Glencadam Distillery legt den Grundstein für ein neues Besucherzentrum

In vollem Gange sind momentan die Arbeiten am neuen Besucherzentrum der Glencadam Distillery. Die Highland-Brennerei, die im kommenden Jahr ihr 200. Jubiläum feiern darf, wird zukünftig ein visitor centre mit einem Shopping-Bereich und Verkostungsräumen sowie einer Whisky-Lounge, einem Café und einem Veranstaltungsbereich für Firmen- und Privatvermietung beherbergen.

Wie sich dieses in die bestehende Brennerei einfügen wird, können Sie auf den Bildern des Entwurfs sehen, die wir mit der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung erhalten haben:

Glencadam Distillery breaks ground on new state-of-the-art visitor centre

Glencadam Distillery has confirmed work is well underway to develop a new visitor centre and VIP suite at its site in Brechin, Angus.

As one of Scotland’s oldest distilleries, dating back to 1825, the new visitor centre will pay homage to its rich heritage with a dedicated exhibition space showcasing the history of the East Highland distillery and its surroundings. The visitor centre will also house a retail space and tasting rooms, as well as a whisky lounge, café and function suite for corporate hospitality and private hire.

Architectural landmarks of the distillery are also set to be reimagined as part of the construction, including the distinctive pagoda roofs, reinterpreting the ‚Doig Ventilators‘ as skylights to provide natural light and ventilation to the space.

Project manager Gary Milligan said: “Much work has gone into developing plans to craft an immersive visitor experience suited to both our historic distillery and the vibrant community which surrounds it.

“Blending tradition with modernity, a stone facade will wrap around the two-floor visitor centre, complementing the existing distillery buildings while adding a contemporary feel, with enhanced amenities to elevate the overall visitor experience.”

The team at Glencadam handcrafts single malt Scotch whisky in a process that’s remained unchanged for almost 200 years. In 2021, Glencadam Distillery re-installed a working internal waterwheel, modelled on the original which was used to power the distillery back in in 1825. Now, with work underway on the state-of-the-art visitor centre, the team will be able to share Glencadam’s vibrant story with the world.

It is expected the new visitor centre will open its doors to visitors and locals alike in summer 2025.

Gary added: “As we approach our 200th anniversary in 2025, it is a truly exciting time for all involved at Glencadam!”

There will be no impact to production during the construction period. To keep up to date with progress, visit www.GlencadamWhisky.com or follow on social @GlencadamWhisky.