Neu: Lagavulin 11yo Sweet Peat

Wir hatten für Sie ja das Label des Lagavulin 11yo Sweet Peat bereits vor einiger Zeit in der TTB-Datenbank entdeckt, nun ist er offiziell vorgestellt worden. Der Lagavulin 11yo Sweet Peat wird mit 43% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt und als Mitglied der Core Range immer verfügbar sein – zumindest gilt das für die USA, wo er jetzt angekündigt wurde (Preis dort: 69,99 Dollar für 750ml), aber wir haben wenig Zweifel daran, dass die Abfüllung weltweit verfügbar sein wird.

Hier die offizielle englischsprachige Presseinfo:

Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky Introduces a New Expression of Islay Peat with Lagavulin 11 Year Old Sweet Peat

Aged in first-fill American oak ex-bourbon casks, the new permanent expression brings a sweetness derived from oak and malt forward, in balance with Lagavulin’s unmistakable smoky character

ISLAY, Scotland, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Few places in the whisky world match the intrigue of Islay, an island in the Western Hebrides of Scotland, where whisky-making is in the fabric of the local culture. For over 200 years, Lagavulin has distilled Single Malt Scotch on the island with an enduring focus on craftsmanship, complexity, and balance. That legacy continues with the release of Lagavulin 11 Year Old Sweet Peat Single Malt Scotch Whisky, the Distillery’s first new permanent expression in nine years. Aged in first-fill American oak ex-bourbon casks for 11 years, Sweet Peat brings peat smoke into balance with sweetness drawn entirely from oak and malt, revealing notes of toffee apple, vanilla and gentle spice while remaining unmistakably Lagavulin in character.

„Sweet Peat reflects careful cask selection and deliberate pacing. On the palate, it opens with a gentle sweetness and salinity before bonfire smoke and oak spice come into focus. Notes of honeyed malt and toffee apple build through the mid-palate, finishing long with lingering peat smoke, dark chocolate, and soft vanilla.“ Dr. Stuart Morrison, Diageo Master Blender

Awarded a Gold Medal at the 2025 San Francisco Wine & Spirits Competition, Lagavulin 11 Year Old Sweet Peat is shaped by the Distillery’s deliberately slow, traditional approach to whisky making. Crafted with heavily peated malt and local Islay water, the spirit undergoes careful fermentation in wooden washbacks to build depth and texture, followed by distillation through Lagavulin’s four distinctive squat, pear-shaped copper pot stills. This measured process produces a full-bodied, structured new make, allowing peat to remain central through maturation, while layers of sweetness emerge in balance with Lagavulin’s signature smoke.

Lagavulin 11 Year Old Sweet Peat offers those curious about Scotch and longtime followers a new way to explore the depth and complexities that lie beyond Lagavulin’s signature smoke. Its more rounded profile brings forward nuances shaped by cask selection and maturation, speaking to those who value the details that set one expression or distillery apart. Sweet Peat also aligns naturally with the ways whisky is enjoyed today, from a thoughtfully chosen pour at a boutique hotel bar to unhurried moments at home. Best enjoyed neat or on the rocks, its versatility extends to both classic and contemporary cocktails, including the Smoky Sweet Old Fashioned and the Sweet Peat Tea, which accentuate the whisky’s softer edges and subtle sweetness.

„Pronounced smoke is a defining element of Islay Scotch, albeit one that can feel polarizing to some drinkers,“ said Jesse Damashek, Senior Vice President of Whiskey at Diageo. „Sweet Peat presents peat in a way that tastes more approachable, while still delivering the depth and complexity long associated with Lagavulin.“

Lagavulin 11 Year Old Sweet Peat Single Malt Scotch Whisky is available at select spirits retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $69.99 for 750mL. To find stores where Lagavulin is available near you, or order a bottle for shipping or delivery visit: https://www.malts.com/en-us/lagavulin

For more information about Lagavulin Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky follow us on Instagram at @lagavulinwhisky. Please enjoy responsibly. Lagavulin 11 Year Old Sweet Peat Single Malt Scotch Whisky has an 43% Alc/Vol and is imported by Diageo North America.