House of Hazelwood Year Of The Horse Lunar New Year Whisky: 50 Sets zu £15.000 – und ausverkauft

Normalerweise sind News über Abfüllungen, die bereits ausverkauft sind, eher von akademischem Interesse, aber diese Meldung hat dann doch auch einige Faktoren in sich, die uns erwähneswert erscheinen: Zunächst einmal war/ist das Lunar New Year Whisky Set von House of Hazelwood eine in sich stimmige und interessante Idee. Es enthält zwei Flaschen aus Fässern, die zu zwei vorangegangenen Jahren des Pferdes (1978 und 1990) befüllt wurden und so Vergangenheit und Gegenwart stilvoll verbinden – und dann ist da noch die Tatsache, dass am High End Whiskymarkt (die beiden Flaschen, ein Blend und ein Blended Malt, kosten zusammen 15.000 Pfund) die Luft noch nicht raus zu sein scheint, denn die 50 Sets waren binnen kurzer Zeit ausverkauft. Und letztendlich ist das tatsächlich ein schönes Stück Präsentation, was William Grant & Sons hier abgeliefert hat.

Anschauungs- und Lesematerial nachfolgend:

HOUSE OF HAZELWOOD YEAR OF THE HORSE LUNAR NEW YEAR WHISKY — NOW SOLD OUT

House of Hazelwood proudly marks Lunar New Year with the announcement that its rare and opulent twin set of sherry cask–matured and finished whiskies — created to celebrate the Year of the Horse and symbolising vitality, perseverance, and independence — has now completely sold out.

Limited to just fifty sets worldwide, this exclusive release embodies the spirit of craftsmanship, heritage, and artistry that defines House of Hazelwood. Each set features two extraordinary whiskies — a 1978 Blended Scotch Whisky and a 1990 Blended Malt Scotch Whisky — both drawn from casks laid down in previous Years of the Horse, creating a meaningful link between past and present.

1990 Blended Malt Scotch Whisky — A blend of Speyside malts matured in European oak first and second fill sherry butts, with a finishing period in a single Pedro Ximénez sherry butt to enhance depth and complexity.

1978 Blended Scotch Whisky — A distinguished blend of Lowland grain and Speyside malt matured in refill American oak, then given an extended finishing in Oloroso sherry casks for exceptional richness and harmony.

These heavily sherried expressions are presented with a rich, natural colour and remarkable depth — a testament to time, craft, and cask influence.

Each set is presented in a bespoke elm wood cabinet, handcrafted from wind-felled trees sourced from the gardens of Hazelwood House by Scottish designer and cabinet-maker Paul Hodgkiss Designs.

Created to be cherished for generations, every cabinet features:

A hand-engraved victorious horse motif in the grain — a symbol of success and endurance.

Unique wood patterns reflecting the natural beauty of Scottish elm, echoing the fine craftsmanship for which Chinese artisans have been revered since the Ming dynasty.

A secret opening mechanism, unlocked by a concealed button, adding an element of ritual and discovery.

“The Year of the Horse holds a special resonance for us — it represents energy, perseverance, and triumph, values that have guided the guardians of our inventory of aged Scotch whisky through generations. Through the great breadth and depth of our inventory, we are able to offer something truly timeless — two magnificent whiskies that bridge heritage and celebration, presented in a cabinet that embodies the same enduring spirit,” Jonathan Gibson, director of House of Hazelwood

This release – limited to only fifty sets, each priced at £15,000 GBP – stood among the rarest ever offered by House of Hazelwood and is now fully sold out.

(credit for pictures: John Paul Photography for House of Hazelwood)