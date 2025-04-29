Glencadam Distillery erreicht Meilenstein beim Bau des neuen Besucherzentrums

Die Highland-Brennerei Glencadam kann in diesem Jahr ihr 200-jähriges Jubiläum feiern. Zu dieser Feier soll das neue Besucherzentrum fertiggestellt sein, und diesem Ziel ist Glencadam einen wichtigen Schritt näher gekommen. Die Silhouette der Destillerie wird jetzt von zwei Doig Ventilators bestimmt, die auf dem Dach des neuen Besucherzentrums angebracht sind.

Diese für schottische Whisky-Brennereien ikonischen Pagodendächer waren früher auf den Dächern der Destillerien-eigenen Kiln montiert. Da die Aufbereitung des Malzes zumeist nicht mehr in den Brennereien stattfindet, haben heutzutage diese Pagodendächer nur noch eine schmückende Aufgabe.

Mehr zum neuen Besucherzentrum der Glencadam Distillery, zu Charles Doig und die von ihm entworfenen Ventilators in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Glencadam Distillery reaches key milestone in 200th anniversary visitor centre development

28th April 2025 | The skyline of Brechin has been enhanced with the installation of two visually striking Doig Ventilators at the Glencadam Distillery. The stunning addition signals a significant milestone in the development of the new state-of-the-art Scotch whisky visitor centre.

Set to open later this year in celebration of the distillery’s 200th anniversary, work has been ongoing at Glencadam over the last 12 months to develop a new visitor centre at its site in Brechin, Angus.

Established in 1825, Glencadam Distillery is steeped in history, heritage and tradition, handcrafting single malt Scotch whisky in a process that’s remained unchanged for two centuries. As part of the construction, key architectural features of the distillery have been reimagined to pay homage to its treasured traditions, including the iconic pagoda roofs.

Inspired by the original Charles Doig architectural drawings from the distillery’s archive, the newly installed Doig Ventilators have been reinterpreted as skylights, allowing natural light and ventilation into the space. While preserving Glencadam’s signature style, with their distinctive vertical seams, the pagodas have been refined with straight seams on the underside to prevent excess fabricator waste. An ornamental spire and ball, replicating the original Doig design has been added atop each ventilator.

As one of Scotland’s oldest distilleries, dating back to 1825, the new visitor centre will allow tourists, visitors and locals alike to explore Glencadam’s vibrant story, with a dedicated exhibition space showcasing the history of the East Highland distillery and its surroundings. The visitor centre will also house a retail space and tasting rooms, as well as a whisky lounge, café and function suite for corporate hospitality and private hire.

Project manager Gary Milligan said: