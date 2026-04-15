Scotch Whisky Association ernennt früheren UK Botschafter Ian Duddy zum International Director

Sie SWA (Scotch Whisky Association) hat einen neuen International Director ernannt. Es handelt sich dabei um Ian Duddy, der als ehemaliger Botschafter in Ländern wie Chile, Argentinien, Afghanistan oder bei der UNO in Genf tätig war und damit jede Menge internationale Erfahrung mitbringt. In seiner Position wird er das internationale Engagement der Interessensvertretung der schottischen Whiskyindustrie leiten und versuchen, die globalen Verbindungen zu stärken und auszubauen.

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Scotch Whisky Association appoints former UK Ambassador Ian Duddy as International Director

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) has welcomed Ian Duddy as its new International Director.

Ian brings over 25 years of experience in senior government roles, including the Foreign Office and Scottish Government. Most recently, Ian was Chief Executive to the Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry. In his new position, Ian Duddy will lead the Association’s international engagement, supporting the global growth of Scotch by improving market access and strengthening relationships around the world.

With an extensive career in the Foreign Office, Ian has worked overseas, with postings to Argentina, Afghanistan and the UK Mission to the United Nations in Geneva. He was British Ambassador to Uruguay from 2016 to 2020 and Interim Ambassador to Chile from 2020 to 2021. During his career, which included a secondment to the UK Intellectual Property Office, Ian has supported UK businesses by tackling barriers to trade and promoting effective regulation. His diplomatic work centred on trade policy, EU and UN negotiations, national security, human rights and the rule of law.

Speaking on his appointment, Ian Duddy said:

“Scotch Whisky is an iconic product, with a heritage that’s loved and respected across the globe. Over the course of my career, I have seen its global reach, and the complexities businesses face when navigating international markets.

“I’m delighted to be joining the Scotch Whisky Association as International Director. I look forward to working with colleagues in the SWA team and with partners, governments and stakeholders around the world to support the industry’s continued growth across more than 160 markets, and to unlocking new opportunities for the future.”

Ian Duddy joins the SWA team at a pivotal time for the industry. While exports to the United States have been negatively impacted by tariffs, other markets, including China and India, offer the potential for growth.

Commenting on Ian Duddy’s appointment, SWA Chief Executive Mark Kent said: