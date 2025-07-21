Gordon & MacPhail veröffentlicht ältesten Single Malt Whisky der Welt: Gordon & MacPhail 85 Years Old from Glenlivet

Im Oktober wird er erscheinen, heute ist er von Gordon & MacPhail in einer Aussendung angekündigt worden: Mit dem Gordon & MacPhail 85 Years Old from Glenlivet, der im Jahr 1940 von George Urquhart und seinem Vater, John, ins Fass gelegt wurde, hat man den bislang ältesten Single Malt der Welt veröffentlicht.

Für diese besondere Abfüllung hat man sich mit der us-amerikanischen Architektin und Designerin Jeanne Gang zusammengetan – ihr einzigartiger Decanter für den Whisky wird später dieses Jahr in einer weiteren Phase der Veröffentlichung vorgestellt.

125 Decanter des Gordon & MacPhail 85 Years Old from Glenlivet wird es geben, über den Preis schweigt man sich, keine Seltenheit in dieser Kategorie, vornehm aus. Leider aber auch über die Tasting Notes, wobei dies wohl eher vorläufig sein wird und sich bis zum Oktober, wenn die Decanter zum Verkauf stehen, wohl ändern wird.

Hier jedenfalls einmal die erste Aussendung zum Gordon & MacPhail 85 Years Old from Glenlivet:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

GORDON & MACPHAIL INTRODUCES THE WORLD’S OLDEST SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY

GORDON & MACPHAIL 85 YEARS OLD FROM GLENLIVET DISTILLERY PRESENTED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH JEANNE GANG

ELGIN, SCOTLAND, 22 July 2025: Whisky specialist Gordon & MacPhail is set to release the world’s oldest single malt Scotch whisky this October – an 85-Years-Old from Glenlivet Distillery – in partnership with American architect and designer, Jeanne Gang.

On 3rd February 1940 in a quiet corner of the north-east of Scotland, George Urquhart and his father, John, had the extraordinary foresight and vision to lay down spirit from Glenlivet Distillery in a Gordon & MacPhail American oak cask to be enjoyed after his lifetime by future generations.

George Urquhart, or ‘Mr George’ as he was fondly known by those who knew him best, knew he would never taste it. Only when the whisky was deemed ready would it be shared. Leaning on the family’s unique skills and experience, the time for Cask 336 came to be 85 years – longer than any other single malt Scotch whisky in history.

On 5th February 2025, the decision was taken to finally empty the cask. A total of 125 decanters of the 85 years old whisky were bottled in line with Gordon & MacPhail’s family expertise to produce liquid of the highest quality.

“This whisky is truly exceptional due to its remarkable history and unique maturation process. The influence of the cask, combined with the rarity and scarcity of the liquid, creates a whisky with a strength of 43.7% ABV that is not only extraordinary in its taste but also a living piece of history,”

explains Stephen Rankin Director of Prestige at Gordon & MacPhail, and member of the fourth generation of the family that owns the company.

For 130 years, Gordon & MacPhail has been driven by a simple mission: to create single malt Scotch whisky of exceptional quality. Through four generations of family ownership, the company has matched its own casks with spirit from over 100 Scottish distilleries. It is this unique experience of cask curation that allows Gordon & MacPhail to consistently deliver a range of quality whiskies, nurtured from cask to bottle, found nowhere else in the world.

Timing is everything. Gordon & MacPhail will only release a whisky when over a century of experience determines it is appropriate to do so. Leaving each cask to mature, undeterred by commercial necessity, is a long-held, unnegotiable mantra, a fitting way to honour the integrity of each release. As a result, Gordon & MacPhail’s whiskies are often the oldest expression ever to be released from a particular distillery.

To celebrate John and George Urquhart’s vision, one embraced by generations of the family that owns the business, Gordon & MacPhail has collaborated with internationally acclaimed American architect Jeanne Gang, to create a unique decanter to house the world’s most precious whisky to date. The product design – themed around ‘Artistry in Oak’ – will be revealed later this year. Known for a distinctive design approach that expands beyond architecture’s conventional boundaries, Gang was a natural choice as a creative partner, sharing the company’s commitment to leave a legacy for future generations.

I was excited to learn about everything involved in whisky’s creation. Each careful step lends something to a whisky’s unique flavor. Then, there are years of protecting the casks so they can age. In architecture, these elements of materiality and time also play a critical role in the design process. Both are about creating something enduring, so this is what I found inspiring about this opportunity to design a decanter for Gordon C MacPhail’s 85-year-old single malt whisky”

expresses Gang.

Jeanne Gang’s stunning decanter will be revealed in October 2025, with decanter #1 auctioned by Christie’s New York in November 2025. To continue the legacy theme, auction proceeds (minus costs) will be donated to the oldest national non-profit conservation organisation in the United States, American Forests, a leader in forest restoration.

“Given the importance of oak in our craft, this partnership was a natural fit, aligning with our mission to leave a meaningful legacy for ongoing generations, via fundraising for the sustainable future of American oak trees,”

comments Stephen Rankin.

Those who would like to learn more about the whisky ahead of its release are encouraged to register their interest at the brand’s official website at gordonandmacphail.com.

The world’s oldest single malt Scotch whisky: Gordon C MacPhail 85 Years Old from Glenlivet Distillery to be released in October 2025 created through George Urquhart’s vision and celebrated via collaboration with Jeanne Gang.