a wonderfully subtle sherry character, notes of thyme and a pleasing sherbet sweetness developing with a drop of water. The palate is rich, oaky, and delicately spiced with yet more of that thyme character meandering slowly into notes of well steeped herbal tea on the aftertaste. A true one of a kind from an era of distillation that will never be seen again.

The Silent Partner – 47-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky – The first peated Blended Scotch offered by House of Hazelwood, this blend showcases a subtle mastery, by combining sweet Lowland grain whisky with Highland malts matured in American and European oak. A whisper of peat from a Highland distillery still using traditional methods in the 1970s lends lingering depth and intrigue, with the smoke used almost as a seasoning by the blending team.

Tasting Notes:

Beautifully delicate and evocative on first inspection with a heather blossom sweetness and a fragrant bouquet of dried summer flowers greeting the nose. The elegant floral character continues on the palate with subtle perfumed notes paired alongside a gentle whisper of smoke moving towards a lasting sweetness on the finish.

A Fond Farewell – 46-Year-Old Blended Malt Scotch Whisky – Drawn exclusively from the family’s rare ‘Hogmanay casks’ — filled each New Year’s Eve in the 1970s to mark the passing of the year — this whisky offers a richly spiced, warming profile that beautifully encapsulates the passing of time and the spirit of celebration. The tradition of filling casks on Hogmanay has now sadly ceased, making this release not only a remarkable liquid but also a memory of past ways of working.

Tasting Notes:

The nose is syrupy and complex, carrying a sticky jam quality with a sprinkle of brown sugar, wafts of treacle scone, Dundee cake and a hint of spiced ginger wine. The festive decadence continues on the palate with an oaky quality opening up, that wonderful, spiced character continuing to deepen and a perfectly poised balance of sweetness, oak and spice emerging.

An Organised Whole – 45-Year-Old Blended Malt Whisky – Crafted from varying Highland distillery profiles and matured in both hogsheads and sherry butts, this malt is a showcase for the layers of complexity that can be delivered through the artistry of blending. It delivers an interplay of rich sherried depth and soft American oak sweetness — a harmony that’s truly greater than the sum of its parts.

Tasting Notes:

The nose is wonderfully rich, generous, and complex with inviting notes of muscovado sugar and soft caramel. This substantial, lavish character continues into the palate with a mouth-coating, oily texture containing a lively balance of sherbet and oak tannins. A beautifully balanced showcase for the merits of blending Highland malt whiskies of varying characters – sherry forward, with an underpinning sweetness and a depth of character that is unmatched.

“Each one of these remarkable releases tells a story that could only belong to the House of Hazelwood — decades of patience, tradition, and quiet innovation bottled in their purest form. As with the previous collections, these are the most compelling whiskies that the Gordon family inventory has to offer — a bridge between the past and the present, each parcel remarkable by virtue of its character, its history, or its method of production. The 2026 Collection captures the essence of what makes House of Hazelwood unique: it celebrates both the delicate interplay between cask and spirit and the courage to wait,” Jonathan Gibson, Director, House of Hazelwood

The House of Hazelwood 2026 Charles Gordon Collection will be available at www.houseofhazelwood.com. Prices range from £3,200 RRSP to £4,000 RRSP, with all expressions released in limited quantities of fewer than 300 bottles each worldwide.