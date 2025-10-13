Die dritte Ausgabe der The Distillers One of One übertrifft Schätzpreis deutlich

Am Freitag, 10. Oktober 2025, fand die dritte Ausgabe der Wohltätigkeitsauktion The Distillers One of One ® Auction im historischen Hopetoun House bei Edinburgh in Zusammenarbeit mit Sotheby’s statt (wir stellten Ihnen diese mehrmals vor). Die Auktion umfasste eine Auswahl von 39 äußerst seltenen schottischen Whiskys von 35 Unternehmen und Destillerien aus ganz Schottland. Rund 200 Gäste aus aller Welt nahmen an der Auktion teil, die im Saal und an den Telefonen rege auf die Lose boten. Der Schätzpreis der gesamten Lose lag bei £793,400 (knapp 920.000 €). Die Wohltätigkeitsauktion konnte diesen allerdings deutlich übertreffen: Der Gesamterlös lag £2,316,722, was knapp 2,7 Millionen € wären. 30 Lose erzielten hierbei Auktionsrekorde, insgesamt hat „The Distillers One of One“ bisher 66 Rekorde gebrochen.

Seit ihrer Premiere im Jahr 2021 hat sich die „The Distillers One of One Auction“ als weltweit führende Wohltätigkeitsauktion für seltenen schottischen Whisky etabliert. Der Zuschlagserlös wird zu 100 % für wohltätige Zwecke gespendet. Dank der Großzügigkeit von Spendern und Sammlern weltweit konnten durch die Auktionen bisher 6,6 Millionen Pfund gesammelt werden, die hauptsächlich dem Youth Action Fund zugutekommen.

Mehr zur dritten Ausgabe der The Distillers One of One ® Auction, zu den einzelnen Losen und ihren erzielten Auktionsergebnisse sowie einige Bilder der Lose finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

The third edition of The Distillers One of One® auction smashes pre-sale estimate to bring £2.9 million / $3.9 million

Hammer proceeds to primarily benefit the Youth Action Fund in support of disadvantaged young people in Scotland

30 auction records achieved, including The Glenlivet, Port Ellen, Ladyburn, Glenfarclas, The Glendronach, Laphroaig, KANDOBLANC and The Glen Grant

Third edition of The Distillers One of One Charity Auction totalled £2,895,902 / $3,882,102 (a hammer total of £2,316,722 / $3,105,682), against a pre-sale estimate of £793,400 – $1,433,500

30 auction records achieved, resulting in The Distillers One of One breaking a total of 66 records to date

35 Scotch Whisky distilleries working collectively in the name of philanthropy

39 one-off, never-to-be-repeated auction lots

90% of lots exceeded their high estimates (including buyer’s premium)

100% of the hammer price will be donated to charity

£6.6 million / $8.4 million raised for charity since the first auction in 2021

EDINBURGH, 10th October 2025 – The Distillers One of One® hosted its third biennial Charity Auction in partnership with Sotheby’s, at the historic Hopetoun House near Edinburgh, on Friday 10th October 2025. Comprising a selection of 39 ultra-rare Scotch whiskies, from 35 companies and distilleries across Scotland, the auction, which attracted lively bidding in the room and on the telephones, was attended by some 200 guests from across the globe, and brought an outstanding total of £2.9 million / $3.9 million (a hammer total of £2.3 million / $3.1 million), smashing the pre-sale estimate. The sale saw unbridled generosity amongst the bidders, who were prepared to go the extra mile to secure the whiskies of their dreams, with bids leaping in increments as much as £140,000 at a time.

Since its inaugural event in 2021, The Distillers One of One Auction has cemented its place as the world’s preeminent charity auction dedicated to rare Scotch whisky, with 100% of hammer proceeds donated to charitable causes. Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of donors and collectors worldwide, the auctions have now raised £6.6 million to date, principally directed to the Youth Action Fund. Established in early 2022 following the first auction, the Youth Action Fund supports disadvantaged young people across Scotland to unlock their potential and contribute positively to their communities.

