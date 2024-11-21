Neu aus der Lochlea Distillery für UK: Lochlea Stout Cask Finish

Leider nur in UK erhältlich sein wird der neue Lochlea Stout Cask Finish, der aus einer Zusammenarbeit mit der Overtone Brewery in Glasgow entstanden ist, aber wer entweder Fan von Lochlea oder Whiskys mit Bier-Finishes ist, der wird wohl seine Wege finden, ihn für sich zu erhalten.

Die Daten klingen jedenfalls interessant: Der Whisky reifte zuerst in ex-Bourbon, STR und Oloroso Sherry casks, bevor er dann in Fässer kam, die mit dem Stout der Glasgower Brauerei belegt waren. Er soll in der Nase gebuttertes Shortbread, tropische Früchte und Macadamia-Nüsse bieten, am Gaumen dann süßes Toffee und geröstete Gerste.

Emma Kirk, Sales Manager bei Lochlea für den Handel, sagt dazu:

“One of the benefits of Lochlea’s position as an independent distillery is our ability to be experimental and collaborate with other like-minded brands. When we discovered Overtone – one of Glasgow’s best craft breweries – were on the hunt for whisky casks to mature their first ever double mash stout in, we could not turn the opportunity down. Lochlea gifted the brewery the cask make up of our core expression, Our Barley. On return, our production team filled each stout seasoned cask with ‘Our Barley’, for a year. Our distillery team have chosen three casks out of the six; the result is this delicious first stout cask finish ever to be released by us that we are really proud of.”