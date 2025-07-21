Die ersten Lose für die „Destillers One of One®“-Auktion sind enthüllt

Wie bereits im vergangenen Jahr angekündigt, wird es auch 2025 eine weitere The Distillers One of One ® Auction veranstaltet. Diese dritte Wohltätigkeitsauktion findet am Freitag, 10. Oktober 2025, im historischen Hopetoun House bei Edinburgh in Zusammenarbeit mit Sotheby’s statt. Sie umfasst dann 40 außergewöhnliche Lose von 36 Spendern. Heute werden bereits in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung einige der 40 Lose vorgestellt.

Seit ihrem Start im Jahr 2021 hat Distillers One of One bereits £ 4,3 Millionen Pfund gesammelt und damit der Youth Action Fund unterstützt werden. Dieser bietet benachteiligten jungen Menschen in ganz Schottland langfristige Chancen. Bislang konnten über 3.300 junge Menschen durch den Zugang zu Bildung, Beschäftigung, Mentoring sowie der Entwicklung von life skills positiv beeinflusst werden.

Mehr in der Presseaussendung:

LONDON, 21st July 2025 – The Distillers One of One® is revealing the first extraordinary lots for its highly anticipated third auction, set to take place on Friday, 10th October 2025 at the historic Hopetoun House near Edinburgh, in collaboration with Sotheby’s. The landmark charity auction will bring together the Scotch Whisky industry in a shared spirit of generosity and support, featuring 40 exceptional lots from 36 esteemed donor companies.

Since the initial auction in 2021, the Distillers One of One has firmly established itself as the largest global charity auction of rare Scotch whisky ever staged. The unwavering commitment from donors has helped raise £4.3 million to date, principally awarded to the Youth Action Fund, which aims to transform young people’s lives in Scotland, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to reach their potential and make a positive contribution to their communities.

From top left to bottom right: The Glen Grant Eternal; Ladyburn Marilyn Monroe by Sam Shaw; Laphroaig Capsule; Old Pulteney Polaris; Gordon & MacPhail Trilogy; The Glendronach Arias in Time

Thanks to this vital support, over 3,300 young people have been engaged since 2022, with approximately 1,000 young people supported each year and funding delivered at an average of £1 million annually. The journey to lasting employability is often long and complex, and the sustained support provided through the Youth Action Fund has already led to 2,271 employability outcomes to date (June 2025), including employment, apprenticeships, further education, and structured volunteering. Equally important are the 16,462 soft outcomes – such as increased wellbeing, motivation, and resilience – and 12,617 progression milestones achieved, including literacy and numeracy qualifications, work placements, mentoring, and financial management training. These foundational achievements are critical stepping stones on the pathway to employment, and a testament to the life-changing impact this initiative continues to have on Scotland’s young people.

Beanie Espey-Geraedts, MD of Distillers One of One, says “The work being done by the Youth Action Fund is truly impressive, and the results speak for themselves – the scale of impact is really incredible. 2025 has already brought its share of surprises and uncertainties on the global stage, and the whisky industry is feeling those effects too. That’s why we are hugely grateful to all the donor brands and sponsors who have come together once again in support of this unique philanthropic endeavour, to keep raising funds for such a vital cause. Each donor is dedicating significant time, care, and resources to craft truly unique lots – and we can assure you, this year’s line-up is raising the bar once more!”

Jonny Fowle, Global Head of Spirits at Sotheby’s, adds: “Distillers One of One is the apex at which whisky meets art and luxury. It is remarkable that so many whisky brands have generously donated pieces of such high age, high quality and highly creative concepts, merging the most historic Scotch whiskies with breathtaking and innovative designs. These lots incorporate everything imaginable, from glass art and tailoring to watercolours and photography. Being entrusted, once again, to present these whiskies to the world’s most dedicated collectors, all to raise money for a worthy cause, is a privilege.”

Please find below an overview of the first lots to be unveiled today.

To mark Port Ellen’s 200th anniversary, Diageo is donating a unique Port Ellen whisky, encapsulated within a bespoke glass sculpture, for this year’s auction. This rare artwork is inspired by the intricate chemistry of smoke and the natural elements that shape its flavour. An impeccable expression of Port Ellen, this whisky stands as a totem of the spirit and the place that whisky lovers worldwide revere. Reopened last year, Port Ellen whisky on Islay celebrates its 200th anniversary with new experimental trials exploring flavour nuances through an innovative project titled Atlas of Smoke. This Single Malt release is part of that ongoing journey, delving into the flavour and character of smoke in Scotch whisky. The auction lot also includes an exclusive experience at Port Ellen Distillery for the buyer and three guests. The visit features a bespoke Atlas of Smoke tour, offering a deeper exploration of Port Ellen.

