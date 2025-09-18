The Distillers One of One Auction stellt weitere 15 Lots vor – ab jetzt kann online geboten werden (mit Galerie aller Flaschen)

Wenn wir von Raritäten sprechen, dann sind sie nirgendwo geballter zu finden als bei der Distillers One of One Auction, bei der echte und meist für die Auktion speziell geschaffene Einzelabfüllungen von ikonsichen Whiskys für einen guten Zweck versteigert werden.

Mit dieser Pressemitteilung werden die letzten 15 der insgesamt 39 Lots vorgestellt – und wir legen noch eine Galerie mit ALLEN 35 Flaschen in hoher Auflösung bei. Einem abendlichen Augenschmaus steht also nichts mehr im Wege:

The Distillers One of One® Auction unveils final 15 lots from its Associate Donors as online bidding opens

The 39 ultra-rare lots will be heading to Hopetoun House for the Distillers One of One Charity Auction on Friday 10th October. From 19th to 30th September, the majority of The Distillers One of One lots will be on display in London – a unique opportunity to experience the exceptional craftsmanship and artistry behind the auction lots.

LONDON, 18th September 2025 – Less than one month away from the Auction, The Distillers One of One® is unveiling the last set of ultra rare lots set to be auctioned on Friday, 10th October 2025 at the historic Hopetoun House near Edinburgh, in collaboration with Sotheby’s. The final reveal of 15 further beautiful lots comes as online bidding is officially open now on the Sotheby’s website.

Since its inaugural event in 2021, The Distillers One of One has grown to become the world’s largest charity auction dedicated to rare Scotch whisky, with 100% of hammer proceeds donated to charitable causes. Through the remarkable generosity of its donors and collectors across the globe, the auctions have raised £4.3 million to date, with the majority directed to the Youth Action Fund. Established in early 2022 following the first auction, the Fund supports disadvantaged young people across Scotland to unlock their potential and contribute positively to their communities. This funding has already helped engage 3,362 young people and deliver 2,271 employability outcomes. (to end June)

The Associate Donors

Among the 35 companies participating in the auction this year are 15 “Associate” donor brands, who are revealing their unique lots today.

Adelphi Distillery Ltd proudly presents The Adelphi Archive: a singular 29-Year-Old Single Malt from the now-lost Imperial Distillery. Distilled on 24th April 1996 and aged in a re-fill bourbon barrel for nearly three decades, this unrepeatable expression carries the rare elegance for which Imperial was revered. At 53.8% ABV, it delivers bright citrus and sweet patisserie on the nose, with a silken palate of warming depth and a long, lingering finish. Housed in a Glencairn crystal decanter, the whisky is presented upon a bespoke walnut pedestal, meticulously crafted over 35 hours by Mike Buckley, incorporating an authentic bolt from Imperial’s original barley dresser. With artwork by Nevis Design and Labeltec’s generous print support, this lot embodies history, craft, and provenance. A unique whisky treasure, preserving the legacy of a distillery that will never return.

Estimate between £2,000 – £3,000

Arbikie Distilling Ltd is donating an extraordinary cask of Highland Rye – a 100% Malted Barley Single Grain Scotch Whisky, distilled from the estate’s own Odyssey barley, grown in the Blue Bear field and filled on 14th November 2018. Cask 4-C, matured in a 200L ex-Bourbon cask, reflects Arbikie’s pioneering field-to-bottle ethos and commitment to sustainability. Though crafted entirely from malted barley, its classification as a single grain arises from distillation in a copper batch column still – a technicality that belies the spirit’s true nature. Here, the richness and complexity of malted barley meet the refined smoothness of column distillation, delivering a whisky both innovative and authentic. Rooted in the soils of Scotland’s east coast, this rare expression embodies terroir, heritage, and craftsmanship in equal measure. John Stirling, Director of Arbikie Highland Estate Distillery, says: “At Arbikie, we believe great spirits should do good. Donating to One of One allows us to support meaningful change while sharing our story of sustainability, provenance, and innovation.”

Estimate between £7,000 – £12,000

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc presents Artisan CasksAncient Alba ‘AON’ 52-year-old: a remarkable Blended Grain Scotch Whisky, and the very first release from the new Artisan Casks programme. Distilled in 1972 and matured for over half a century in a refill American oak bourbon barrel, this rare expression is bottled in a magnum-sized 150cl vessel, proudly carrying the official livery of Artisan Casks and distinguished by its Gaelic name ‘AON’, meaning “one”. More than a whisky, this lot is an introduction to the future of Artisan Casks: combining history, artistry and innovation. The successful bidder, joined by three guests, will also be invited to The Vaults in Leith, Edinburgh – the spiritual home of Artisan Casks – for a private tasting and dining experience, with the opportunity to sample AON without opening the magnum itself. As James Mackay, Private Client & Commercial Director, observes: “The chance to acquire the first ever bottle from the first ever cask is truly a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the rare whisky collector.”

Estimate between £3,000 – £6,000

Coachbuilt Spirits Ltd, in collaboration with RESS Jewellery Ltd, has created Coachbuilt FW07: a 50-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky, distilled in 1973, matured exclusively in sherry casks, and bottled on 22nd August 2025 at 46.6% ABV. This extraordinary whisky is paired with a jaw-dropping sculpture forged entirely from the reclaimed metal of the legendary 1979 Williams FW07 Formula 1 car, anchored on polished black granite. Individually sand-cast and hand-sculpted by acclaimed artist Mike O’Connor, the piece captures the dramatic profile of the FW07’s high-downforce rear wing, transforming engineering into timeless art. Coachbuilt Whisky, conceived by Jenson Button and George Koutsakis, unites the precision, innovation, and heritage of Formula One with the craft of Scotch, producing spirits that transcend categories. Accompanied by a leather-bound book detailing the build and history, this lot is a whisky, sculpture, and testament to enduring craftsmanship -a singular creation for collectors and connoisseurs.

Estimate between £5,000 – £9,000

Glen Moray Distillery Ltd proudly presents Glen Moray 1995 Peated Cask Finish, a 30-year-old single malt that marries Speyside elegance with the smoky character of a cask previously holding Islay peated whisky. Luxuriously rich vintage oak spice notes on the nose are complemented by subtle campfire smoke and a honeyed sweetness, while the palate reveals earth and smoke interwoven with vanilla, honey, green tea, and hints of caramelised banana. The long, lingering finish develops late into the night with stem ginger, pineapple, and ethereal smoke. Accompanying this exceptional bottle is an overnight stay and dinner with the opportunity to taste the whisky alongside Glen Moray’s Head of Whisky Creation: Stephen Woodcock. As Stephen notes: “Our One of One selections are always from some of the finest casks we have stored at Glen Moray and this one is no different. Finishing in a cask which has previously held an Islay Peated Single Malt, allows the Glen Moray to pick up hints of smoke which sit wonderfully with the traditional Speyside style that Glen Moray typically imbues. This is an enigmatic and thoroughly enticing One of One selection.”

Estimate between £3,500 – £7,000

Hunter Laing & Company Limited presents Hunter Laing’s Old & Rare Teaninich 51-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whiskydistilled in 1973 and bottled exclusively for the Distillers One of One auction in 2025. Bottled at its natural cask strength of 50.4% ABV, this rare expression is presented in a hand-cut Glencairn crystal decanter with a gold-embossed stopper, accompanied by a bespoke wooden display box from Abercorn Bespoke Packaging. Richly gold in colour, it opens with a sweet, inviting nose of tulips, orange zest, and gentle Christmas spices. The palate is full-bodied and layered, revealing apple crumble, honeycomb, and dark chocolate, before a long, lingering finish with dry oak and cracked black pepper. Drawn from decades of Hunter Laing’s careful cask selection, this one-of-a-kind whisky embodies the expertise of a third-generation family of Scottish distillers, blenders, and bottlers. A rare celebration of time, craft, and provenance, it is a collector’s treasure.

Estimate between £3,500 – £6,000

InchDairnie Whisky Ltd is offering a unique opportunity to own a KinGlassie Single Malt Single Cask, to be filled in December 2025. The successful bidder will hand-select the cask type (ex-Bourbon, ex-Rioja, ex-Port, or ex-Andalucian wine) creating a singular expression of KinGlassie whisky, maturing exclusively in a purpose-built Cask Club warehouse for 12 years. This filling will be unmatched, offering the owner the only cask of its kind in the world. InchDairnie Distillery, normally closed to the public, extends exclusive access to this cask, including a private tour of the distillery, a whisky tasting, and the chance to witness the cask filling in person. This lot represents a rare blend of craftsmanship, provenance, and personal involvement, allowing the collector to shape the maturation and destiny of a future single malt. A truly bespoke experience, it is a chance to create a one-of-a-kind whisky in a world-class distillery setting.

