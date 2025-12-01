Irish Whiskey Association stellt Irish Whiskey Way vor

Am vergangenen Donnerstag wurde in der Kilbeggan Distillery Experience in der Grafschaft Westmeath offiziell und feierlich der Irish Whiskey Way eröffnet. Die Initiative der Irish Whiskey Association (IWA) soll den irischen Whiskey-Tourismus weiter unterstützen, der entgegen eines weltweiten Trends im vergangenen Jahr ein starkes Wachstum verzeichnete (wir berichteten).

Die neue Website www.irishwhiskeyway.ie stellt Brennerei ganz Irlands zusammen und bietet nun die Möglichkeit, sich eine eigene kulinarische Entdeckungsreise zusammenzustellen. Das Angebot ergänzen Food Pairing Empfehlungen Irlands bekanntester Köche sowie Cocktailrezepte.

Den Whiskey-Tourismus in Irland unterstützen wird sicherlich auch die seit September geltende Änderung der zulässigen Flüssigkeitsmenge im Handgepäck am Flughafen Dublin. Statt der bisher Höchstgrenze von 100 ml für Flüssigkeiten können Reisende nun bis zu zwei Liter mit an Bord bringen. Zudem gibt es nun keine Begrenzung mehr für die Anzahl der mitgeführten Gegenstände.

Mehr zum Irish Whiskey Way in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung, und selbstverständlich auf der Homepage der Initiative:

Irish Whiskey Association launches Irish Whiskey Way

The Irish Whiskey Association (IWA) has launched the Irish Whiskey Way, a landmark tourism initiative that weaves Ireland’s distilling traditions, landscapes and community stories into a single, immersive whiskey trail.

The Irish Whiskey Way is a website which showcases Ireland’s leading Irish Whiskey distillery experiences and visitor centres and allows any tourist coming to Ireland to build their own food and drink trail across the island.

The interactive Irish Whiskey Way website also provides guides on food pairings, developed in collaboration with Ireland’s best-known chefs, and cocktail recipes, making it more than just a tour of Ireland’s distilleries, but a full cultural and sensory experience. This aligns with the Government’s intention to promote Ireland’s food and drinks trails to international and domestic visitors.

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke launched the initiative at the Kilbeggan Distillery Experience in Co Westmeath on Thursday.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Peter Burke, said:

“I am delighted to launch the Irish Whiskey Way, a unique initiative that celebrates one of Ireland’s most iconic exports while showcasing the rich culture, heritage and hospitality that makes our country and this region so special. This journey will not only highlight the craftsmanship behind Irish whiskey but also connect visitors with the vibrant communities, food experiences and stories that define Ireland.”

Those attending heard how recent policy changes have positively impacted tourism and trade, including the relaxed rules on liquid amounts when travelling through Dublin Airport. In September, Dublin Airport increased the limit on liquids in hand luggage from 100mls to two litres, with no limit on the number of items that can be carried.

Michael Clancy, Founder of Lough Ree Distillery, told a panel of Whiskey and Tourism experts that the new relaxed rules mean travellers are now happy to purchase Irish Whiskey products as they can comfortably travel with the bottle in their hand luggage. Such incremental changes will help the Irish Whiskey tourism offering to cater to the “high-end, high-spend” consumer and will be vital to businesses in the years ahead.

Mr Clancy was joined on the panel by CEO of Tourism Ireland Alice Mansergh, CEO of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, Head of Operations at Fáilte Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands Paddy Matthews and Director of the Irish Whiskey Association, Eoin Ó Catháin.

Eoin Ó Catháin, Director of the Irish Whiskey Association, said:

“The Irish Whiskey Way is a celebration of our island’s rich distilling heritage, but also an initiative developed by our whiskey distilleries working together to present a unique food and drink trail to the international and domestic visitor.

“The importance of cooperation has never been greater, this year more than ever, and the value of every euro spent in Ireland has never been more appreciated. By connecting people to the places and stories behind our Whiskey, we’re shining a spotlight on the craftsmanship, community and landscapes that define Irish Whiskey.”

He added that the trail will help both long-established and new distilleries across the island of Ireland to enhance their tourism offering, an increasingly important revenue stream to Irish Whiskey producers.

Despite a challenging year, which saw the US place 15% tariffs on Irish Whiskey, the launch of the Irish Whiskey Way comes at a time of tremendous growth in Whiskey Tourism. In the 12 months to June 2025, over 1 million visitors toured Irish Whiskey distilleries, contributing significantly to local economies. The growth in Whiskey Tourism bucks the trend of other sectors which have faced a softer tourism period.