Campari Group reveals “The Glen Grant Eternal 77-Year-Old„, a rare single malt Scotch whisky presented in a handblown glass magnum decanter. This 77-Year-Old from The Glen Grant distillery is the oldest whisky presented in this year’s auction. Bottled at 43% ABV and drawn from a single Sherry seasoned European oak Butt filled in 1948, this masterpiece captures a rich fruity character shaped over seven decades. On the nose, an abundance of ripe berries merge with dry spice and deep oaky notes. Aromatic Seville oranges, syrupy apricots, wood spice and warm earthy smoke define a truly distinctive taste. Inspired by the distillery’s expansive Garden of Splendours and the maturing cask, the handcrafted vessel reflects a developing seedpod. The glass structure appears almost organic, with the whisky seemingly growing beyond the protective silver cage, symbolising how the whisky has flourished and evolved within the cask.

Chivas Brothers, the Pernod Ricard business dedicated to Scotch whisky, presents two distinct lots this year, from The Glenlivet and Aberlour distilleries. The Glenlivet introduces its oldest and most distinctive expression from the distillery to-date: “The Glenlivet SPIRA”. This single malt is presented in the timeless Spira decanter (‘spiral’ in Latin), an artistic vessel inspired by the dance of the vapours within The Glenlivet’s iconic stills and the flowing River Livet, embodying the distillery’s signature elegance and smoothness. It represents the pinnacle of craftmanship and unwavering pursuit of liquid perfection that defines The Glenlivet. Within the stunning decanter lies a 60 Year Old whisky, distilled in 1965 and matured for six decades in a single hogshead cask.

Estimate between £60,000 – £110,000.

Aberlour is proud to debut their oldest treasure ever released, “The Mouth of the Chattering Burn”, a name inspired by the ancient Gaelic meaning of Aberlour itself. This remarkable 53-year-old Single Malt Scotch Whisky was distilled in 1967 and matured for over half a century in a single cask. The exceptional single malt is presented in a handblown magnum glass decanter, crafted by renowned Swedish master glassblower Micke Johansson in collaboration with master mould-maker Gunnar Englund, with intricate carvings on its surface by glass artist Simon Holm. The decanter is presented on a bespoke presentation display that repurposes the original hand-carved tree mould it was created in. A true one of one decanter, never to be repeated. This remarkable release, born from a single cask, encased in a handcrafted vessel, and paired with its original mould, stands as an incomparable testimony to rare, ancient craft and legacy.

Estimate between £20,000 – £40,000.

Brown-Forman has created „The Glendronach Arias in Time”, a one-of-a-kind collection of Highland single malt scotch whiskies. Meticulously selected and drawn from four different and exceptional Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez sherry casks, chosen by esteemed Master Blender, Rachel Barrie. Each unique whisky performs as a solo voice – an elaborate and striking performance, much like an aria, within an exceptional composition. Together, these individual expressions form a symphonic journey through time at The Glendronach, from the renowned 1990s to the distinguished crescendo of the 1960s. Showcasing the remarkable and complex range of richly sherried character that defines The Glendronach. To present the profound stature of this collection, The Glendronach commissioned renowned Milan-based artist Osanna Visconti to create a bespoke bronze sculptural artwork, modelled by hand using the lost-wax casting technique. A stage in organic form, this unique piece evokes the enduring heritage and rich character of The Glendronach.

Estimate between £60,000-£100,000

Suntory Global Spirits presents “Laphroaig Capsule”. The story of Laphroaig distillery is defined by determination, shaped by a long-standing tenacity and courage which has driven the brand’s single malt for centuries. Laphroaig Capsule is the story of what makes the distillery and its whiskies unmistakable. A single malt shaped by the past but boldly present today. Captured in time, this 40-Year-Old Laphroaig is itself a piece of history, a vital chapter in Laphroaig’s story. A glimpse into another time and a never to be repeated whisky. Created from spirit distilled in 1980 and 1981. Matured in Oloroso sherry seasoned hogsheads and ex-bourbon American oak hogsheads for 26 years before being vatted together in hogsheads until June 2022. The flawless, green 1.5l crystal decanter was hand-blown by Glencairn crystal; the platinum-plated capsule was precision engineered and selected to match the partner crystal decanter. These individual pieces were hand finished and polished before being engraved, prior to assembly.

Estimate between £40,000 – £80,000.

