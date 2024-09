The Glenlivet Eternal Collection startet mit der ältesten Originalabfüllung – ein 55 Jahre alter Single Malt um €50.000,

Nose: A gentle sweetness of poached pears is harmonised with the heady citrus notes of ripe, sun-drenched Seville oranges whilst a deeper note of sticky dates ground the trio. These are matched in the deep warmth of toasted hazelnut and the indulgent richness of dark chocolate, finishing with the spiced warmth of cinnamon and nutmeg.

Palate: Deep and warming flavours of homemade blackcurrant jam, vanilla fudge, and dark chocolate, balanced with zesty orange and crystallised ginger before closing with a touch of warming clove spice.

Finish: Incredibly long, the finish is distinct and complex, evolving through fruit and spices to culminate with a subtle warming dry and spicy finish.