Estimate between £5,000 – £10,000

J & G Grant has created a Glenfarclas Gallon of 58-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, presented in a bespoke oak presentation box. This remarkable 4.5-litre bottle contains whisky matured in a first-fill sherry butt, bottled at 45.4% ABV, and represents nearly six decades of Scottish craftsmanship. The hand-carved oak box was created by renowned Scottish sculptor Stuart Murdoch, whose workshop lies less than 1.5 miles from Glenfarclas Distillery. Inspired by the surrounding Scottish landscape, the design marries artistry and heritage in a tribute to the distillery’s legacy. As John Grant, Chairman of Glenfarclas, notes: “As a Liveryman of longstanding, I am delighted to once again be supporting the brilliant work of The Distillers’ Charity. It is amazing to see the difference that has already been made to the lives of so many young people and it is my hope that this piece of Glenfarclas history will contribute to the ongoing success of the charity.”

Estimate between £24,000 – £45,000

Lindores Abbey is delighted to donate a rare and exclusive opportunity for whisky enthusiasts: the chance to fill your own rare private cask of Lindores Single Malt Scotch Whisky, expertly chose by the head distiller,with Lindores’ award-winning new make spirit, distilled on site at the historic abbey. The cask will be filled on a date of the owner’s choosing, then carefully matured under bond until bottling at the owner’s request – all under the guidance of the experienced distillery team at Lindores Abbey. In addition, up to six guests will enjoy a private tour of the distillery and abbey ruins as part of the experience, the winning bidder will enjoy an exclusive whisky tasting, savouring a curated selection of Lindores drams.

Estimate between £5,000 – £10,000

Master of Malt proudly presents The Distillers One of One Whisky Cabinet: a curated collection of twenty-four of the world’s rarest and most exceptional whiskies, presented in a bespoke cabinet hand-crafted from black oak and walnut by master craftsman Simon Jewell. Each dram, carefully selected by Dr. Sam Simmons for One of One, represents an iconic moment in whisky history.. The collection sshowcases single casks, rare releases, and forgotten gems, each with its own story and character. The cabinet itself is a work of art, a one-of-a-kind home for a truly unparalleled tasting experience. Nestled within are 30ml drams of whiskies that can only be experienced together in this form, offering collectors and connoisseurs the ultimate exploration of whisky craftsmanship and provenance.

Estimate between £3,000 – £6,000

The Glenturret has created Lineage by The Glenturret, a unique whisky spanning two generations, combining liquid from two 1987 casks and two 2005 casks. The whisky is presented in a jet-black Lalique 100 Points crystal decanter. The decanter sits atop a hand-crafted plinth representing the River Turret, created by father-and-son carpenters David and Callum Robinson – marking their first collaborative public work. The liquid delivers pineapple and mango with youthful vibrancy, layered with ginger and wood spices, and rounded by mature oak. Tropical fruits and subtle sweet spice lead to a gentle, fruity finish, reflecting the distillery’s dedication to heritage and craft. As John Laurie, Managing Director, notes: “Lineage speaks right to the heart of who we are as a distillery- The Glenturret is always trying to preserve the past in order to inform who we are in the future. The skills of whisky making are still passed down from experienced hands to new apprentices much like the Plinth created by David & Callum. Stories of heritage and transfer of hard-won knowledge are something we should never lose respect for.”

Estimate between £15,000 – £26,000

Dornoch Distillery Company Ltd is offering Thompson Bros – Mystery Malt, a specially curated series of four bottles created exclusively for the Distillers One of One Auction. Each bottle conceals its contents until opened, with the distillery and age discreetly displayed under the capsule, offering an element of surprise and discovery. Drawn from Thompson Bros’ finest stocks, this series spans whiskies aged between 7 and 45 years, including expressions from both new wave and established distilleries. Thompson Bros, awarded Best Independent Bottler at the 2024 OSWAs, has bottled over 500 unique whiskies, rums, cognacs, bourbons, blends, and world spirits. Mystery Malt, launched in April 2025, saw its first two series sell out in just 24 hours, highlighting its rarity and demand. Highly collaborative, with contributions from across the whisky industry, this lot offers collectors a playful, interactive tasting experience and a chance to explore some of the most exceptional and enigmatic spirits curated by Thompson Bros.