Gordon & MacPhail is donating a set of three bottles: Gordon & MacPhail Whiskies, Benromach and The Cairn. This showcase embodies 130 years of single malt whisky expertise in celebration of Gordon & MacPhail’s 130th anniversary. Housed in pristine crystal, the decanters will be showcased on a luminous crystal plinth, elevating the timeless display from every angle. Each decanter contains an extremely rare one-off single malt from Gordon & MacPhail, including the very first ever bottling from The Cairn Distillery. The collection comprises of a Gordon & MacPhail 75-Year-Old from Glen Grant Distillery, exemplifying the knowledge and expertise in maturing Scotch whisky handed down through four generations of family ownership. Benromach 52-Year-Old, a rich, fruity whisky, with a delicate hint of smoke. Completing 130 years of whisky expertise is The Cairn three-Year-Old, the first ever Single Malt released from the distillery. Never to be repeated, and truly unique, this Distillers One of One collection of whiskies is the embodiment of rarity.

“Dragon in Clouds” is a singular creation by KANDOBLANC – a visionary Maison uniting art and culture through bespoke works featuring some of the world’s rarest whiskies. This one-of-a-kind piece embodies heritage art forms and encloses a 60-year-old Single Malt Scotch whisky: elegant, restrained, and chosen for its symbolic resonance with the dragon – sacred, enduring, revered. Japanese techniques requiring exceptional mastery are meticulously applied to the vessel, while hand-blown Murano glass presents unprecedented techniques in Venetian glassmaking. As the inaugural Yukari creation – a philosophical journey expressed through singular works – Dragon in Clouds embodies KANDOBLANC’s mission: to preserve, evolve, and honour heritage craftsmanship. It is both artefact and offering – a meditation on time, cultural reverence, and artistic sustainability.

William Grant & Sons is donating two unique lots: Ladyburn and House of Hazelwood. “Ladyburn One of One 2025 – Marilyn Monroe by Sam Shaw” was selected the entry for the Distillers One of One 2025 auction: a single bottle that has been drawn from Cask 102092. One of a handful of Ladyburn 1966 Sherry Butts remaining and exemplifying the character of this lost distillery. The photograph on this unique bottling captures a very personal moment when Marilyn Monroe is relaxing with her friend, the photographer, Sam Shaw between professional engagements on 9th September 1954 at the St Regis Hotel in New York City. Sam Shaw (1912-1999) is internationally acclaimed for his photographs of movies and celebrities. A master of publicity, his iconic ’skirt-blowing‘ pictures of Marilyn Monroe for the film The Seven Year Itch, are some of the world’s most recognised photographs ever taken.

International Beverage proudly presents “Old Pulteney Polaris”, the oldest whisky ever released from its nearly 200-year-old distillery; a rare 47-year-old single malt that stands as a testament to nearly two centuries of coastal craftsmanship. The whisky is presented in a hand-blown, blue glass bottle, evoking the waves of the North Sea, and encased within Caithness Slate representing the enduring cliffs of the Caithness coastline. Silver and copper are seamlessly woven into the design. At its base, a hidden copper disk from a Pulteney still offers an unparalleled opportunity to own a piece of Old Pulteney’s history. This luxurious single malt began its journey in American Oak casks for four decades, before a further seven years in a single first-fill Spanish Oak butt to develop its elegant complexity and unmistakable coastal character. With a 43.6% ABV, Old Pulteney Polaris (1.5L), designed and crafted by Brodie Nairn of Glasstorm, comes complete with a 100ml tasting sample.

Estimate between £26,000 – £40,000.



The Last Drop is offering “A Private Blending Experience”: a once-in-a-lifetime whisky journey, a unique opportunity to create a personal blend under the guidance of Master Blender Colin Scott. Hosted at the historic Scone Palace, once the crowning place of Scottish kings, this quiet, immersive moment invites the winning bidder to explore a curated selection of mature single malts, grains, and aged blends, each drawn from The Last Drop’s exceptional inventory. Together with Colin Scott, the guest will craft a bespoke Blended Scotch Whisky aged over 30 years, resulting in twelve hand-finished bottles, each adorned with a bespoke green leather label and accompanied by miniature editions as well as a personalised tasting journal. The experience includes a private archive tasting, a celebratory dinner, and two nights’ stay at the Palace, with a guided tour of its private rooms. Thoughtfully conceived and discreetly delivered, this is an invitation to engage with whisky at its most personal and profound.

Estimate between £16,000 – £28,000.

Bacardi – John Dewar & Sons is donating two lots this year, Royal Brackla and Aberfeldy.Meticulously crafted over more than five decades, the “Royal Brackla 54 Year Old” is a timeless masterpiece of tradition and artistry. Filled into a single refill Hogshead number 2665 on 24 March 1970, it was laid to rest in oak, gaining remarkable depth and maturity. Handpicked by Malt Master Stephanie Macleod, it reveals rich notes of waxy fruits, caramelised peaches, and syrupy pineapple, perfectly balanced with spiced tannins and a hint of smoke on the finish. To match the whisky’s exceptional quality, the liquid is encased in a bespoke crystal carafe handmade by La Cristallerie Royale de Saint-Louis. Crafted entirely by hand, this exquisite decanter beautifully showcases the truly one-of-a-kind Royal Brackla 54-Year-Old Single Cask #2665.

