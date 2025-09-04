One Cask at a Time präsentiert erste Kollektion von Single Cask Malt Whiskys

Mit One Cask at a Time stellt sich heute ein neuer unabhängiger Abfüller vor. Seine ersten sechs Bottlings erscheinen in den Reihen Chronograph, Pendulum und Grandfather, und würdigen die Zeit und ihre Rolle bei der Entwicklung von Whisky. Alle wurden in Fassstärke abgefüllt, ihre Geschichten werden durch Berühren des Flaschenhalses mit dem Smartphone durch die „Bottle Passport“-Funktion dargestellt.

Die Abfüllungen:

Chronograph

Ben Nevis 2012 (56.1% ABV, RRP £89, 307 bottles)

Glentauchers 2009 (56.9% ABV, RRP £115, 271 bottles)

Pendulum

Auchentoshan 1998 (59.5% ABV, RRP £375, 142 bottles)

Grandfather

Ledaig 1993 (42.3% ABV, RRP £599, 74 bottles)

Aultmore 1990 (43.8% ABV, RRP £675, 146 bottles)

Highland Park 1996 (43.4% ABV, RRP £699, 187 bottles)

Mehr zu den Bottlings, die über https://onecaskatatime.com/shop/ erhältlich sind, in der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

TAPPING INTO EXCELLENCE: ONE CASK AT A TIME

One Cask at a Time launches debut collection of single cask malt whiskies

Three ranges – Chronograph, Pendulum and Grandfather – celebrate time and its role in transforming whisky

Each bottle features contactless technology to verify ownership and open up an interactive digital experience

Grandfather Highland Park 27YO and Aultmore 33YO IWSC Silver Medallists

Independent bottler One Cask at a Time makes its debut with an eponymous collection of six exceptional single cask malt whiskies, each selected and released at cask strength to capture the perfect moment of discovery, their stories unlocked by tapping the bottle neck with a smartphone.

Honouring the enduring traditions and values of whisky-making, in particular the transformative role of time on the liquid, while using the latest contactless technology to both verify each individually numbered bottle and enhance the experience, One Cask at a Time celebrates the past, present and future of whisky craftsmanship in all its forms.

“Only casks of exceptional quality have been chosen for bottling under the One Cask at a Time label,” explains Russell Bradley, Head of Brand Development. “A testament to the art of whisky making and a tribute to the role time has to play in transforming a whisky, each cask has been hand selected for their unique qualities – bottling a moment in time to share with the world”.

The collection consists of three series carefully curated to appeal to different audiences and tastes: Chronograph, Pendulum and Grandfather. Whilst each bottle is the embodiment of aged perfection – a celebration of time and the magic it can imbue on a dram, together they take the collector on a journey of discovery from the more accessible whiskies through the innovative and one-of-a-kind drams to the rare and refined collector’s items.

A fully interactive experience unfolds using One Cask at a Time’s pioneering digital ‘Bottle Passport’ feature, which chronicles the origins of the liquid from the day the cask was filled to the day it was bottled. Every story is delivered through expert tasting notes (Grandfather collection also features video tasting notes), cask history and bottling details, all of which are revealed by tapping the icon on the bottle neck with a smartphone. It also acts as a verification tool enabling owners to authenticate their purchases and allows them to build their own personal collections, with their own tasting notes.

“We’re here to add something new to the world of whisky for the next generation,” adds Russell. “The contactless icon on the bottle neck allows owners to instantly verify the authenticity of their purchase, it also takes them to the app where they can learn about every aspect of the bottle and the liquid it contains. But whilst we very much look to the future it’s important to know that without the hands of time, good whisky can never become exceptional.”

The Collection Series

Chronograph: Designed for whisky lovers who seek out characterful flavour discoveries, featuring bold designs and accessible price points.

Ben Nevis 2012 (56.1% ABV, RRP £89, 307 bottles)

Pale straw with green highlights, this 11-year-old malt offers a clean nose of pear, caramel and subtle wood, echoed on the palate with sweet fruit, gentle oak and a smooth, earthy finish.

Glentauchers 2009 (56.9% ABV, RRP £115, 271 bottles)

Pale straw with green highlights, this 15-year-old whisky opens with a mild, estery nose of bubble-gum, pear drops and white grapes, leading to a sweet, fruity palate with citric acidity and a warming, fruit pastille finish.

Pendulum: Elevating the experience with remarkable age statements and contemporary packaging.

Auchentoshan 1998 (59.5% ABV, RRP £375, 142 bottles)

Deep gold with slow, steady legs, this 26-year-old whisky presents a fresh, fruity nose of lemon zest, unripe melon and pineapple, followed by a light, sweet palate with gentle acidity and a peppery, oak-tinged finish.

Grandfather: A luxurious collection for seasoned connoisseurs, presented in hand-crafted oak cases with exclusive video insights.

Ledaig 1993 (42.3% ABV, RRP £599, 74 bottles)

Pale straw in colour with slow-forming legs, this 30-year-old single malt is light and fresh on the nose with hints of strawberry, cut grass and sea breeze, leading to a delicate palate of gentle sweetness, soft wood and a smooth, grassy finish.

Aultmore 1990 (43.8% ABV, RRP £675, 146 bottles)

IWSC Silver Medal, Gold – Scotch Whisky Masters

Deep gold, clear and bright with good legs, this 33-year-old single malt offers a mild, sweet nose of apple, balsawood and cappuccino, unfolding into a creamy palate of pineapple, banana, caramel and vanilla, with a soft milk chocolate finish.

Highland Park 1996 (43.4% ABV, RRP £699, 187 bottles)

IWSC Silver Medal, Master – Scotch Whisky Masters

Rich liquid gold in appearance with good legs, this 27-year-old single malt opens with a mild, maritime nose of seaweed, salt and linseed oil, leading to a slightly oily palate with a salty-sweet balance, notes of white pepper, toasted oak and a gentle wisp of peat smoke in the warming finish.

One Cask at a Time’s Chronograph, Pendulum and Grandfather series are on sale in the UK at https://onecaskatatime.com/shop/