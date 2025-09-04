The Distillers One of One ® Auction enthüllt weitere Lose

Nachdem bereits im Juli einige der Lose der The Distillers One of One ® Auction vorgestellt wurden (wir berichteten), enthüllt die Wohltätigkeitsauktion in dieser Woche einige weitere. Diese Acht sind:

The Macbeth Collection – William Shakespeare

Bruichladdich – Cask of Biodynamic Single Malt 2013

Glen Scotia – Four Quarters

Isle of Raasay – Cask Ownership & Experience

Berry Bros & Rudd – Balmenach and Caol Ila X Elvis & Kresse

Ballindalloch 2014 Cask no 3 – Sunrise over the Ben

Borders Distillery – Elementum

The Rare Tamnavulin Single Malt 50 Years Old

Die diesjährige Auflage der The Distillers One of One ® Auction ist bereits ihre dritte Wohltätigkeitsauktion. Seit ihrem Start im Jahr 2021 hat Distillers One of One bereits £ 4,3 Millionen Pfund gesammelt, und damit den Youth Action Fund unterstützt. In diesem Jahr findet die Auktiom am Freitag, 10. Oktober 2025, im historischen Hopetoun House bei Edinburgh in Zusammenarbeit mit Sotheby’s statt. Wer vorab einen Blick auf die Lose der Auktion werfen möchte: Vom 19. bis 30. September werden Auktionslose in Sotheby’s New Bond Street ausgestellt

Details und Bilder der heute vorgestellten Losen sowie weitere Einzelheiten zur The Distillers One of One ® Auction finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

The Distillers One of One® Auction reveals further unique lots from its Member Donors and announces Sotheby’s exhibition

From 19th to 30th September, the majority of The Distillers One of One lots will be on display in London – a unique opportunity to experience the exceptional craftsmanship and artistry behind the auction lots

LONDON, 3rd September 2025 – The Distillers One of One® is revealing a further eight ultra rare lots set to be auctioned on Friday, 10th October 2025 at the historic Hopetoun House near Edinburgh, in collaboration with Sotheby’s. Since the inaugural auction in 2021, The Distillers One of One has firmly established itself as the largest global charity auction of rare Scotch whisky, uniquely donating 100% of the hammer price to charity. Thanks to the generosity of its donors, the auctions have so far raised £4.3 million, principally awarded to the Youth Action Fund, supporting disadvantaged young people in Scotland to reach their potential and make a positive contribution to their communities.

For the first time, The Distillers One of One is announcing an exhibition in partnership with Sotheby’s: from the 19th to 30th September, auction lots will be on display at Sotheby’s New Bond Street. This will be the only time the unique pieces will be exhibited in London – an opportunity for the public, collectors and whisky enthusiasts alike to experience and admire the exceptional craftsmanship and artistry behind The Distillers One of One Auction lots.

The Member Donors

Among the 35 companies participating in the auction this year are eight “Member” donor brands, which are being revealed today.

Livingstone & Elixir Distillers, creators of The Macbeth Collection – a stunning series of 42 limited edition Scotch whiskies, each cast as a character from Shakespeare’s Scottish play, illustrated by Sir Quentin Blake – present “William Shakespeare”. This will be the only appearance from the playwright, as a remarkable Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 63 Years, and singular opportunity to own the Bard as a companion piece to the entire Macbeth Collection. Sir Quentin Blake has signed and donated the specially commissioned illustration of Shakespeare, presented in the enclosed folio – a rare chance to own an original, published illustration (reproduced once only, on this bottle) by the world’s greatest living illustrator.

‚The Bard of Avon meets The Beast of Dufftown’ required an immense whisky to bring to life centuries of craft – literary and distilling – and reflect the remarkable longevity of Shakespeare’s work, still relevant, rich and rewarding after more than 400 years. Famed for its bold and complex character and extraordinary capacity for maturation, Mortlach fitted the bill, and what could be better for this edition of The Macbeth Collection than for the spirit to hail from the home of the Wee Witchie, Mortlach’s most infamous still. “The be-all and the end-all”, Shakespeare, Act I. Estimate between £20,000-£26,000

Bruichladdich are presenting a Biodynamic Barley 2013 Cask, the distillery’s third contribution to The Distillers One of One auction. As progressive Hebridean distillers, Bruichladdich is passionate about exploring growing techniques, championing soil health and distilling a range of barley varietals in pursuit of extraordinary flavour, with the Biodynamic Barley 2013 cask an exceptional spirit underpinned by sustainability.

Bruichladdich Distillery Master Blender, Adam Hannett, says:

“At Bruichladdich Distillery we’re committed to reconnecting land and dram, and our work with Biodynamic barley is the epitome of this distilling philosophy. Using fully traceable barley from the carbon-positive Yatesbury House Farm, Wiltshire, this spirit is not only extraordinary in flavour – with the sweet malt working exceptionally well with Bruichladdich’s signature, fruity character – but supports sustainable farming, healthy soils and regenerative agriculture. A truly unique and delicious spirit, and the perfect example of seeking flavour while reducing our impact. The pursuit of something bigger than whisky.”

Estimate between £10,000 – £20,000

Loch Lomond Group reveals “Glen Scotia Four Quarters”, a rare collection of four unique vintage 25-year-old single malt whiskies showcasing Campbeltown’s Victorian maritime trade heritage. Distilled in November 1999, all began maturation in refill bourbon barrels and through an array of considered cask finishes, offer a flavour journey of discovery. The first single malt (51.9% ABV) was fully matured in refill American Oak, while the second (56.6% ABV) rested in a first fill Caribbean Rum cask. The third expression (52.9% ABV) was refined in a first fill Oloroso cask and the fourth and final release (52.8% ABV) spent time in a first fill Pedro Ximénez cask. Created in partnership with luxury Scottish jeweller Hamilton & Inches, each Glencairn crystal decanter features gold-plated detailing, engraving and a gold-plated coin at its crown. The whiskies are presented in a bespoke oak display cabinet, depicting the four quarters of the world across which Glen Scotia’s award-winning whiskies have travelled, complete with a gold-plated coin handle.

Estimate between £7,000 – £14,000

Isle of Raasay are offering a unique Cask Ownership Experience. Escape to the magical Isle of Raasay Distillery, with a two-night stay at the distillery’s new luxury accommodation ‘Na Bothain’, plus filling and ownership of an Oloroso Sherry Hogshead, a cask type never offered before by the distillery’s cask programme. Venture off the beaten path to this hidden gem in the Inner Hebrides. Home to just 161 residents, this rugged island is steeped in history and natural beauty.

Now, Isle of Raasay is inviting you to experience island life, the Raasay way. The experience includes chef-prepared meals featuring fresh, locally sourced seasonal ingredients, served overlooking the awe-inspiring Cuillin Mountains of Skye. But the true spirit of Raasay lies in its whisky, with the experience culminating in hand-filling your very own cask of Isle of Raasay Single Malt, a personal piece of the island to be matured for up to 10 years. This is more than a getaway, it’s an unforgettable adventure into Hebridean hospitality, whisky, and natural wonder.

Estimate between £5,000 – £10,000

Berry Bros. & Rudd is proud to present an exclusive release of two 30-year-old single malt bottlings from their esteemed Family Reserve — rare and remarkable expressions from the iconic distilleries of Balmenach and Caol Ila.

Distilled in 1979, and originally bottled in 2009 and 2010, these whiskies offer a unique opportunity to own a treasured piece of heritage. For this special release, they are presented in truly one-of-a-kind packaging — expertly crafted by Elvis & Kresse, renowned makers of luxury handcrafted accessories and homeware using reclaimed materials. In addition, Berry Bros. & Rudd offers a dining experience for a party of 8 guests in the Director’s Dining Room, not commercially available to book, hosted by the Chair, Lizzy Rudd and Ronnie Cox, former Brands Heritage Director. “This year, we’ve delved into the depths of our Family Reserve to present two rare and remarkable single malts—each with a distinct personality—from the revered Caol Ila and Balmenach distilleries. And this offering is more than just exceptional whisky. In a meeting of tradition and innovation, we’ve teamed up with sustainable luxury pioneers Elvis & Kresse to create bespoke packaging. Exceptional spirits, meaningful design—enjoy the whisky and take the story with you.” Lizzy Rudd, Berry Bros. & Rudd Chair.

Estimate between £5,000 – £9,000

Ballindalloch Distillery, who were part of the initial auction in 2021, have returned this year with Ballindalloch 2014 Cask no 3 – “Sunrise Over The Ben” – the oldest Ballindalloch in existence, from the 3rd cask filled at the distillery, specially selected by Guy Macpherson-Grant.

This unique lot was inspired by the sunrise over Ben Rinnes, where the bottle is set in a piece of antique crystal cullet, brought to life by glass artist Giles Lawson-Johnston, son of Andrew Lawson Johnston—who held the prestigious Royal Warrant for Artist in Glass. It was Andrew who acquired the precious crystal cullet in the 1960s, engraving pieces for Ballindalloch’s private collection. Today, his son continues this legacy, breathing life into the art with the same passion and precision. This Ballindalloch Single Malt, aged in first fill bourbon barrel and finished in a red wine barrique, is honeyed and abundantly fruity Single Malt in a classic Speyside style. Not only is this piece an investment in art, but also a tangible connection to the heritage of one of the finest whisky estates in Scotland.

The Borders Distillery have created “Elementum”, a unique Single Malt Scotch Whisky entirely distilled, matured, and complied by The Borders team, specifically for The Distillers One of One. The brand’s distillers have selected the best spirit from American Bourbon and French Oak Ex-Douro Valley wine casks and created this singular expression of their work.

Elementum is housed in a striking 21 litre repurposed ceramic vessel and marries perfectly with Scottish artist Vicky Paul’s contemporary art; a vibrant, youthful work capturing the Distillery’s fruit-forward-flavours, the skill and passion of its distillers and its relationships with the farmers and rivers of the Tweed Valley.

Estimate between £10,000 – £15,000

Whyte & Mackay are donating “The Rare Tamnavulin Single Malt 50 Years Old”. You’ll find Tamnavulin Distillery in the foothills of the Cairngorm Mountains on the southern edge of the world’s most famous whisky-making region – Speyside. Ahead of the brand’s 60th anniversary in 2026, Tamnavulin’s whisky making team has evaluated their spectacular aged whisky stocks.

The pinnacle of this assessment is the bottling of Tamnavulin’s oldest ever release: this unique 50 Years Old Tamnavulin Single Speyside Malt, created by legendary Master Distiller, Richard Paterson. Distilled 24th November 1972, initially filled into American white oak Bourbon barrels, then transferred into a Graham’s 1994 Vintage Port Pipe in 2018, where it remained until it was transferred into glass Bonbonnes in 2023. In view of the distillery’s exceptional Sherry & Wine seasoning wood programme – of which this release is exemplary – it is not surprising that Tamnavulin today is the world’s fastest growing Single Malt.

Estimate between £8,000 – £16,000

Alongside the incredible dedication and commitment of the donor brands, we would like to thank the four returning Programme Sponsors – their ongoing involvement since the inaugural 2021 auction has been instrumental: Glencairn Crystal, regarded internationally as one of the finest crystal decanter and glassware manufacturers; McLaren Presentation, who specialise in the design and manufacture of premium, paper-based packaging for the Scotch whisky industry; Simpsons Malt Limited, an independent, fifth-generation, family-owned business supplying high-quality malt; and Forsyths, one of the world leaders in the supply of distillation equipment.

Hamilton & Inches, Edinburgh’s foremost destination for fine jewellery, luxury watches and handcrafted silver, have come onboard as an Auction sponsor for 2025; The Luminaire will be this year’s travel partner, Berry Bros & Rudd the official wine partner, and Whisky Magazine the official media partner.

Brodies, a top 50 UK law firm, headquartered in Scotland, that provides expert advice to UK and international clients, has also come onboard as an Auction sponsor for 2025.

W1M is a leading international wealth and investment management firm. With £22 billion in assets under management (AUM) and a team of over 300 professionals, W1M specialises in working with high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, charities, and institutions. The firm offers an extensive range of services, including cross-border advisory and planning expertise, institutional-quality investment management, and comprehensive global tax and consolidated portfolio reporting, designed to meet the evolving complexities of wealth and investment management, including addressing international and intergenerational needs.

