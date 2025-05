InchDairnie Distillery und MacDuff International fusionieren zu InchDairnie Whisky Limited

“The formation of InchDairnie Whisky Limited is the natural next step in our journey. We believe that working as one business, with one team and one clear vision, sets us up for long-term success across all areas of our operation. While the MacDuff name will be retired from active use, it will forever remain a proud part of the group’s legacy that we look forward to building upon in this next chapter.

“Islay Mist, Lauder’s and Waterproof, together with RyeLaw and KinGlassie, with more InchDairnie brands launching over the next four years, makes for an amazing portfolio of whisky brands to excite the whisky enthusiast.”

Graham Glen, Commerical Managing Director