Glencadam bringt zwei neue Abfüllungen: Glencadam 15-year-old Reserva de Madeira und Glencadam 17-year-old Reserva PX

Zwei neue Abfüllungen sind heute von der Destillerie Glencadam offiziell mit einer Presseaussendung vorgestellt worden: Der Glencadam 15-year-old Reserva de Madeira mit Madeira cask finish und der Glencadam 17-year-old Reserva PX mit Pedro Ximenez Sherry Quarter cask finish. Über beide Abfüllungen, die beide mit 46% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt wurden und in UK 110 und 150 Pfund kosten, können untenstehend mehr erfahren. In Deutschland werden sie durch Kirsch Import vertrieben.

Übrigens: Aufmerksame Leser werden sicherlich bemerkt haben, dass drei Flaschen des neuen Glencadam 15-year-old Reserva de Madeira bei uns in der aktuellen Verlosung gewonnen werden können. Spielen Sie doch mit!

Glencadam Distillery launches two limited edition cask finishes

Historic East Highland distillery Glencadam has announced the release of two new limited edition cask finishes, as part of its award-winning single malt age statement range –

Glencadam 15-year-old Reserva de Madeira – Madeira cask finish (RRP £110)

Glencadam 17-year-old Reserva PX – Pedro Ximenez Sherry Quarter cask finish (RRP £150)

Specially crafted by Master Distiller Robert Fleming, the limited-edition expressions have been matured in exceptional American oak ex-bourbon casks – true to the distillery’s signature style. Each expression has then been expertly married and finished in carefully selected casks.

The Glencadam 15-year-old Reserva de Madeira (RRP £110) was distilled in 2008 and uses the finest wine casks sourced from Portugal’s Madeira Islands. With a limited release of just 5,826 individually numbered bottles, its flavour profile is sweet and nutty with inviting aromas of butterscotch and ginger biscuits, mingled with caramelised pecans, dried pineapple and baking spices.

Distilled in 2006, the Glencadam 17-year-old Reserva PX (RRP £150) is finished in Pedro Ximenez Sherry quarter casks from Andalucia, Spain, imparting distinct flavours which highlight its rich and fruity character. With only 4,188 individually numbered bottles available, the single malt promises a magnificent and richly layered finish with indulgent aromas of sticky toffee pudding, black cherries, salted caramel and maple syrup, merged with dark berries and cocoa powder.

The Glencadam cask finishes are both part of a limited-run release, bottled at 46% alc/vol, non-chill filtered at natural colour to retain the whisky’s original characteristics.

Established in 1825 in the Royal Burgh of Brechin, Glencadam is one of Scotland’s oldest distilleries. Steeped in history, heritage and tradition, its single malt Scotch whisky is handcrafted in a process that’s remained unchanged for almost 200 years.

Both expressions are now available to purchase from independent and specialist retailers across the UK.

For more information, visit www.GlencadamWhisky.com.

Glencadam 15-year-old Reserva de Madeira, limited 2008 edition

Madeira Cask Finish (RRP £110)

The single malt has been expertly married then finished in the finest Madeira wine casks sourced from Portugal’s Madeira Islands.

Glencadam 15-year-old Reserva de Madeira has been bottled at 46% alc/vol, at natural colour and is non-chill filtered.

Limited release of only 5,826 bottles, each individually numbered.

NOSE: Inviting aromas of butterscotch and ginger biscuits mingled with caramelised pecans, dried pineapple and baking spices

PALATE: Mouth coating layers of peach cobbler, golden syrup and crème caramel married with toasted walnuts, praline and candied peels

FINISH: Impressions of brandy butter, honey cake and salted caramel leaving a dark chocolate and cinnamon glow

Glencadam 17-year-old Reserva PX, limited 2006 edition

Pedro Ximenez Sherry Quarter Cask Finish (RRP £150)

The single malt has been expertly married then finished in the finest Pedro Ximénez Sherry quarter casks from Andalucía, Spain.

Glencadam 17-year-old Reserva PX has been bottled at 46% alc/vol, at natural colour and is non-chill filtered.

Limited release of only 4,188 bottles, each individually numbered.

NOSE: Indulgent aromas of sticky toffee pudding, black cherries, salted caramel and maple syrup mingled with dark berry fruits and cocoa powder

PALATE: Rich layers of Black Forest gateaux, blackcurrant liquorice, cappuccino and crème caramel married with dates, prunes and sweet spices

FINISH: Chocolate cherry liqueurs, frangipane tarts and golden raisins fading into espresso coffee and cosy cake spices