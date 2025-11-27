Scotch Whisky Association fordert Stopp der UK-Steuererhöhungen auf Alkohol

In den letzten zwei Jahren ist die Alkoholsteuer in UK durch den Schatzkanzler drei Mal angehoben worden – was entgegen den Erwartungen der Regierung die Einnahmen nicht erhöht, sondern vermindert hat. Im Vergleich zu 2024/2025 gingen sie um 7% zurück.
Höhere Alkoholsteuern verteuern natürlich die Produkte, und die Konsumlaune sinkt weiter. Nun fordert die Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), die Interessensvertretung der schottischen Whiskyproduzenten, die Anhebung der Alkoholsteuern zumindest einzufrieren, um Wachstum und Arbeitsplätze nicht weiter zu gefährden. Dazu hat man seitens der SWA folgendes Statement veröffentlicht
Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced an RPI inflation increase to alcohol duty
The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) has said the Chancellor’s decision to further increase duty on Scotch Whisky will put „additional pressure on a sector suffering job losses, stalled investment and business closures.“
The SWA had called on the new Chancellor to freeze duty to support jobs, investment and growth. Revenue from spirits revenue has fallen since the previous 3.6% increase to spirits duty last year, reducing revenue by 7% compared to 2024/25, or £150m.
The OBR has confirmed that due to „weak in-year data“ the forecast for alcohol revenue has been downgraded by an average of £1.7bn each year – confirming that the high tax burden on Scotch Whisky is stifling economic growth and revenue generation.
Mark Kent, Chief Executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, said:
“The Scotch Whisky industry is disappointed that the domestic tax burden has once again increased in the Autumn Budget, putting huge additional pressure on a sector suffering job losses, stalled investment and business closures.
“Put simply, the government cannot expect the Scotch Whisky sector to just keep delivering growth, both at home and on the world stage, if the conditions which support growth are not nurtured.
„The previous 3.65% increase to spirits duty has reduced spirits revenue by 7% – a loss to the Treasury of £150m. Hiking duty today, for the third time in two years, not only limits our sector’s ability to contribute to much needed economic growth and productivity, but will once again fail to deliver for the public purse and needlessly cost jobs.
“Increasing global and domestic pressures led our industry to ask for duty in our home market to remain unchanged. Not a tax cut, not a handout, simply breathing room for a critical Scottish industry. Government has chosen to ignore those warnings, to the detriment of distillers, of bars and restaurants, our farmers and suppliers, and ultimately of growth.”