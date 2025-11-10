Die Glencadam Distillery eröffnet ihre neue whisky experience

Recht intensiv und ausführlich durften wir die Entstehung des neuen Besucherzentrum der Glencadam Distillery von Grundsteinlegung über die Anbringung der ikonischen Pagodendächer bis zur Vorstellung des neuen Führungs-Duos begleiten. Nun sind die Arbeiten und Einrichtung abgeschlossen, und die whisky experience kann pünktlich zum 200. Geburtstag der Highland Brennerei eröffnen.

Ab Samstag, dem 15. November, können Besucher an Führungen, geführten Verkostungen und einer interaktiven Ausstellung des Weges der Brennerei von den Anfängen im Jahr 1825 bis heute teilnehmen. Das neue Markenzentrum umfasst außerdem eine Whisky-Lounge, ein Café, einen Veranstaltungsraum und selbstverständlich auch einen Shop. Führungen finden von Donnerstag bis Montag statt. Der Shop ist sieben Tage die Woche geöffnet.

Das neue Besucherzentrum wird auch der Gemeinde voraussichtlich erhebliche Vorteile bringen. Es hat bereits zwölf neue Arbeitsplätze im Gastgewerbe, Einzelhandel und im Bereich der Führungen geschaffen. Und soll zudem auch Touristen aus ganz Schottland und darüber hinaus in die Highlands locken.

Buchungen für Führungen und Verkostungen sind ab sofort unter www.GlencadamWhisky.com möglich. Mehr Details in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung der Glencadam Distillery, zu der auch einige Bilder gehören:

200-year-old Glencadam Distillery opens doors to new multi-million-pound whisky experience

Historic East Highland distillery, Glencadam, has officially opened the doors to its brand-new visitor centre in Brechin, inviting guests from around the world to experience two centuries of craftsmanship in a state-of-the-art setting.

The launch marks a landmark moment in Glencadam’s bicentennial year, with the multi-million-pound development offering guests an immersive exploration of the distillery’s heritage and whisky-making artistry, with an intimate look behind the scenes of this storied distillery for the first time in its 200-year history.

From Saturday (15 November) visitors can enjoy guided tours, tutored tastings and an interactive exhibition, tracing Glencadam’s journey from its 1825 origins to its place among Scotland’s most celebrated single malts today. The new brand home also features a whisky lounge, café, retail shop and function suite, blending tradition with modern hospitality.

The new visitor centre is expected to generate significant benefits for the community, having already created 12 new job opportunities across hospitality, retail and tours, and is expected to attract tourism to the Highlands from across Scotland and beyond.

Iain Lochhead, Director at Angus Dundee Distillers, owners of Glencadam Distillery, said:

“Opening our doors today is a moment of immense pride for everyone at Glencadam. This visitor centre is more than a building — it’s a celebration of 200 years of tradition, people and place, providing a unique opportunity to explore the history, craftsmanship and stories behind one of Scotland’s oldest working distilleries. It marks an exciting new chapter not just for Glencadam Distillery, but for the entire Brechin community.”

With a commitment to preserving Glencadam’s rich history, original features of the distillery have been carefully reimagined, alongside its contemporary interiors. A defining feature of the new visitor centre is the regenerated stone façade, crafted using reclaimed stone from the former Brechin Infirmary, preserving the town’s architectural heritage while celebrating Glencadam’s historic character. A working internal waterwheel, modelled on the original which was used to power the distillery back in 1825, has also been included in the new design, as a nod to the brand’s heritage.

Above the striking entrance, two Doig Ventilators, inspired by original Charles Doig 19th-century designs, now crown the building, bringing natural light and ventilation into the space. Each features an ornamental spire and ball, replicating the original pagoda style in the skyline of Brechin.

From the distinctive vertical seams of the pagodas to the interactive exhibition space, every detail has been designed to tell the story of Glencadam in Scotland’s whisky legacy.

Project Manager Gary Milligan said:

“Every element tells the story of Glencadam’s enduring craft and connection to place. It’s about honouring the past while investing in the community for generations to come.”

Leading the new visitor experience are Brand Home Manager Michael van der Veen and Deputy Brand Home Manager Lauren Oliver, who have worked closely with the wider Glencadam team to create a warm, authentic and world-class welcome for guests.

Tours will run Thursday through Monday, from Saturday 15 November, with the retail shop open seven days a week.

Iain Lochhead added:

“Whether you’re discovering Glencadam for the first time or returning as a long-time fan, our new visitor centre allows us to share the depth of our history, the craft behind each dram and the people who have shaped our story over two centuries. We can’t wait to share the next chapter of our story with you.”

As the team raise their first dram in the new whisky lounge, Glencadam looks firmly to the future as it continues to craft its award-winning single malt whisky while welcoming guests to explore where it all began, right in the heart of Brechin.

Bookings for tours and tasting experiences are now live at www.GlencadamWhisky.com