The Distillers One of One ® Auction wird auch 2025 wieder stattfinden

Eine der interessantesten Auktionen im Whiskybereich kehrt – wohl wegen des großen Erfolges – im kommenden Jahr zurück. The Distillers One of One ® Auction, bei der Einzelstücke für den guten Zweck versteigert werden, findet in Zusammenarbeit mit Sotheby’s wieder statt.

Zwar ist noch kein konkreter Termin angesagt, aber man möchte die Information für Interessierte und Spender frühzeitig unter die Leute bringen. Und da helfen wir natürlich gerne mit, indem wir für Sie die Presseaussendung online stellen:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

The Distillers One of One ® Auction Returns in 2025: A Whisky Industry Collaboration of Creativity, Craft and Charity

London, 15th October 2024

One of the most exciting events in the global Scotch Whisky calendar, the Distillers One of One ® Charity Auction, in partnership with Sotheby’s, will be returning to Hopetoun House in Scotland for its third instalment in one year’s time, on 10th October 2025.

This special event, which sees collectors of fine and rare whisky from around the world gather for the opportunity to own a truly unique piece of liquid history, has so far broken 37 auction records globally: 19 in 2023 and 18 in 2021.

Unlike other auctions in the rare spirits categories, 100% of the hammer price from the auction goes directly to charity, principally to the Youth Action Fund, with £4.3million raised so far to help transform the lives of disadvantaged young people in Scotland.

With over 35 confirmed donors so far, including some exciting new entrants (full list below), collectors from around the world are already anticipating the reveal of the 2025 lots. The lots themselves are created from across the breadth of the Scotch Whisky industry, with 43 donors

having taken part to date. Each lot is a coveted, one-of-a-kind creation that has never been available previously, and is often created in partnership with an artist or master craftsman to ensure a truly spectacular final product, offering a unique opportunity for not only collectors of ultra rare whisky, but collectors of art and luxury goods as well.

“For Suntory Global Spirits, the Distillers One of One ® is not just a highlight of our calendar, it’s an opportunity to unite in a shared purpose. There is something truly special about coming together with our peers to craft these unique expressions. It is a singular opportunity to showcase the rarest and most valuable of whiskies, and to celebrate our industry — all while improving the lives of those who most need support and encouragement.” Cain Hayward-Hughes – Senior Global Creative Manager Prestige Malts at Suntory Global Spirits

Bidders from 21 countries globally have participated so far, with the vast majority of lots being won on the day by buyers who were present at Hopetoun House, to experience the groundbreaking auction in person.

With over 2,000 young people having been engaged through the programme so far, and over 1,380 whose life chances have been transformed, The Distillers One of One ® demonstrates the power of what can be achieved when the industry and its associates collaborate.

“We’re thrilled that over thirty-five companies have already confirmed their participation in the 2025 Auction, reflecting both the success of our past Distillers One of One auctions and the dedication these brands have to supporting our charitable cause. We’ve had a glimpse of some of the lots in progress, and we’re incredibly excited – and deeply grateful – for the remarkable thought, craftsmanship, and time poured into these extraordinary creations.” Beanie Geraedts-Espey, MD of Distillers One of One

Key returning sponsors for the 2025 auction include Glencairn Crystal, Mclaren Packaging and Simpsons Malt.