Estimate between £13,000 – £24,000.

Unmatched and one-of-a-kind, the “Aberfeldy 49 Year Old Single Cask” bottling has been exclusively selected for the Distillers One of One Auction 2025. As the oldest whisky ever bottled by the distillery, it represents the pinnacle of maturity and excellence. Filled into refill Hogshead cask #3978 on 6th August 1975, it slumbered in oak for nearly 50 years before being handpicked by Malt Master Stephanie Macleod for its finesse and quality. Rich with Aberfeldy’s signature notes of honeyed apples, ripe pears, and a subtle cinnamon finish, this whisky is exceedingly rare and unique. It is encased in a bespoke crystal decanter handmade by La Cristallerie Royale de Saint-Louis, Europe’s oldest crystal maker founded in 1586. Each piece takes three weeks and the skill of fifteen master glassmakers to create.

Estimate between £12,000 – £20,000.

Gleann Mór unveils “Rare Find – The Age of Change”, a distinguished whisky trilogy commemorating the transformative legacy of the 1823 Excise Act. Featuring over a century of combined maturation – 109 years in total – this exclusive set includes a 34 year old Littlemill 1990, a 43 year old Miltonduff 1981, and a 32 year old Springbank 1992. Charlie MacLean has written about this transformative era along with his tasting notes of each of the whiskies. Accompanying this trilogy, is a one-of-a-kind glass artwork by Jo Downs, symbolising the essential role of wood in Scotch whisky maturation.

House of Hazelwood presents the “House of Hazelwood and Huntsman Of Savile Row Bespoke Tailoring And Whisky Experience”: this world-first collaboration brings together the two brands to offer an exclusive, bespoke experience. The successful bidder will choose between two remarkable settings: the secluded elegance of Hazelwood House in Speyside – or the refined intimacy of Huntsman’s Clubroom in London. At the heart of the experience are two extraordinary acts of creation: a custom whisky blend, and bespoke cashmere tweed jacket. The guest will work with Huntsman’s Head Cutter and Creative Director Campbell Carey, to design their very own cashmere cloth, which will then be used to create a bespoke jacket. Simultaneously, they will collaborate with the House of Hazelwood’s master blenders to craft a unique whisky using rare malts and grains aged up to 60 years. The final blend will be bottled in six 70cl decanters, presented in bespoke packaging created to reflect the client’s vision.

The Distillers One of One is deeply grateful for the incredible support from its participating donor brands and is honoured to have the generous backing of the following sponsors and official partners for the 2025 auction:

W1M, a leading international wealth and investment management firm, will this year be supporting the Auction as headline sponsor. Formed in 2024 through the merger of Waverton Investment Management Group Limited and London and Capital Group Limited, W1M specialises in working with high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, charities, and institutions.

We also extend our sincere thanks to the four returning Programme Sponsors, whose invaluable support since the inaugural charity auction in 2021 has been instrumental in raising vital funds and in contributing to the continued success of Auction:

Regarded internationally as one of the finest crystal decanter and glassware manufacturers, Glencairn Crystal has created bespoke auction decanters for many of the extraordinary lots of whiskies from distilleries around Scotland. For the first time this year, the Scottish family-run business is creating a commemorative Founders Reserve decanter to house a special blend of the Founder Donors’ whiskies by Master Whisky Blender, Richard Paterson, to be auctioned at the event.

McLaren Packaging designs and manufactures premium, paper-based packaging for the Scotch whisky industry and wider UK food and drinks sector. Based in Port Glasgow and operating across six sites in Central Scotland, the company employs over 260 people and specialises in sustainable, high-impact packaging—from high-quality corrugated cases to luxury rigid boxes and award-winning composite tubes.

Founded in 1862, Simpsons Malt Limited is an independent, fifth-generation, family-owned business and Certified B Corporation. The company’s passion is a focus on making malts with taste, flavour and consistently high quality with the world’s best brewers and distillers in mind, helping them to craft the finest beers and whiskies.

Forsyths is one of the world leaders in the supply of distillation equipment. The art and craft of their skilled coppersmiths remain vital to the production of the equipment. Forsyths’ experience in distillation is now recognised on a worldwide basis. Many spirit-based drinks around the globe owe their unique but consistent characters to their knowhow.

Hamilton & Inches, Edinburgh’s foremost destination for fine jewellery, luxury watches and handcrafted silver since 1866, have come onboard as an Auction sponsor for 2025; The Luminaire will be this year’s travel partner, Berry Bros & Rudd the official wine partner, and Whisky Magazine the official media partner.

For further Auction updates, please follow us on @distillers_one_of_one

