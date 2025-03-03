Irish Whiskey Association feiert International Irish Whiskey Day

Am heutigen 3. März feiert die Irish Whiskey Association den International Irish Whiskey Day, und nutzt diesen gleichzeitig, um den anhaltenden Erfolg des Bedeutung Irish Whiskey in einer Pressemitteilung (diese finden Sie im Anschluss) hervorzuheben:

Irischer Whiskey ist größtenteils ein internationales Produkt, 90 % seiner Produktion exportiert Irland. Im Jahr 2024 überschritten die Exporte die Marke von 1 Milliarde Euro, es konnten mehr als 16 Millionen cases verkauft werden. Insbesondere die Exporte nach Indien stiegen um 107 %, was diesen dann auch zum am schnellsten wachsenden Markt macht. Als Produkt mit geografischer Angabe (GI) darf Irish Whiskey seit 1989 nur auf der irischen Insel destilliert werden und unterliegt strengen Produktionsstandards. Irish Whiskey wird derzeit in 113 Märkten verkauft und genießt in über 90 % dieser Märkte gesetzlichen Schutz.

In einer Grafik fasst die Irish Whiskey Association die Zahlen zum aktuellen Status des Irish Whiskey zusammen:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Irish Whiskey Association Marks International Irish Whiskey Day as Industry Surpasses €1 Billion in Exports



March 03, 2025 | Today, (Monday, 3rd March 2025), the Irish Whiskey Association celebrates International Irish Whiskey Day by highlighting the sector’s continued success, with exports having surpassed €1 billion in 2024.

The Irish Whiskey Association has also published its latest “Irish Whiskey in Numbers” data set, illustrating the industry’s strong performance. The latest figures from Bord Bia and the International Wine and Spirits Record (IWSR) show that Irish Whiskey sales exceeded 15 million cases last year, reflecting sustained global demand. Notably, exports to India surged by 107%, making it the fastest-growing market.

Director of the Irish Whiskey Association, Eoin Ó Catháin, hopes to harness this growth going forward:

“The success of the Irish Whiskey sector is due to the innovation, resilience and hard work of our Irish Whiskey producers – passionate distillers that are found in almost every county in Ireland, deeply proud of the heritage of Irish Whiskey. Last year, we celebrated 700 Years of Irish Whiskey Tradition: 700 years since the publication of the Red Book of Ossory, with its instructions for distilling aqua vitae – or uisce beatha – which of course we know today as whiskey. The ongoing hard work and ingenuity of Irish Whiskey producers provides a solid platform for the next 700 years!”

Irish Whiskey is largely an international product – Ireland exports 90% of what it produces – and this premium product is finding favour in new and emerging markets. As a Geographical Indication (GI) product since 1989, Irish Whiskey can only be distilled on the island of Ireland and is subject to strict production standards. Irish Whiskey is currently sold in 113 markets, and in over 90% of these markets it enjoys legal protection.

Beyond exports, Irish Whiskey continues to make a significant contribution to the Irish economy. The Brewing and Distilling sector supports over 10,000 jobs, while also driving employment in hospitality, tourism, and agriculture. Irish Whiskey 360° was established by the Irish Whiskey Association to promote the distillery tour and visitor experiences available to the domestic and international tourist – with over 800,000 visitors to member distilleries last year, it’s clear that more and more are hoping to learn more about the story of Irish Whiskey through its unique brands and distilleries.