Estimate on request

The Tomatin Distillery Co Ltd presents a Cask of Tomatin Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky, distilled on 4th April 2014 and matured in a 1st-fill bourbon cask (Cask No. 2263). Selected personally by Master Distiller Graham Eunson who retired in May 2025, this cask represents an exceptionally rare opportunity: Tomatin does not sell casks directly to private individuals nor via the brokerage market, making this offering truly unique. With an original 124.2 litres of alcohol, this liquid reflects Tomatin’s signature Highland style – balanced, rich, and crafted with precision. Located south of Inverness, Tomatin has been producing whisky since 1897 and is renowned for blending tradition with innovation, sustainable practices, and community-focused values. This cask embodies both heritage and quality, offering the successful bidder a singular chance to own a distinctive expression from a historic distillery. An unparalleled opportunity to shape the maturation of a premium Tomatin single malt.

Estimate between £10,000 – £20,000

Whisk-E unveils Arran to Japan –The Journey, a one-of-a-kind bottling from Cask #2/1995, the second cask ever filled at Lochranza Distillery on Arran. Laid down on 15th August 1995 by David Croll, founder of Whisk-E Ltd Japan and one of Arran’s original investors, this exceptional whisky matured for 30 years in a Sherry Hogshead before being bottled on its 30th birthday, 15th August 2025, at 51.0% ABV. Created to mark the 30th Anniversary of Whisk-E Ltd Japan, this unique release is presented in a bespoke engraved bottle designed by Scottish glass artist Giles Lawson Johnston, featuring Mount Fuji to symbolise the Japanese market’s reverence for Arran. The bottle is showcased in a handcrafted burr oak cabinet by Noble & Gilmour, complete with an Island of Arran–shaped window.

Estimate between £2,000 – £3,000

Young Spirits Company Ltd is offering Ferg & Harris – Wings Over Kintyre, a 31-year-old organic Springbank single malt, distilled in 1992 and finished in a 1.2-litre oak cask previously holding organic Grande Champagne cognac from 100% Folle Blanche grapes. Bottled at 47.6% ABV, this rare expression harmonises orchard fruits and spiced warmth with Springbank’s signature coastal profile. Encased in a bespoke illuminated presentation, the bottle is detailed with delicate barley motifs in soft gold, topped with an asymmetrical glass stopper, and displayed within a hand-crafted stained-glass frontage by Inverclyde artist Alec Galloway, framed in sustainable oak by Scottish woodworker Eoghan Menzies. The winning bidder will enjoy a private tasting with Alex Harrison at Young Spirits’ Edinburgh headquarters and receive the 1.2-litre cask personalised with their details, along with hand-waxed glass ampoules for sampling.

Estimate between £2,400 – £3,500

Alongside the incredible dedication and commitment of the donor brands, we would like to thank the four returning Programme Sponsors – their ongoing involvement since the inaugural 2021 auction has been instrumental: Glencairn Crystal, regarded internationally as one of the finest crystal decanter and glassware manufacturers; McLaren Presentation, who specialise in the design and manufacture of premium, paper-based packaging for the Scotch whisky industry; Simpsons Malt Limited, an independent, fifth-generation, family-owned business supplying high-quality malt; and Forsyths, one of the world leaders in the supply of distillation equipment.

Hamilton & Inches, Edinburgh’s foremost destination for fine jewellery, luxury watches and handcrafted silver, have come onboard as an Auction sponsor for 2025; The Luminaire will be this year’s travel partner, Berry Bros & Rudd the official wine partner, and Whisky Magazine the official media partner.

Brodies, a top 50 UK law firm, headquartered in Scotland, that provides expert advice to UK and international clients, has also come onboard as an Auction sponsor for 2025.

W1M is a leading international wealth and investment management firm. With £22 billion in assets under management (AUM) and a team of over 300 professionals, W1M specialises in working with high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, charities, and institutions. The firm offers an extensive range of services, including cross-border advisory and planning expertise, institutional-quality investment management, and comprehensive global tax and consolidated portfolio reporting, designed to meet the evolving complexities of wealth and investment management, including addressing international and intergenerational needs.