Grant Gordon OBE, Chairman Distillers’ Charity, commented:

“What pride for me to see that the Scotch Whisky industry continues to come together to raise incredible amounts in support of young people, especially from disadvantaged backgrounds, helping them achieve their ambitions and strengthen our communities. Over nearly four years, between January 2022 and the end of September 2025, the Youth Action fund has helped 2619 young people secure employability, meaning a job apprenticeship, training or education leading to work. We sincerely thank all our those involved for their time and talent, whether they are in the industry, sponsors or craftspeople and the buyers for their support and generosity, whose contribution together helps transform the lives of young people in Scotland.”

Beanie Espey-Geraedts, MD of Distillers One of One, commented:

“We’re so humbled to see such generosity in action for this third Distillers One of One Auction. The resounding success is the result of an incredible collective endeavour across the Scotch whisky industry to create meaningful and lasting change, with much work behind the scenes from passionate individuals who care deeply about their communities. It is very special to us to know that this exceptional sum that has been raised will have a direct impact on Scotland’s disadvantaged youth. We are very much looking forward to the next Distillers One of One Auction in 2027.”

Jonny Fowle, Global Head of Spirits, Sotheby’s, said:

“The third Distillers One of One charity whisky sale has once again surpassed all expectations, delivering an exceptional result that truly reflects the passion and innovation at the heart of the Scotch Whisky community. Our deepest thanks to every bidder who participated and to the distillers who contributed their rare and imaginative creations to this unique auction. The quality and creativity on offer were simply outstanding, showcasing the very best of the whisky world, in every sense. Witnessing the extraordinary response from collectors and enthusiasts worldwide is a reminder of the vibrant spirit of the industry, and it is a privilege to play a part in celebrating and supporting the craftsmanship and charity at the core of The Distillers One of One. What makes this year’s edition particularly memorable is the extraordinary number of brand records achieved. The overall results are a clear indication of the trust and excitement this event continues to build within the global spirits community.”

Across the sale, 30 auction records were achieved: Aberfeldy (Lot 1), Glenfarclas (Lot 4), The Glendronach (Lot 5), Whisk-E Ltd and a bottle from Arran Distillery (Lot 6), Royal Bracka (Lot 7), Hunter Laing and a bottle from Teaninich Distillery (Lot 9), Young Spirits Ferg & Harris (Lot 12), Laphroaig (Lot 14), Bruichladdich (Lot 15), a bottle of Port Ellen (Lot 16), InchDairnie (Lot 17), Lindores Abbey (Lot 18), Ladyburn (Lot 19), The Borders (Lot 20), Aberlour (Lot 22), Adelphi and a bottle from Imperial Distillery (Lot 23), The Glen Grant (24), Ballindalloch (Lot 25), Glen Moray (Lot 26), Livingstone The Macbeth Collection and a bottle from Mortlach Distillery (Lot 28), KANDOBLANC (Lot 29), Tamnavulin (Lot 30), The Glenlivet (Lot 31), Thompson Bros (Lot 33), Gleann Mòr (Lot 34) and Coachbuilt (Lot 38).

The auction was led by The Glenlivet SPIRA 60 Year Old 1965 which smashed its pre-sale estimate to bring £650,000 / $871,358 (est. £60,000-110,000), a new auction record for a bottle of The Glenlivet, following a ten-minute bidding battle. The oldest expression to be released from the distillery to-date, presented in a 1.5 litre spiral decanter hand-blown and shaped by Brodie Nairn at Glasstorm.

An auction record was achieved when The Glen Grant Eternal 77 Year Old 1948, the oldest whisky to be released by the distillery and the oldest whisky presented in this year’s auction, soared to £400,000 / $536,220, five times its low estimate (est. £80,000-120,000).

Port Ellen Prism 46 Year Old 1978 – the oldest whisky ever released by the distillery, housed within a magnum-size 1.5 litre decanter encased in a glass sculpture weighing 100 kilos, created by award-winning German artist Wilfried Grootens – more than doubled its low estimate to bring £375,000 / $502,706 (est. £150,000-300,000), a new auction record for a bottle of Port Ellen.

