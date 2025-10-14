House of Hazelwood und Huntsman of Savile Row erzielen neuen Rekord bei The Distillers One of One Auction

Gestern berichteten wir über das Ergebnis der dritten Ausgabe der The Distillers One of One Auction. Die Wohltätigkeitsauktion erzielte einen Gesamterlös von £2,316,722, und übertraf damit den Schätzwert mehr als deutlich. Das Los von House of Hazelwood und Huntsman of Savile Row – ein maßgeschneiderter Whisky-Blend und eine maßgefertigte Kaschmir-Tweed-Jacke – kam mit einem Höchstgebot von £46,250 unter den Hammer und übertraf damit den Schätzwert um das Dreifache.

In einer Presseaussendung zeigen sich beide Unternehmen mit dem Ergebnis sehr zufrieden und stellen ihr Los detailliert vor. Auch wenn es sich um ein Unikat für die Wohltätigkeitsauktion handelte, bietet der Whisky-Concierge-Service von House of Hazelwood (hello@houseofhazelwood.com) gerne weitere maßgeschneiderte Aufträge dieser Art an.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

HOUSE OF HAZELWOOD AND HUNTSMAN OF SAVILE ROW WHISKY SET NEW RECORD WITH BESPOKE TAILORING EXPERIENCE AT DISTILLERS ONE OF ONE AUCTION

LOT 21 – House of Hazelwood and Huntsman of Savile Row’s lot on display at the Distillers One of One

Auction display at Sotheby’s (Photo credit: Efe Onikinci)

In a world-first collaboration, two icons of British craftmanship – House of Hazelwood and Huntsman of Savile Row came together to offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity experience at this year’s Distillers One of One auction. Their joint lot – the opportunity to create both a bespoke whisky blend and a custom cashmere tweed jacket, went under the hammer securing a top bid of £46,250/$61,761.09, exceeding its pre-sale low estimate by three times.

The Lot offers the successful bidder the chance to spend a day immersed in heritage and craftsmanship, choosing between two exceptional settings: the secluded elegance of Hazelwood House in Speyside – the private home of the Gordon family – or the refined intimacy of Huntsman’s Clubroom on Savile Row.

Guided by Campbell Carey, Huntsman’s Head Cutter and Creative Director, the winning bidder will design a bespoke jacket cut from cashmere tweed, developed exclusively for this occasion to mark Huntsman’s 175-year legacy – a landmark moment for the legendary tailor.

Side-by-side with the House of Hazelwood’s blending team, the guest will delve into the Gordon family’s private whisky stocks – featuring a collection of rare malt and grain whiskies, aged up to 60 years old and including spirits from closed distilleries – to create a signature whisky blend. Additional bottles of the unique blend will be available for private order by negotiation.

The final blend will be presented in a custom-built one-of-a-kind display cabinet, hand-crafted by Paul Hodgkiss (as pictured above and below). Crafted from wind-felled elm from the gardens at Hazelwood House and featuring a rare piece of burr elm from Hodgkiss’s personal collection, the cabinet beautifully fuses nature, artistry, and heritage. Every element has been meticulously considered — from liquid form copper detailing that accentuates the wood’s natural grain to handmade gold handles, miniature replicas of the House of Hazelwood bottle topper. The tambour doors glide open to reveal bespoke whisky bottles, each nestled into a leather-lined circular base each embossed with the House of Hazelwood mark.

With over 40 years of experience in bespoke design and furniture craftsmanship, Paul Hodgkiss brings his passion for blending traditional techniques with modern innovation to every detail of this creation.

“It’s been a true privilege to envisage this design and work with our head craftsman, Anthony Blacker and the team to create this one-of-a-kind piece, said Paul Hodgkiss. Bringing together design, craftsmanship and purpose for such an inspiring cause has been an honour.”

Close up image of the bespoke whisky blend and cabinet

hand-crafted by Paul Hodgkiss Designs. (photo credit: Efe Onikinci)

While this is a one-of-a-kind piece for the Distillers charitable auction, House of Hazelwood’s whisky concierge service (hello@houseofhazelwood.com) is available to offer other bespoke commissions of this kind.

“This truly is a celebration of craftmanship, creativity and collaboration in every sense.,” said Jonathan Gibson, Director at House of Hazelwood. “To create a whisky as unique as the individual enjoying it – using some of the most precious stocks in our archive – and to pair with the artistry of Huntsman’s tailoring and the craftmanship of Paul Hodgkiss Designs is a rare privilege. We’re proud to have played our part in the third biennial Distillers One of One auction.”

“At Huntsman, we’ve always championed innovation within tradition,” added Campbell Carey, Head Cutter and Creative Director at Huntsman. “The creation of this one-of-a-kind cashmere jacket for this special occasion, embodies the spirit of excellence and individuality we share with House of Hazelwood. We look forward to meeting the winning bidder and bringing their vision to life.”

The Distillers One of One auction is a biennial charitable event that raises vital funds to support disadvantaged young people across Scotland. To date, the auction has raised an impressive £6.6 million. At the previous auction, House of Hazelwood’s one-of-a-kind whisky advent calendar raised £47,500 for the cause.