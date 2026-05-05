Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival mit Rekordumsatz

In seinem 27. Jahr blickt das Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival 2026 auf ein äußerst erfolgreiches Event zurück: Das Festival verzeichnete einen Zuwachs an Partnern, die zu über 600 Veranstaltungen innerhalb von sechs Tagen beitrugen. Bereits am Verkaufsstart im Februar wurden fast 7.000 Tickets abgesetzt. Und erstmals in seiner Geschichte konnte das Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival einen Umsatz von über 500.000 Pfund bekannt geben.

Ebenfalls Teil des Festivals sind die Spirit of Speyside Awards. Diese würdigen Persönlichkeiten – sowohl hinter den Kulissen als auch auf der Weltbühne –, die den „Spirit of Speyside“ maßgeblich prägen und weiterentwickeln. Bekanntgegeben wurden auch, nach monatelangen Blindverkostungen, die Gewinner der Spirit of Speyside Whisky Awards 2026.

Mehr über das diesjährige Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, den Gewinnern der Spirit of Speyside Awards sowie die bei den Spirit of Speyside Whisky Awards ausgezeichneten Abfüllungen in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

RAISING A DRAM TO SPIRIT OF SPEYSIDE WHISKY FESTIVAL’S RECORD-BREAKING YEAR

The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival has announced over £500k of sales for the first time in its history. Almost 60 events were completely sold out on day one, including the renowned ceilidh on Friday night.

Celebrating its 27th anniversary, Speyside is widely regarded as the spiritual home of whisky, home to a third of the distilleries. Established as one of the world’s largest showcases of whisky, partner members grew and helped promote over 600 events across 6 days, from 29th April, contributing millions to the local economy.

On launch day back in February, nearly 7,000 tickets were sold with visitors descending on Speyside from all over the globe and contributing to over 60% of ticket sales. Customers from Mexico, Scandinavia, the Netherlands and Canada showcased the diversity of geographic locations.

With over 600 events, the festival is a time when a number of distilleries, that normally don’t open their doors, invite visitors to explore their facilities, making it a unique experience for festival goers. 12 distilleries including Tormore, Craigellachie and Dalmunach welcomed visitors behind closed doors and proved to be some of the most popular events. Highlights also included a diversity of events. A falconry display with Tormore, a canoe trip down the River Spey and Glenlivet held a silent disco where guests could also enjoy expressions of their 12-year-old single malt.

Chairman of the Festival, Henry Angus said,

“There has never been a more important year for us to support the whisky sector. With whisky sales declining, but festival sales increasing, our ability to draw thousands of visitors to Speyside is vital to the local economy. We’re extremely proud to have broken all records again this year and to prove that we are creating a world-class calendar of events with wide appeal. The festival has become an old friend to so many year after year. There are some incredible opportunities, some of which are unique, leaving visitors to feel like they’ve been part of something truly magical. There’s nothing quite like it.”

2026 Spirit of Speyside Ambassador Awards

The Spirit of Speyside Awards Recognising the people behind the scenes and on the global stage who continue to shape the Spirit of Speyside. This years winners are:

Ambassador – David Craig

International Ambassador – Matthew Cordiner, Bacardi Global Brands

Unsung Heroes – Raymond Davidson, Glencairn Glass, Angela McOwan, Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival

Spirit of Speyside Award – David Stewart, William Grant & Sons



Spirit of Speyside Whisky Awards 2026

After months of blind tasting by whisky lovers, the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Awards 2026 winners were announced:

12 Years and Under – Aberlour 12 Year Old

13 – 17 Years – Craigellachie 17 Year Old – Spirit of Speyside Single Cask Limited Edition

18 Years and Over – Tamdhu 21 Year Old

Non-Age Statement – Tamdhu Distinction III Speyside Single Malt

Overall Winner – Tamdhu 21 Year Old

Spirit of Speyside organisers have also announced that Distilled, the food and drink festival normally held annually is back after a hiatus this September. Bringing together top producers from Speyside region it will showcase local whisky, gin, beer, and food, offering tastings, masterclasses, and experiences. Due to be held at UHI Moray in Elgin on Friday 11th & Saturday 12th September, 2026.