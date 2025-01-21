The Glenlivet stellt The Glenlivet 40 Year Old vor

The Glenlivet stellt heute ihre neueste Abfüllung vor, deren Erscheinen sich bereits andeutete. The Glenlivet 40 Year Old, in Fassstärke abgefüllt, wird nun jährlich erscheinen und ist damit die älteste Abfüllung in ihrem Portfolio der permanent erhältlichen Abfüllungen.

Unter dem wachsamen Auge des The Glenlivet Cask Master Kevin Balmforth genoss The Glenlivet 40 Year Old am Ende seiner Reifezeit ein abschließendes Finish in ausgewählten Fässern, die zuvor mit Oloroso- und Pedro Ximénez-Sherrys geseasoned wurden. Die diesjährige Ausgabe kam in Fassstärke mit 46,9 % vol. in die Flaschen.

Der neue Single Malt präsentiert sich in einer länglichen Flasche, die von der ursprünglichen, 200 Jahre alten Glassilhouette von The Glenlivet inspiriert ist. Diese befindet sich in einer kupferfarbenen Tube – inspiriert von den Kupferbrennblasen, die in der Glenlivet Distillery verwendet werden. Auf dieser befindet sich zudem das Profil des Gründers George Smith sowie ein Farbtupfer im für The Glenlivet typischen Blaugrün.

The Glenlivet 40 Year Old, jährlich in Fassstärke abgefüllt, ist ab Dienstag, dem 21. Januar, im The Whisky Shop für einen empfohlenen Verkaufspreis von £4,600 (das wären nicht ganz 5.500 €) erhältlich. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.theglenlivet.com, in dem Sie @theglenlivet folgen, oder in der folgenden, englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

THE GLENLIVET INTRODUCES ITS OLDEST PERMANENT EXPRESSION: THE GLENLIVET 40 YEAR OLD

21st January 2025 The Glenlivet, the iconic Speyside single malt Scotch whisky, has launched the oldest permanent expression from its distillery to date; The Glenlivet 40 Year Old. A true testament to The Glenlivet’s pioneering legacy and following the brand’s 200th anniversary last year, this new, elevated single malt is creatively finished in seasoned sherry casks, bottled at cask strength at 46.9% ABV.

The new single malt Scotch whisky has been matured and refined for at least 40 years, meticulously nurtured by The Glenlivet’s team of cask experts, past and present. Finally, under the watchful eye of The Glenlivet Cask Master Kevin Balmforth, this permanent new expression was carefully finished in custom casks from the heart of Jerez in Spain. These were seasoned with a bespoke blend of Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez sherries, ensuring they would harmonize perfectly with the depth and maturity of this Single Malt whisky, elevating it to a masterpiece worthy of its age.

The choice of cask finish and extensive maturation period together pays testament to The Glenlivet’s unwavering commitment to quality and craftmanship within whisky making. The final flavour profile brings an impressive depth of flavour and extraordinary taste experience with rich notes of poached plums and charred orange, dark cherries, warming spice and braised red apples. The finish is rewardingly long and sweet.

Kevin Balmforth, The Glenlivet Cask Master commented

“The Glenlivet 40 Year Old represents more than four decades of dedication and craftsmanship from our team. It’s thanks to the efforts and foresight of my predecessors who laid down the foundation of this whisky 40 years ago that we’re able to showcase the trailblazing spirit of The Glenlivet with the introduction of such a special and highly aged permanent expression after such a monumental year.”

The exceptional new single malt is presented in an elongated bottle inspired by The Glenlivet’s original, 200 year old glass silhouette and housed inside a sleek and elegant copper-coloured presentation container – inspired by the copper stills used at The Glenlivet Distillery. It also features the distinct profile of founder George Smith and a burst of colour in the form of The Glenlivet’s signature teal.

The Glenlivet 40 Year Old, bottled at cask strength annually, will be available to purchase from Tuesday 21st January, from The Whisky Shop for an RRP of £4,600. For more information, visit www.theglenlivet.com or follow @theglenlivet.