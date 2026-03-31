Glencadam präsentiert ihre Abfüllungen in neuer Verpackung

Zu Beginn des Jahres stellte die Glencadam Distillery ihre neue Abfüllung Glencadam 17 Year Old Réserve de Calvados vor. Sie konnte bereits in ihrem Aussehen einen kleinen Vorgeschmack auf das kommende neue Packungsdesign der Highland-Brennerei geben. Heute nun hat Glencadam die nächste Phase ihrer Premium-Verpackungs vorgestellt. Drei Whiskys erhalten das neue Design im überarbeiteten Look der Marke. Die neue Verpackung umfasst nun auch Glencadam Reserva Andalucía Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish. Glencadam Reserva de Porto Tawny, Tawny Port Cask Finish und Glencadam Reserva de Porto Branco, White Port Cask Finish, die zeitweise nicht mehr Teil des Portfolios waren, kehren mit dem neuen Design wieder zurück. Alle drei Abfüllungen haben eine unverbindliche Preisempfehlung von £46.50, was etwas weniger als 55 € wären.

Jede Tube hebt nun die Fassreifung und die Verkostungsnotizen hervor. Handgezeichnete Illustrationen des in Edinburgh ansässigen Künstlers Andrew Davidson, bekannt für seine Arbeit an der Harry-Potter-Reihe, zeigen die Destillerie, wie sie 1825 ausgesehen haben mag.

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Award‑winning Sherry Cask expression leads Glencadam’s latest premium packaging rollout

Glencadam Distillery, one of Scotland’s oldest working distilleries, has revealed the next release of its premium packaging rollout, with three expressions transitioning to the brand’s refreshed identity.

The move follows Glencadam’s landmark bicentenary celebrations and the opening of its visitor centre in Brechin.

The new packaging now extends to the award-winning Glencadam Reserva Andalucía Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish, Glencadam Reserva de Porto Tawny, Tawny Port Cask Finish and Glencadam Reserva de Porto Branco, White Port Cask Finish, bringing these celebrated expressions in line with the contemporary, elevated look introduced across the core range earlier this year. The update reinforces Glencadam’s premium positioning while preserving the award‑winning single malt within, crafted using the same traditional methods the distillery has upheld since 1825.

The refresh also marks the return of two fan favourites, with the Tawny Port Cask Finish and White Port Cask Finish rejoining the range. Their reappearance reflects ongoing demand for Glencadam’s cask finish expressions and strengthens the distillery’s offering across global markets. All three expressions carry an RRP of £46.50.

The refreshed packaging balances heritage with modern clarity. Each tube highlights cask maturation and tasting notes to aid selection, alongside hand-drawn illustrations by Edinburgh-based artist Andrew Davidson, known for his work on the Harry Potter series, depicting the distillery as it would have appeared in 1825.

A clean, contemporary aesthetic reinforces Glencadam’s commitment to natural colour and non-chill filtration, while the waterwheel motif – an enduring symbol of the distillery since 1825 – features prominently across the design, including an embossed detail around the base of each bottle.

Glencadam’s Master Blender, Iain Forteath, said

“The acclaim for our award‑winning Reserva Andalucía Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish highlights just how much whisky lovers appreciate our cask finish releases. “That’s why the return of our Tawny Port and White Port expressions is something we know people have been waiting for, and reflects both their popularity and our continued focus on delivering characterful, cask‑led whiskies that showcase the versatility of Glencadam’s spirit. It’s great to see them reintroduced in refreshed packaging that better reflects their quality and character.”

The newly packaged expressions include:

Glencadam Reserva Andalucía Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish – a vibrant, award winning, Andalusian‑inspired single malt marrying ex‑bourbon and Oloroso sherry casks.



Glencadam Reserva de Porto Tawny, Tawny Port Cask Finish – returning to the range with its signature notes of red berries, toasted nuts and soft spice.



Glencadam Reserva de Porto Branco, White Port Cask Finish – also returning, offering bright orchard fruit, citrus sweetness and delicate floral character.

With the continued rollout of its premium new look, Glencadam strengthens its cohesive brand identity across global markets, celebrating more than two centuries of craftsmanship while looking confidently to the future

To find out more, visit: www.GlencadamWhisky.com