Ladyburn One of One 2025 Marilyn Monroe by Sam Shaw 58 Year Old 1966, comprising spirit hand-drawn from one of the very last remaining Ladyburn casks from the distillery’s foundation year and distinguished by a label featuring an intimate, rarely seen photograph of Marilyn Monroe by her friend and photographer Sam Shaw, saw bidding increments as high as £30,000, resulting in a final sale price of £225,000 / $301,624 (est. £30,000-50,000) – an auction record for Ladyburn, and more than double the previous record set by The Distillers One of One sale in 2021 of a bottle featuring a David Bailey photograph of John Lennon.

A flurry of bids saw the Laphroaig Capsule 40 Year Old – created from spirit distilled in 1980 and 1981 to become the joint oldest release ever from the Laphroaig distillery and presented in a flawless 1.5 litre curved crystal decanter resembling a medicinal capsule – sell for a record £125,000 / $167,569, more than tripling its low estimate (est. £40,000-80,000).

Dragon In Clouds 60 Year Old by KANDOBLANC – a 1.5 litre hand-blown Murano glass vessel elevated with intricate Japanese lacquer work, encasing an exceptionally rare 60-year-old Speyside single malt – more than doubled the previous auction record for the visionary whisky brand, selling for £106,250 / $142,433 (est. £50,000-100,000).

Another auction record was set with The Glendronach Arias in Time, a one-of-a-kind collection of four whiskies including the oldest whisky ever released by the distillery, presented upon a bespoke bronze sculptural artwork by Osanna Visconti, which brought £93,750 / $125,677 (est. £60,000-100,000).

A gallon bottle (4.5 litre) of 58 Year Old Glenfarclas, housed in a unique oak presentation case, sold for £81,250 / $108,920 (est. £24,000-45,000) – an auction record for Glenfarclas Distillery.

The Gordon & MacPhail 130th Anniversary Collection, featuring three rare, one-off 50cl single malts from Gordon & MacPhail’s own brands and distilleries, brought £68,750 / $92,163 (est. £50,000-80,000).

A 63 year old single malt distilled at Mortlach Distillery, accompanied by an original, signed illustration by Sir Quentin Blake of William Shakespeare which also appears on the bottle label, achieved £67,500 / $90,487 (est. £20,000-26,000) – an auction record for Livingstone The Macbeth Collection and for a bottle of Mortlach.

Old Pulteney Polaris, a rare 47 year old whisky and Old Pulteney’s oldest release to date, encased within a Caithness slate structure from Norse Stone symbolising the cliffs that guard the distillery, far-exceeded its estimate to bring £62,500 / $83,784 (est. £26,000-40,000).

Leading the selection of casks on offer was the Bruichladdich Cask of Biodynamic Single Malt 2013, the distillery’s third contribution to The Distillers One of One Auction, which sold for £50,000 / $67,028 (est. £10,000-20,000) – an auction record for Bruichladdich Distillery.

“Elementum” by Vicky Paul, a 21-litre vessel created by the Edinburgh-based contemporary abstract painter, housing a single malt whisky from The Borders Distillery, brought £25,000 / $33,514 (est. £10,000-15,000).

Undeterred by the mystery element surrounding the lot, collectors enthusiastically competed for four unique bottles of single malt donated by The Thompson Bros under the MYSTERY MALT label. Specifically curated for this year’s auction, the spirits ignited fierce competition amongst collectors in the room, before selling for £20,000 / $33,514; the winning bidder will only find out the identity of the exact whiskies when opening the bottles to reveal the distillery and age statement underneath the capsule.

Finally, a bottle of The Distillers One of One 2025 Founders’ Reserve, a specially created assemblage of Scotch malt whiskies donated by ten of The Distillers One of One 2025 Founder Donors, realised £17,500 / $23,460 (est. £1,000-10,000). Ahead of the auction, The Ethos Foundation and The Hunter Foundation both generously agreed to match the hammer price (£14,000), which they will donate directly to The Distillers’ Charity.*

The entire Distillers One of One team is immensely grateful to all the donors, to everyone who attended and bid, and to the auction sponsors and partners (please see full list below).

Six leading charities are funded as delivery partners by The Distillers’ Charity to achieve the goals of the Youth Action Fund: Aberdeen Foyer, Action for Children, FARE Scotland, Street League, ENABLE Works and the Talk About Trust. To date, over 3,780 young people have been engaged by the fund.