Führende Vertreter der Irish Whiskey und Scotch Whisky Branche beraten über den Welthandel

In den vergangenen Woche kamen die Interessenvertretungen der Irish-Whiskey- und Scotch-Whisky-Industrie – die Irish Whiskey Association (IWA) und die Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) – in Dublin zu einem bilateralen Treffen zusammen. Beide Industrien leisten einen bedeutenden Beitrag zu den Agrar- und Lebensmittelexporten ihrer jeweiligen Länder. Und beide sehen sich mit erheblichem Gegenwind konfrontiert: Die Weltwirtschaft kämpft mit steigenden Lebenshaltungskosten, und auf dem für Scotch und Irish Whiskey gleichermaßen wichtigsten Exportmarkt USA belasten Zölle das Geschäft.

Trotz aller Sorge um tarifäre und nichttarifäre Handelshemmnisse in wichtigen globalen Märkten gibt es für die beiden Branchen auch positive Nachrichten. Die kürzlich abgeschlossenen Handelsabkommen mit Indien eröffnen potenziell den Zugang zum weltweit größten Markt für „Brown Spirits“. Indien entwickelt sich zu einem zentralen Wachstumsmarkt: Es zählt zu den Top 5 der internationalen Märkte für Irish Whiskey und hat sich in den letzten Jahren – gemessen am Volumen – zum größten Exportmarkt für Scotch Whisky entwickelt.

Unabhängig davon bekräftigten die IWA und die SWA zudem ihre gemeinsame Position zu den von den USA verhängten Zöllen. Sie forderten eine Rückkehr zu einem „zero-for-zero“-Handelsabkommen für Spirituosen.

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Irish Whiskey and Scotch Whisky leaders meet to discuss global trade

The representative bodies of the Irish Whiskey and Scotch Whisky industries – Irish Whiskey Association (IWA) and the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) – gathered in Dublin last week for a bi-lateral meeting aimed at protecting the future of the whiskey sector in the face of global trading uncertainty.

The meeting came at a pivotal moment for both. The export value of Irish Whiskey is estimated at around €1 billion annually, with Scotch Whisky exports valued at around £5.3 billion in 2025. Both industries contribute greatly to the agri-food exports of their respective countries, underlining their scale and importance even as trading conditions shift. At the same time, both industries have had to deal with significant headwinds as global economies grapple with the rising cost of living, as well as the impact of tariffs in both Scotch and Irish Whiskey’s most valuable export market, the United States.

While tariff and non-tariff barriers in key global markets remain a longstanding concern, there was also cause for celebration. Recently concluded trade agreements with India have the potential to open access to the world’s largest brown spirits market. India is emerging as a key growth destination: it is one of Irish Whiskey’s top 5 international markets, and has grown in recent years to become Scotch Whisky’s largest export market by volume, with the SWA hailing the potentially transformative impact of the UK-India FTA when it was announced last year.

Discussions in Dublin focused on the need for a stable and predictable global trading environment. Both associations highlighted shared challenges for producers including increased input costs and excise duty, as well as the impact of rising inflation on consumer demand. Both also stressed the importance of a supportive domestic market to foster business confidence and investment for the future.

The IWA and SWA also reiterated their shared position on US-imposed tariffs, calling for a return to a zero-for-zero trade agreement for spirits. Both groups called for products of distinctive origin or with geographical indication (GI) status, such as Irish Whiskey, Scotch Whisky or Kentucky Bourbon, to be removed from the tit-for-tat tariff imposition characteristic of geopolitical trade disputes.

Helen Mulholland, Chair of the IWA and master blender with Sazerac of Ireland, said:

“The Irish Whiskey Association’s priority is to protect the integrity of Irish Whiskey while supporting its global growth. We are pleased to work closely with our colleagues in the Scotch Whisky Association, who share our commitment to strengthening the category. Together, Irish Whiskey and Scotch Whisky demonstrate the value our islands bring to the global spirits sector, and that value deserves to be recognised and supported.”

The Irish drinks sector supports around 10,000 jobs across the brewing, distilling, agriculture and tourism industries while Scotch Whisky supports over 40,000 jobs across Scotland, rising to 66,000 across the UK. Both categories have a strong presence among rural communities across Scotland and Ireland, where they are key for employment, tourism and the wider supply chain.

Rita Greenwood, Chair of the Scotch Whisky Association and Chief Investment Officer with William Grant & Sons, said:

“Whisky continues to make a major contribution to the Scottish and Irish drinks, tourism and hospitality sectors. We will continue to work closely with our international partners, such as the Irish Whiskey Association, to address shared challenges, explore new markets and support the long-term growth of the industry.”

Eoin Ó Catháin, Director of the Irish Whiskey Association said: