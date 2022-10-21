The Distillers’ Charity und Sotheby’s bringen zweite „Distillers One of One“-Auktion im Oktober 2023

The Distillers’ Charity versteigerte gemeinsamt mit Sotheby’s im Rahmen der „Distillers One of One“ Auktion im Dezember 2021 seltene Einzelstücke für einen guten Zweck (siehe unseren Bericht hier). Die Auktion war – nicht nur finanziell – ein voller Erfolg. Jetzt hat man sich entschlossen, die Versteigerung im Oktober 2023 zu wiederholen, unter Beteiligung nicht nur der ursprünglichen Destillerien, sondern mit einem deutlich erweiterten Feld von Spendern. Lesen Sie hier, was die Organisatoren dazu zu sagen haben (mehr Infos über die zu versteigernden Flaschen gibt es dann hier im Frühjahr 2023):

DISTINGUISHED DISTILLERS ONE OF ONE CHARITY AUCTION WILL RETURN TO EDINBURGH FOR SECOND EDITION IN OCTOBER 2023

The world’s most distinguished ultra-rare whisky auction, the Distillers One of One, has announced that the second edition will take place at Hopetoun House near Edinburgh on Thursday, 5 th October 2023. In partnership with Sotheby’s, the Distillers One of One brings together an unparalleled collection of one-off, never-to-be-repeated Scotch whiskies from distilleries across the length and breadth of Scotland. The Distillers Charity expects to secure between thirty-five and forty unique lots, each showcasing the excellence and individuality of craftsmanship of Scotland’s most stellar distilleries.

The inaugural Distillers One of One Auction took place in December 2021, supported by leading brands from across the Scotch Whisky industry, and raised £2.4m for charity of which £2.2m was granted to the newly created Youth Action Fund. The Youth Action Fund was established by The Distillers’ Charity to support disadvantaged young people in Scotland, transform their life chances, and empower them to create positive change in their lives and communities. As John Swinney, Deputy First Minister of Scotland, said

“The success of the first auction in December 2021 was tremendous – the vision and work put in by the Distillers’ Charity supported by the contributions from the Scotch Whisky industry has established a new force in Scotland to back our young people in extremely difficult times. The creation of the Youth Action Fund will provide significant support to young people across Scotland to help them reach their full potential.”

Founder Donors of The Distillers One of One will be returning to create unique lots for the auction, including Bacardi (John Dewar and Sons), Brown-Forman, Campari Group (The Glen Grant), Diageo, The Glenturret, Holyrood, Pernod Ricard, and William Grant & Sons.

The Distillers’ Charity is also pleased to confirm the participation of Berry Brothers & Rudd, Bruichladdich, Gordon & MacPhail, International Beverage, Isle of Raasay, Kilchoman, The Glenmorangie Company, The Last Drop Distillers, The Borders Distillery, That Boutiquey Whisky Company, The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, Tomatin, Whyte & Mackay as well as the world-renowned glassmakers Glencairn.

Beanie Geraedts-Espey, Managing Director of Distillers Ventures, The Distillers’ Charity’s fundraising arm, said:

“The Distillers’ Charity is hugely excited to announce the second edition of the Distillers One of One charity auction, such was the success of the landmark inaugural event last December which raised millions for disadvantaged young people in Scotland. It’s an extraordinary opportunity for passionate Whisky collectors and the entire Scotch whisky industry – among them family-owned enterprises and global brands – to come together and celebrate our craft, in the service of the young people in our communities. We hope that the results of this philanthropic endeavour will have far-reaching benefits for decades to come.”

Considered one of Scotland’s finest stately homes and lauded for its handsome grounds, the 17th century Hopetoun House is the family seat of the 4th Marquess of Linlithgow and will provide a suitably majestic atmosphere in which to bid upon and enjoy the finest, most exciting whiskies in Scotland. Further information about the contents and participating brands of The Distillers One of One will follow in spring 2023.

About Sotheby’s Wine

Established in 1744, Sotheby’s is the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Sotheby’s promotes access, connoisseurship and preservation of fine art and rare objects through auctions and buy-now channels including private sales, e-commerce and retail. Our trusted global marketplace is supported by an industry-leading technology platform and a network of specialists spanning 40 countries and 50 categories, which include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits, and Interiors, among many others.

About The Distillers One of One

Launched in 2021, the Distillers’ One of One is a biennial series of auctions of Scottish whisky in aid of disadvantaged young people in Scotland. Organised by The Distillers’ Charity, and in partnership with Sotheby’s, it brings the Scotch Whisky industry together in a unique collective, philanthropic endeavour.

In 2021, over 38 participating distilleries and sponsors donated ultra-rare whisky and experiences for sale at auction raising in excess of £2.4 million (hammer price) on 3 December 2021 at Barnbougle Castle. The total hammer price of that Auction – and those that will follow – is granted to The Distillers’ Charity with ninety percent going to the Youth Action Fund which will be used to improve the life chances of disadvantaged young people in Scotland. The remaining ten percent is used by The Distillers’ Charity for its general charitable work.

Vocational Training & Education: to provide educational and development support to new and recent entrants to the UK spirits trade, encouraging high standards of distilling practice and service.

Livery & City giving: to fulfil our wider civic duties as a Livery, supporting the Lord Mayor’s Appeal, the Master’s charity and other good causes aligned with our vision.

Youth Action Fund: created by The Distillers’ Charity to use proceeds from The Distillers One of One auctions to support young people in Scotland, especially from disadvantaged backgrounds, to reach their potential and make a positive contribution to their communities.

About The Worshipful Company of Distillers

The Worshipful Company of Distillers (The Distillers) is an historic City Livery Company with a proud history and 21st century relevance. Established originally to monitor and regulate commercial distilleries within a 21-mile radius of The City of London, The Distillers have changed with the times. Still at the heart of the distilling industry the focus is now very much on philanthropy and fellowship.

Today, the principal activity is to support relevant charitable causes, underpinned by giving back amongst the Livery, recognising the value of time and talent as well as money. Beyond this philanthropic scope, The Distillers is at the heart of the spirits industry, by inspiring the craft, understanding and enjoyment of distilled products through industry championship and fellowship.

From its formation as a corporation by Royal Charter in 1638, The Distillers were raised to the status of Livery Company in 1672, the 350th anniversary of this is in 2022. There are 110 Livery Companies in The City of London who play an active role in the life of The City. For further information, please visit www.distillers.org.uk