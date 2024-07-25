Glencadam Distillery stellt Neuzugang in ihrer Cask-Finish-Reihe vor

Mit Glencadam 27 yo Reserva De Jerez Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish stellt die East Highland Brennerei Glencadam eine neue Abfüllung innerhalb ihrer Cask-Finish-Reihe vor. Der Whisky wurde 1996 destilliert und reifte zunächst in ehemaligen amerikanischen Bourbonfässern. Nach der Vermählung reifte er dann in den Oloroso Sherry-Fässern aus Jerez, Spanien. Mit 46 % Vol. abgefüllt, sind insgesamt 1691 Flaschen mit einer UVP von £725 erhältlich. Und dies nur bei unabhängigen und spezialisierten Einzelhändlern in ganz Großbritannien.

Weitere Details zu dieser Abfüllungen sowie die Tasting Notes von Master Distiller Robert Fleming finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung, die wir heute von der Glencadam Distillery erhalten haben:

Glencadam Distillery celebrates new addition to award-winning cask finish range

Glencadam Distillery has today (Thursday 25 July) launched a new limited edition 27-year-old Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish, Glencadam Reserva de Jerez (RRP £725).

Carefully selected and specially crafted by Master Distiller Robert Fleming, the new expression was distilled in 1996 and initially matured in exceptional ex-bourbon American oak casks, before being expertly married then finished in the finest Oloroso Sherry butts sourced from Jerez, Spain.

Aged for nearly three decades in the Royal Burgh of Brechin, the East Highland single malt combines heritage and tradition to offer an elegant expression with a complex and indulgent flavour profile. Limited to only 1,691 individually numbered bottles, the single malt has been bottled at 46% alc / vol, non-chill filtered and at natural colour.

This is the latest in a series of limited edition cask finish releases from Glencadam which has seen the distillery pick up an impressive array of award wins over the last 12 months, including its Glencadam Reserva PX Cask Finish which won Best Highland Single Malt at the World Whiskies Awards.

Commenting on the release of the new Glencadam Reserva de Jerez, Robert Fleming said:

“As one of Scotland’s oldest distilleries, dating back to 1825, Glencadam uses traditional methods passed down through generations to produce our award-winning single malt. This new expression builds on the success of our latest cask finish releases, while paying homage to the relationship between Glencadam Distillery and the famous sherry region of Spain. These Oloroso Sherry butts impart unique flavours, which give depth and complexity to our Reserva de Jerez expression, showing a different side to Glencadam while embodying our commitment to excellence. “On the nose, there is inviting aromas of praline, caramelised almonds and cocoa powder, with cooked fruits, Manuka honey and sweet cinnamon. On the palate, creamy layers of Swiss chocolate and warm butterscotch mingled with sultanas, rolling tobacco, spiced apples and warming wood spices. The expression is beautifully rounded with notes of dates and chocolate fudge cake, fading into an espresso coffee before roasted nuts linger.”

The limited edition 27-year-old Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish Reserva De Jerez is now available to purchase from independent and specialist retailers across the UK.

Visit www.GlencadamWhisky.com to find out more.